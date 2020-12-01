Healthy Trout Recipes

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise
A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.
Smoked Whitefish Salad
Serve this chunky smoked whitefish salad from chef Judi Barsness on toasted crusty bread, on crackers or mounded over a bed of salad greens.
Steelhead Trout with Creamy Barley & Herb Salad
Steelhead and rainbow trout are the same species, but steelhead are anadromous, meaning that, like salmon, they migrate from the ocean to freshwater to spawn. Salmon and arctic char are a good substitute if you have trouble finding steelhead. The creamy barley the fish is served with has a texture similar to risotto, and toasting the grains before cooking gives the dish a nutty flavor. A knob of fresh horseradish is worth seeking out for this; it has a more nuanced flavor than jarred. Serve this healthy fish recipe with a glass of chenin blanc for an elegant and hearty dinner.
Pistachio-Crusted Baked Trout
Finely chopped pistachios take center stage in this baked fish recipe. Toasted seeds are mixed with the pistachios to create a fragrant and crunchy crust which nicely compliments the tender fish.
Trout Amandine
Trout Amandine is a classic French dish with a crunchy almond crust that's fried in a brown butter sauce. Our makeover version is baked instead of fried, and because the fillets are coated in buttermilk and breadcrumbs, you'll still enjoy a crispy and golden crust.
Smoked Trout & Spinach Scrambled Eggs
Elevate plain-Jane scrambled eggs with smoked trout and fresh spinach in this healthy breakfast recipe.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado
Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Smoked Trout Salad
The fast of Yom Kippur is often broken with smoked fish as in this trout salad. This easy dinner, which can be made ahead, is great for any night, holiday or not. Serve it on a bed of greens to dress it up and add a whole-grain bagel to make it a substantial meal.
Smoked Trout Spread
Creamy smoked trout spread on thin whole-grain crackers is a delicious appetizer, but serve it with an array of artfully arranged nibbles--ripe tomatoes, crunchy cucumber slices and red onion--and you have an easy summer dinner. Pack it up and take it outdoors for a weeknight picnic. Serve with a baby arugula salad tossed with olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese and a generous grinding of pepper.
Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing
Smoked trout tops heart-shaped watercress and mixed greens tossed with creamy horseradish dressing in this protein-packed appetizer salad.
Grilled Whole Trout with Lemon-Tarragon Bean Salad
This freshwater favorite is a snap on the grill. Grilling with the skin on keeps the fish from falling apart and gives the skin a delightful crispy texture. Grill some garlic-rubbed bread and enjoy a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
Smoked Trout, Potato & Arugula Salad
In this healthy dinner salad recipe, tender new potatoes and baby arugula add a creamy texture and peppery flavor to the smokiness of the trout. You can hard-boil the eggs ahead of time, but if you cook them while you steam your potatoes, they'll still be a little warm when you serve the salad, which makes it extra special.