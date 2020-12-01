Healthy Sardine Recipes

Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine
Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute two 5- to 6-ounce cans chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 2 tablespoons tomato paste in Step 4 with the lemon juice. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of Pinot Grigio.
Greek Salad with Sardines
The fresh, tangy elements of a Greek salad--tomato, cucumber, feta, olives and lemony vinaigrette--pair well with rich-tasting sardines. Look for sardines with skin and bones (which are edible) as they have more than four times the amount of calcium as skinless, boneless sardines. If you're lucky enough to have fresh sardines available in your supermarket, try them in place of the canned sardines. Lightly dredge them in salt-and-pepper-seasoned flour and sauté them in a little olive oil.
Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast
Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.
Romaine Wedges with Sardines & Caramelized Onions
Don't be afraid of the sardines in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Sardines are extremely nutritious, and are a perfect match for winter greens. In this healthy wedge salad recipe we've made little boats out of hearts of romaine lettuce and filled them with savory sardines, sweet caramelized onions, juicy cherry tomatoes and creamy dressing.
Spring Salad with Tarragon Vinaigrette
A bold, layered salad that showcases sardines and asparagus, this beautiful dish adds variety to your weekday dining. If you prefer tuna to sardines or have fish from the night before, go ahead and use that instead.
Smoky Artichoke-Sardine Salad
Smoked paprika and sherry vinegar add Spanish flair to the dressing of this artichoke-and-sardine salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.
Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine for Two
Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute a 5- to 6-ounce can chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 1 tablespoon tomato paste with the lemon juice in Step 4. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
Pea & Fennel Toasts with Sardines
Elevate simple toast with a green, veggie-loaded spread packed with mint, fennel and sweet English peas. One of these generously topped bruschetta-like toasts makes a great appetizer; two of them are perfect as a light lunch with a salad. Canned sardines and anchovies are delicious here, as are grilled fresh sardines if you can find them.
Tomato Toast with Sardines & Mint
Washington, D.C.-based chef Barton Seaver is a passionate advocate for the health of the oceans. He's a fellow with the Blue Ocean Institute and is working on a PBS series, Turning the Tide, about food and the environment. When we asked him what type of seafood he would like to include in a recipe for EatingWell, he suggested the humble canned sardine. We think Seaver has truly elevated the canned sardine with this fresh-tasting and simple appetizer.
Bread & Tomato Salad
When it's too hot to cook, just step outside and gather tomatoes and basil from your garden, cut up some day-old country bread and make this flavorful, easy salad, our take on the classic Italian bread salad known as panzanella.