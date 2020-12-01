Healthy Apricot Recipes

Find healthy, delicious apricot recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Apricots & Olives

This healthy chicken stew is full of warming, spicy flavor thanks to ras el hanout, an aromatic Moroccan spice blend. You can find it in well-stocked grocery stores--or substitute 1/2 tsp. each ground cumin and ginger and 1/4 tsp. each ground cinnamon, coriander and allspice.
By Breana Killeen

Fruit Energy Balls

Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
By Joyce Hendley

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.
By Katherine Martinelli

Overnight Oatmeal

Here is an easy way to serve a crowd a hearty breakfast before facing the elements for a day of winter sports. You can assemble it in the slow cooker in the evening and wake up to a bowl of hot, nourishing oatmeal. The slow cooker eliminates the need for constant stirring and ensures an exceptionally creamy consistency. It is important to use steel-cut oats; old-fashioned oats become too soft during slow-cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Nut-Stuffed Apricots

Dried apricots are stuffed with provolone cheese and pecan halves, then wrapped in bacon, baked, and served warm for a fresh take on a favorite appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Trail Mix

Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
By Joyce Hendley

Seared Chicken with Apricot Sauce

Fresh apricots, white wine, apricot preserves and tarragon combine in a quick sauce that's delicious on chicken. We pound the chicken thin so that it cooks in just a couple of minutes. Let this basic recipe inspire you to create your own variations. Try different combinations of wine (or even fruit juice with a touch of vinegar) and other fruits and preserves. Serve with: Quinoa or brown rice and sautéed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Appetizer Board

Channel the flavors of the Mediterranean in this bountiful appetizer board. A duo of classic hummus and roasted eggplant dip offers dunking options for seeded crackers, carrot sticks and raw fennel slices. Juicy grapes and dried apricots provide a sweet counterpart to salty prosciutto and feta cheese.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Coconut Overnight Oatmeal

Make mornings a little easier when you soak oats overnight for a quick and easy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
By Breana Killeen

Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
Salmon Couscous Salad

Salmon Couscous Salad

This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.
Apricot-Almond Sandwich Cookies

Apricot-Almond Sandwich Cookies

Apricot Canapes

Apricot Canapes

Sweet & Sour Chicken with Brown Rice

Sweet & Sour Chicken with Brown Rice

EatingWell Energy Bars

EatingWell Energy Bars

Braised Brisket with Dried Fruit

This recipe features a brisket rub to rule all other brisket rubs. Covering the brisket with parchment paper before putting the lid on the pot is a classic French technique that creates a more richly flavored sauce.

Vanilla Yogurt with Apricots

Dried apricots give plain vanilla yogurt a tart-sweet boost of flavor, plus potassium and fiber.
By Breana Killeen

Quinoa Salad with Dried Apricots & Baby Spinach

This spicy salad with little jewels of dried apricot in the mix would be welcome for lunch or a simple weekday dinner.
By Jim Romanoff

Apricot Mustard

A great accompaniment for ham or pork; slather it on a sausage for a treat.
By Rick Bayless

Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Apricot Jam

This healthy chocolate thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates dried cranberries and toasted hazelnuts into the chocolate cookie dough before it's rolled into jam-filled cookies. Here the cookies are rolled in white decorating sugar and filled with apricot jam, but you can use any type of jam or preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Sweet & Spicy Wasabi Snack Mix

Spicy wasabi-flavored peas are a great snack on their own but can sometimes be too hot. In this snack mix, the wasabi spice is tamed just a bit with the addition of a crispy cereal, pretzel sticks, almonds, a ginger-soy sauce, and sweet chewy dried fruit. Try it at your next party or tailgate!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot Bavarian Cream Cake

A silky-smooth Bavarian-style apricot cream envelops the golden sponge cake in this truly spectacular healthy cake recipe. The cream is set with gelatin to make it firm enough to hold its shape when unmolded, but the texture is more like a delicate mousse.
By Nick Malgieri

Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa

In this healthy grilled chicken recipe, ancho chile powder adds a rich, mild flavor to lean chicken breasts. If you can't find ancho chile powder, feel free to use mild chili powder in its place. A vibrant salsa with avocado and grilled apricots, nectarines and/or peaches completes the pretty picture. Grilling not-quite-ripe stone fruit is a mouth­watering way to bring out its natural flavor and sweetness--plus, the fruit is grilled right alongside the chicken, making for a quick recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack

With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Combine fresh apricots with frozen strawberries in this healthy smoothie recipe for a perfectly frosty way to cool down all summer long.
By Breana Killeen

Double Apricot Bread

This low-fat quick bread has twice the apricot flavor! Canned apricots are blended and mixed in to flavor the bread while snipped dried apricots add texture to each bite. Try a slice for breakfast or for a late afternoon snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sicilian Fig Cookies

These Sicilian Christmas cookies are filled with dried fruit and almonds.
By Melanie Barnard

Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots

The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Rosemary Chicken with Roasted Carrot Salad

In this healthy dinner recipe, searing the chicken on the stovetop then finishing it in the oven ensures juicy results. If you don't have apricot preserves, honey or maple syrup makes a nice substitution.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Apricot-Ginger Pinwheels

These pinwheel cookies are filled with a yummy apricot-ginger filling and rolled in chopped pistachios before they are sliced and baked.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rice Cracker Trail Mix

This trail mix combines healthy nuts and dried fruits with crispy rice crackers. Crystallized ginger provides an unexpected bite. Look for crystallized ginger with the spices at your supermarket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brandied Apricot Loaves

This quick bread--flavored with brandied apricots and almonds and topped with an apricot drizzle--makes a great snack during the holidays.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stewed Chicken Thighs with Dried Fruits

Moist, meaty chicken simmers in a rich, mahogany-colored sauce. Dried prunes and apricots work in counterpoint to the touch of vinegar to create an unforgettable savory flavor. You'll want quick-cooking barley or whole-wheat couscous to soak it up.
By Mark Bittman

Apricots & Walnuts

This simple snack provides the energy you need when you start to drag.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Salted Caramel Pistachio-Apricot Baklava

This sweet dessert pastry is made with thin, flaky, buttery layers of phyllo dough and filled with sweet apricots, lightly salted pistachio nuts, and a bit of brown sugar. An apricot caramel sauce is drizzled over the cooled baklava and the entire dessert is sprinkled with coarse salt, providing a sweet and salty bang with each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cashew Salmon with Apricot Couscous

Yogurt sauce flavored with lemon, cumin and cilantro tops this Indian-inspired grilled salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ruffled Phyllo Tart with Spring Fruit

Strawberries and rhubarb are a familiar seasonal pairing, but adding apricots to the mix takes it to new heights. The day before you plan to bake the tart, thaw the frozen phyllo in the refrigerator.
By Marcy Goldman

Apricot-Sunflower Granola Bars

Easy to make at home, these nut-free granola bars can be adjusted to your taste preferences. Simply vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the apricots and seeds in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Brassica Salad

Chef Jennifer Jasinski has this healthy recipe for Brussels sprout, cauliflower and radicchio salad on the menu at her restaurant Rioja for fall and winter. The balance of roasted vegetables alongside the tang of the oranges and the chewy sweetness from the apricots is a crowd-pleaser.
By Jennifer Jasinski
