Healthy Scallop Recipes

Find healthy, delicious scallop recipes including baked, grilled and sautéed scallops. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops

Rating: Unrated
4
These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
By Karen Rankin

Air-Fryer Scallops

Rating: Unrated
1
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon

Rating: Unrated
2
This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

Rating: Unrated
1
Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon Garlic Scallops

Rating: Unrated
2
Lemon brightens up sweet scallops in this simple, light dinner. Serve the scallops alongside sautéed spinach with a piece of toasted whole-grain bread to sop up the buttery sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Seafood Stew with Toasted Baguette Slices

This stew is all about the fish--shrimp, scallops, and halibut chunks fight for space on your spoon. The baguette slices are key--you'll want to use them for sopping up the tasty tomato-based broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Scallop & Pea Fettuccine

Rating: Unrated
10
This rich pasta dish is full of sweet seared scallops and plump peas. Low-fat milk and flour thicken the sauce, giving it creamy texture without the extra calories and fat found in traditional cream sauces. Serve with a small Caesar salad on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Linguine

Rating: Unrated
6
This restaurant-worthy seafood pasta dish is a snap to make and an easy way to impress guests. We like the sweet taste and extra-saucy consistency of canned diced San Marzano tomatoes in sauces like this one. Marjoram pairs well with the seafood, but basil or even parsley works too. Serve with a Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Couscous Paella

Rating: Unrated
12
Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Pasta with Scallops & Brussels Sprouts

Pan-frying Brussels sprouts brings out their nuttiness, a flavor that pairs well with the rich bacon and creamy sauce here.
By Adam Dolge

Prosciutto-Wrapped Scallops with Spinach

Rating: Unrated
2
This take on the classic bacon-wrapped appetizer uses prosciutto instead to wrap meaty scallops. High-quality Italian prosciutto, found at well-stocked supermarkets or Italian specialty stores, has an incomparable melt-in-your-mouth texture. It's more expensive, but you only need a little for this recipe. Make it a meal: Serve with an unoaked chardonnay and our recipe for Wild Rice Salad or whole-wheat orzo tossed with Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
These pan-seared scallops come together in just 20 minutes for a delicious, easy dinner. You'll want some whole-wheat angel hair pasta or polenta to sop up all the rich, briny sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Seriously Impressive Scallop Recipes Ready in Under 30 Minutes or Less

Seriously Impressive Scallop Recipes Ready in Under 30 Minutes or Less

When it comes to mouthwatering, impressive dinners ready in minutes—nothing beats scallops, with their crispy, golden brown crust and succulent, buttery interiors. Here are easy recipes for pasta, salads, kabobs & even tacos—all ready in under 30 minutes or less.
Skewered Scallops with Honey-Grapefruit Drizzle

Skewered Scallops with Honey-Grapefruit Drizzle

Rich-tasting scallops are even better when paired with the slightly bitter taste of grapefruit. Drizzled with honey and sprinkled with fresh mint and ginger, this salad feels fresh and flavorful in any season.
Golden Beet, Green Bean & Fennel Salad with Scallops

Golden Beet, Green Bean & Fennel Salad with Scallops

Rating: Unrated
1
Slow-Cooker Green Curry Scallops & Vegetables

Slow-Cooker Green Curry Scallops & Vegetables

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

Rating: Unrated
1
Scallop, Mushroom & Fennel Campanelle

Scallop, Mushroom & Fennel Campanelle

Spicy Cioppino

Rating: Unrated
11

San Francisco's Italian immigrants developed this stew to use the abundant local seafood. We've opted for farm-raised tilapia and scallops, but feel free to experiment with whatever is fresh.

All Healthy Scallop Recipes

Miso-Glazed Scallops with Soba Noodles

Rating: Unrated
20
This Japanese-inspired dish uses one sauce--a sweet/salt combination of mirin and miso--to make both the marinade for the scallops and the caramelized pan sauce for the noodles. A good pairing would be a simple green salad dressed with a citrus vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallops and Pasta with Lemon-Caper Cream Sauce

Crispy, seared scallops combine with whole-grain pasta and greens to make this flavorful complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pan-Seared Scallops with Tomato, Olives, and Fresh Basil

This Italian-inspired dish is full of flavor. Use whole grain or multigrain fettuccine to make it a healthier option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scallop Piccata on Angel Hair

Rating: Unrated
5
Superfine angel hair and delicate scallops are coated with a light lemon, white wine and caper sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Scallops with Mint Pesto

A refreshing mint, almond and Parmesan cheese topper is a tantalizing flavor partner for these plump, tender sea scallops.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp and Scallop Vegetable Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
1
This seafood stir-fry is bursting with flavor and it's ready in 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Toasted Quinoa Salad with Scallops & Snow Peas

