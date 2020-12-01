Healthy Tilapia Recipes

Seafood Linguine
This restaurant-worthy seafood pasta dish is a snap to make and an easy way to impress guests. We like the sweet taste and extra-saucy consistency of canned diced San Marzano tomatoes in sauces like this one. Marjoram pairs well with the seafood, but basil or even parsley works too. Serve with a Caesar salad.
Puerto Rican Fish Stew (Bacalao)
Bacalao, salted dried codfish, is the defining ingredient in traditional Puerto Rican fish stew, but salt cod requires overnight soaking and several rinses in cool water before it can be used, so we opt for fresh fish in this quick version. Serve with crusty rolls to soak up the juices.
Asian Tilapia with Stir-Fried Green Beans
Tilapia fillets are served with crisp green beans in this Asian-style meal.
Easy Sauteed Fish Fillets
Here's an easy method for quickly cooking fish fillets. We love the simplicity of just using salt and pepper to season the flour for dredging, but feel free to get creative and experiment with other seasonings. If you like a little heat, add a pinch of cayenne; for a smoky flavor, add a touch of smoked paprika; try white pepper, a common ingredient in Chinese cooking, instead of black pepper if you're pairing the fish with the Black Bean-Scallion Sauce.
Baked Tilapia Curry
This healthy fish-and-vegetable curry recipe is made with yellow curry paste, but any Thai curry paste--red or green--will work. Serve with sautéed green beans and brown basmati rice to soak up all the delicious sauce.
Spicy Cioppino
San Francisco's Italian immigrants developed this stew to use the abundant local seafood. We've opted for farm-raised tilapia and scallops, but feel free to experiment with whatever is fresh.
Indian Curry Fish
Baked tilapia fillets are served alongside curry-flavored lentils, pea pods, and cherry tomatoes in this colorful and healthy 25-minute dinner recipe. With a few substitutions you can turn this dish into a sandwich or a bowl (see recipe variations, below).
EatingWell Fish Sticks
You can make these homemade fish sticks in about the same amount of time it takes to bake a box of the frozen kind--with a fraction of the fat.
Tilapia Corn Chowder
This light soup is a great way to slip fresh corn (and tilapia, of course!) into your late-summer menu. Make it a meal: Enjoy with a mixed green salad and oyster crackers.
Fish Fillets with Tartar Sauce
This fast tartar sauce comes together in just 10 minutes and makes a great topping for simple sautéed fish fillets. Serve with toasted potato wedges and coleslaw.
Spinach & Gruyere Stuffed Tilapia
For this healthy stuffed tilapia recipe, use two larger fillets cut lengthwise to make these savory tilapia rolls. Or look for frozen tilapia “loins” and use one loin per roll.
Five-Spice Tilapia
Chinese five-spice powder, soy sauce and brown sugar make a quick glaze for tilapia. You'll need a skillet that is 12 inches or larger to accommodate the pound of tilapia fillets--if you don't have one large enough, use 2 smaller skillets instead or cook them in two separate batches, using more oil as necessary.