Healthy Tilapia Recipes

Whole Roasted Fish in a Salt Crust

Roasting a whole large fish in a salt crust might seem scary, but it's actually quite simple. It's just a matter of placing the fish on top of a bed of salt and patting a layer of salt over the fish--the salt seals in the juices, but amazingly doesn't overwhelm the fish with a salty taste. Present the whole salt-crusted fish at the table if you'd like, then take it to the kitchen to deconstruct it.