Healthy Mussel Recipes

Find healthy, delicious mussel recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Fisherman's Stew with Roasted Garlic Crostini

This Fisherman's stew recipe is loaded with cod, shrimp, and mussels and will warm you right up on cold winter days. The crostini served alongside are made with homemade roasted garlic, and perfect for soaking up every last morsel of the stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brodetto di Pesce (Adriatic-Style Seafood Stew)

You will find versions of this hearty fish stew all along Italy's Adriatic coast. In Abruzzo, the stew is spiked with hot pepper and served with grilled or toasted bread to sop up the sauce. Be sure to find the freshest fish possible and serve with your favorite Italian wine.
By Domenica Marchetti

Italian Mussels & Pasta

This combination of mussels with plenty of garlic, parsley, saffron and white wine was inspired by the Venetian soup zuppa de peoci, which is usually ladled over sliced crusty bread. Here we serve it over pasta. For a more elegant presentation you can remove the mussels from their shells before serving…but then again, who wants to be elegant? Enjoy!
By John Ash

Puglian-Style Paella

In this Italian paella recipe, potatoes and other vegetables are layered with mussels and rice and baked in a casserole dish. Be sure to cover the rice completely with vegetables to ensure it cooks properly.
By Jane Black

Mussels with White Beans & Tomatoes

Cooking mussels may seem intimidating, but here we've made it quick and easy. We've added white beans to turn this classic mussels-in-white-wine-sauce dish into a heartier weeknight meal. Serve with whole-grain crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Spicy Mussels in Tomato-Fennel Ragu

Cooking mussels in a slow cooker? You bet! It's the right tool for building the rich and spicy broth in which these shellfish cook to perfection. Use the freshest mussels you can find, and have the fishmonger clean them for you.
By Cooking Light

Steamed Mussels in Tomato Broth

With fresh mussels increasingly available at supermarket fish counters, you can easily make this bistro favorite at home.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cioppino

Cioppino is a fish stew traditionally made by Italian fishermen who settled in the North Beach/Fisherman's Wharf section of San Francisco. It was originally made on fishing boats with whatever fish were at hand. This cioppino comes to us from California chef and cooking teacher John Ash, who has been an advocate for sustainable-food issues for years and has served on the board of advisors of Seafood Watch--the advocacy arm of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Ash chose a variety of shellfish for this recipe, all of which are Seafood Watch Best Choices or Good Alternatives.
By John Ash

Anchor Bay Mussels with Tomatoes & Feta

This simple and delicious mussels recipe is restaurant-worthy. Just make sure you clean your mussels well before cooking: Give them a rinse under cold running water and use a brush to remove any barnacles or grit from the shell. Discard mussels with broken shells or those whose shells remain open after you tap them lightly. Pull off any fibrous "beard" that may be pinched between the shells.
By The Squires

Coconut-Curry Mussels

In this healthy seafood dinner recipe, a 3-ounce serving of mussels delivers 665 mg of heart-healthy omega-3s--about what you'd get from the same amount of albacore tuna. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread or brown-rice noodles to soak up the delectable sauce.
By Breana Killeen

Creamy Seafood Soup with Basil

A stock reduction gives this creamy seafood soup a big burst of flavor. By using fat-free half-and-half--instead of tradional cream--we've significantly lightened up this soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Mussels with Salsa Verde

This is a fun little appetizer of mussels roasted with salsa verde, a bold-flavored Italian sauce made with lots of fresh herbs, garlic and anchovies. We blanch the garlic in this version to give it a more subtle flavor that doesn't overpower the mussels. The bonus in this recipe is that you get leftover mussel broth, which is a delicious base for seafood soups and sauces.
By John Ash

Spanish Tapas-Inspired Mussels

When you think “mussels” you may not instantly think “chickpeas,” but the two are joined in tasteful union in this delicious, bistro-style dish. You'll want some crusty bread to sop up the sauce.
Thai Bouillabaisse

This flavorful seafood soup combines elements of the famous French bouillabaisse with the distinct Thai flavors of lemongrass, lime, ginger and hot chiles. Use two chile peppers if you like heat. Be sure to simmer, not boil, the soup or the seafood will be overcooked. Serve with a crusty whole-grain baguette to soak up the broth.
Summer Paella

Thai Red Curry Mussels

Teriyaki-Mussel Maki Rolls

Cioppino Soup

Mussels South of Two Borders

Prince Edward Island may account for a healthy share of the world's mussel production, but this recipe takes those mollusks farther south for a Latin American preparation that combines chorizo, chiles and beer.

"Barbecue" Mussels

A take-off on New Orleans “barbecued” shrimp (also made on the stovetop), this combines shellfish with a piquant barbecue sauce that will have you licking your fingers. A 2-pound bag of mussels is just the right amount for serving a pair.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Mussel Salad

Archaeologists say that humans have been eating mussels for over 20,000 years, but it's unlikely our prehistoric ancestors ever tried them with this tangy lemon-caper marinade. Garlic-Tomato Toasts and a bold Sauvignon Blanc are wonderful with this salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Paella Rápida

Smoked mussels replace the pork sausages of a traditional paella, adding depth of flavor without the fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mussel Risotto

Mussels and saffron star in this creamy risotto. Make it a meal: Serve with Sliced Tomato Salad and whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Paella with Shrimp & Mussels

Our quick take on paella is studded with mussels and shrimp. Traditional paella made with short-grain rice takes a while to cook and can be a bit tricky. Instant brown rice is a great shortcut--what it lacks in authenticity it more than makes up for in convenience. Make sure you seek out saffron, which gives the dish its distinctive yellow color and signature flavor. Serve with: Spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dock Street Seafood Stew

Oysters, mussels, bass and salmon are cooked in caraway-infused beer broth in this rich seafood stew.
By Olivier De Saint Martin

Mussels with Thai Seasonings

Thai curry pastes are a busy cook's best friend--they provide loads of flavor in a single ingredient. Here the spicy green version is used to flavor steamed mussels. Serve over rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mussels with Saffron Cream Sauce

Saffron, tomato and a touch of cream yields a flavorful sauce for these simple steamed mussels. Soak up the sauce with plenty of crusty whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shellfish Lasagna

Shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari are delicious in this flavorful lasagna. If you can find fresh noodles, use them, but dried work as well.
By Melanie Barnard

Mussels Stewed with Apple & Fennel

Apples and fennel pair beautifully in this dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Ale Mussels

Serve this elegant dish garnished with fennel fronds with a side of grilled artisanal bread slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mussels with Italian Turkey Sausage, Tomato & Basil

When mussels and turkey sausage meet up with white wine and tomato, pure kitchen alchemy occurs in this quick dinner recipe. The broth that brews at the bottom of the pot will make you feel that a piece of crusty bread (for soaking, of course) is your new best friend.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Mussel Antipasto

Smoked mussels, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and provolone come together in a quick and easy antipasto platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mussels with Cider & Bacon

Flavored with apple cider and sage, these steamed mussels are the perfect meal for a cool fall night. Soak up the sauce with your favorite rustic whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Saffron-Scented Mussel Soup

Orange juice, saffron and white wine combine in a heady broth for this mussel soup. It can be made in advance and gently reheated just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mussels with Saffron & Leeks

Mussels are an excellent fast, healthy dinner. Look for them on ice in mesh bags at your fish counter; the individual mollusks should be mostly closed, or they should close when tapped. The only other thing you need with this aromatic dinner? A couple of crunchy rolls that just might happen to fall into the sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
