Healthy Sole Recipes

Turban of Sole with Salmon-Yogurt Mousse

Be sure to use fresh salmon and sole in this mousse. Fresh fish must be used; frozen fish will produce too watery a result. Serve warm or cold as an appetizer, a main course or as part of a buffet. Alternatively, the mousse can be baked without the sole in a lightly oiled 7-inch baking dish for 30 to 35 minutes in a pan of hot water.