Rating: Unrated
42
This scallop-studded quinoa salad gets an exciting texture from crunchy snow peas, red bell pepper and scallions. Feel free to substitute shrimp or thin slices of chicken for the scallops.
By Marie Simmons

Chinese Seafood Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
If you have large sea scallops, cut them in half horizontally before adding to the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Squash Soup with Seared Scallops

Rating: Unrated
2
This butternut squash soup is silky and rich with the addition of coconut milk. Each serving is allowed a couple of seared scallops and is topped with pumpkin seeds, cilantro and lime peel for an added wow-factor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cioppino

Rating: Unrated
1
Cioppino is a fish stew traditionally made by Italian fishermen who settled in the North Beach/Fisherman's Wharf section of San Francisco. It was originally made on fishing boats with whatever fish were at hand. This cioppino comes to us from California chef and cooking teacher John Ash, who has been an advocate for sustainable-food issues for years and has served on the board of advisors of Seafood Watch--the advocacy arm of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Ash chose a variety of shellfish for this recipe, all of which are Seafood Watch Best Choices or Good Alternatives.
By John Ash

Seared Scallops with Citrus-Ginger Quinoa

As long as you've got frozen scallops in your freezer, this main dish recipe can be on the table in just 35 minutes, using other common ingredients you'd normally have on hand.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tarragon Scallops on Asparagus Spears

Rating: Unrated
1
In this 15-minute recipe, crisp and tender asparagus spears serve as a vibrant base for lemon- and tarragon-flavored sea scallops.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Scallops with Crispy Leeks

Rating: Unrated
7
Herb-crusted scallops served with crispy baked leeks make an easy yet impressive dish to serve to friends. You may have seen “frizzled” or fried leeks on a restaurant menu before, but you might not guess how easy they are to make at home. Here we toss thinly sliced leeks with paprika- and garlic-seasoned flour and bake them until crispy. While the leeks bake you have time to sear the scallops. Serve with: Mashed potatoes and kale sautéed with garlic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Sweet & Sour Scallops

This recipe for slow-cooker scallops is sure to become a tried-and-true favorite for any seafood lover. Tender scallops quickly poach in a sweet and spicy sauce that has been cooking for hours. Brown rice completes the meal.
By Cooking Light

Curried Scallop-Apple Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Curry complements seared scallops, tart apples and sweet dried cranberries while toasted almonds add crunch in this quick fall dinner salad. Serve with toasted whole-wheat baguette and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallop Scampi with Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
Use a mixture of bell peppers for a colorful (and vitamin C-packed) scallop stir-fry. Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel--if they are wet they will spatter when added to the wok and make the stir-fry too wet. This stir-fry is excellent served over linguine or fettuccine.
By Grace Young

Seafood Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Crab and scallops combine with creamy avocados and a spiky orange dressing for a salad that's light, summery and very fast. The recipe can be easily doubled or tripled.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallop Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

A nice option for a light lunch, these seared scallops are served with a fresh tomato, cucumber, and corn salad, and drizzled with a tasty basil vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Scallops with Brandied Leeks & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
Sautéed mushrooms and leeks have a robust flavor that marries nicely with a touch of brandy and sour cream in this quick scallop dish. Substitute vermouth for a more mellow flavor. The mushroom mixture is equally delicious served with steak or chicken. Make it a meal: Serve over barley.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallop Mango Ceviche

Rating: Unrated
1
Ceviche is traditionally made by “cooking” a seafood in a citrus-based marinade. In this version, we use scallops and cook them lightly before marinating them in a tangy mango, lime, chile pepper and onion marinade. Try serving this ceviche Peruvian-style, with hard-boiled egg, sweet potato, lettuce and corn. Or keep it simple and serve it on salad greens with tortilla chips on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Sesame Scallops

Toasted sesame seeds and lemon zest add fresh flavor to these breaded scallops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallops in Saffron-Tarragon Broth

Rating: Unrated
3
Tomatoes, tarragon and white wine make a fragrant broth for the scallops in this vibrantly colored easy one-pot stew. Make it a meal: Serve with a simple green salad and sop up the leftover broth with toasted whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bouillabaisse with Spicy Rouille

Rating: Unrated
2
This famous Provençal stew was traditionally a catchall for fishermen's catch of the day. Our version uses ocean-friendly calamari, tilapia and scallops.
By Jessie Price

Scallop Crudo with Truffle Vinaigrette

This scallop crudo recipe gets a flavorful addition with shaved truffles. To make thinly slicing the scallops easier, freeze them until they are firm but not frozen, about 20 minutes, and then slice.
By Vitaly Paley, adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com