Healthy Sole Recipes

Fillet of Sole Florentine
Rolling fish fillets around a spinach filling and topping them with a lightened Mornay sauce makes an easy, elegant dinner. Make it a meal: Serve with wild rice and roasted carrots.
Sole Cakes
Mild-tasting sole is mixed with thyme, seafood seasoning, and Greek yogurt, coated with a panko crust, and served with a fresh-tasting lemony yogurt sauce in this easy baked fish cake entree.
Sole with Garlic-Almond-Caper Sauce
In this quick fish recipe, seasoned fillets of sole (or flounder) are sautéed in a hot skillet and topped with a simple sauce of sautéed garlic, slivered almonds, capers and lemon juice--a riff on sole meunière. This is a very simple dish but all your ingredients need to be ready by the stove because it cooks quickly once you turn on the heat.
Oven-Fried Fish Fillets
Toasting the breadcrumbs in a skillet ensures a crisp and golden crust on the fish.
Fillet of Sole with Spinach & Tomatoes
Fish, spinach, tomatoes and garlic combine classically in a quick, delicious supper. Serve with steamed new potatoes and a glass of white wine.
Mustard-Baked Sole & Spinach Packets
Steaming sole and spinach in packets make clean up a snap. Make it a meal: Steamed new potatoes complete this meal.
Fish Packets with Potatoes, Lemon & Capers
In this packet, the golden, crusty potato cake takes on the tangy flavors of lemon and capers. The delicate fish fillets are quite thin so be careful not to overcook.
Pacific Sole with Oranges & Pecans
Not so long ago, Dover sole meant an overcooked fillet swimming in butter, dotted with tasteless dried herbs and soaked in too much lemon juice. But sole deserves a comeback: it can become a satisfying, sophisticated, one-skillet dinner with very little effort. The recipe can easily be doubled.
Turban of Sole with Salmon-Yogurt Mousse
Be sure to use fresh salmon and sole in this mousse. Fresh fish must be used; frozen fish will produce too watery a result. Serve warm or cold as an appetizer, a main course or as part of a buffet. Alternatively, the mousse can be baked without the sole in a lightly oiled 7-inch baking dish for 30 to 35 minutes in a pan of hot water.