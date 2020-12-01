Healthy Mahi Mahi Recipes

Find healthy, delicious mahi mahi recipes including baked mahi mahi, grilled mahi mahi and mahi mahi tacos. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Grilled Fish Tacos

Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
By Bruce Aidells

Fish Stew with Olives, Capers & Potatoes

The olive, caper and tomato-based sauce in this healthy fish stew recipe gives this very traditional Italian dish tons of flavor. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
By Nancy Harmon Jenkins

Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado

Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.
By Carolyn Casner

Curried Fish

Though curried goat, chicken and shrimp are more popular in Jamaica than fish, food journalist Jacqui Sinclair's curry with mild mahi-mahi is a delicious and light alternative. Serve over rice.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce

This easy fish recipe with a flavorful garlic, thyme and coconut sauce is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice, to soak up the creamy sauce, and a green salad with vinaigrette.
By Kathy Gunst

Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos

In this mahi-mahi fish taco recipe, chili-coated fish gets a lovely crust from the hot pan. The creaminess of the avocado sauce complements the crisp crunch of the jicama, and it's all pulled together in 20 minutes.
By Liv Dansky

Fish Tacos with Spicy Cabbage Slaw

These delicious fish tacos are paired with a spicy cabbage slaw. Served on warmed corn tortillas and topped with ripe avocado slices, this Mexican-inspired meal is perfect for a summer dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond-Thyme-Crusted Mahi Mahi with Lemon Chardonnay Sauce

Firm, mild-flavored mahi mahi gets a delicate coating of almonds and bread crumbs and a drizzle of a light white-wine sauce for a main dish that's quick and a little bit fancy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Mahi-Mahi Tacos

These slow-cooker fish tacos require only 15 minutes of hands-on prep to whip together, making them a home cook's hero. The balance of cooked fish, tomatoes and onions with the raw cabbage and cilantro gives the dish a light, fresh feel. If desired, lightly toast the tortillas (see Tip) before filling and garnish the tacos with crushed red pepper. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Sweet Chili & Pistachio Mahi Mahi

Mild tasting mahi mahi gets a spicy and nutty infusion with this crunchy chili-pistachio coating. Served with a quinoa salad, this healthy meal is ready in just 45 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Fish with Peperonata

This healthy grilled fish dish is made for easy summertime entertaining. The peperonata can be made in advance and reheated while you grill the fish.
By Mike Lata

Grilled Mahi-Mahi & Asparagus with Lemon Butter

In this quick grilled fish recipe, we grill firm mahi-mahi and fresh spring asparagus alongside one another, then drizzle them with a bit of tart lemon butter. We like mahi-mahi in this recipe, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Barramundi with Asparagus Gremolata

Barramundi (aka Asian sea bass) is a mild white fish with a flaky texture and a respectable amount of omega-3s (667 mg per 4-oz. serving compared to 147 mg for mahi-mahi and 1,127 mg for wild salmon). Farmed barramundi is rated a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. You can substitute mahi-mahi in this recipe. Serve up this easy dinner with some roasted new potatoes. They'll need to cook for 20 to 25 minutes. Start them on the bottom rack of the oven while you prep this healthy recipe and then cook the fish and asparagus on the middle rack when you're ready.
Mirin-Poached Salmon with Spring Salad

Poaching fish with a little flavorful liquid may be the easiest way to cook fish! This quick poached-fish recipe stars salmon, but tuna, mahi-mahi or cod work just as well. Look for pea sprouts, also called “pea shoots,” at farmers' markets and in well-stocked supermarkets. Or use 1 more cup thinly sliced snap peas instead.
Coconut-Poached Mahi-Mahi

Potato-Horseradish-Crusted Mahi-Mahi

Roasted Fish with Potatoes

Breadcrumb-Crusted Cod for Two

Coconut-Crusted Swordfish with Kumquat Sauce

This coconut-crusted swordfish is served with a delightfully tart sauce made with kumquats--tiny citrus fruit that you can eat whole, including the skins and seeds. For an extra hint of coconut flavor, sear the fish steak in coconut oil. Serve with brown rice and glazed carrots.

All Healthy Mahi Mahi Recipes

Halibut with Herb-Almond Crust

Fresh oregano, mint and breadcrumbs are a tasty topping for firm-fleshed fish like halibut or mahi-mahi. Make it a meal: Serve with sliced fresh tomatoes sprinkled with oregano and mint and Potato Galette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thyme- & Sesame-Crusted Halibut

Quickly roasting fish at high heat keeps it moist and succulent. The thyme-and-sesame crust gives this halibut a distinctive finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breadcrumb-Crusted Cod

It's great to have a quick baked fish recipe for healthy fast dinners. This breadcrumb-crusted cod fits the bill. A creamy spread of Greek yogurt and tarragon keeps the cod moist and flavorful and helps keep the crispy breadcrumb topping in place. We like the delicate flavor of cod in this recipe, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Halibut with Fresh Tomato Salsa

A quick, fresh tomato sauce served alongside grilled fish is a perfect hot-weather dish. Make it a meal: Grill slices of prepared polenta and your favorite fresh vegetables to serve with the halibut and give your stove a break for the night!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicory Salad with Banded Rudderfish "Tonnato"

This healthy fish recipe from chef Mike Lata is made with banded rudderfish, which is an amberjack--a species coveted in sushi restaurants, where it's known by its Japanese name, hamachi. Lata's love affair with the Italian dish vitello tonnato (cold sliced veal with tuna sauce) started with a glorious one he had in Milan. He's found the sauce to be a great way to use the scraps that result from butchering whole fish. He serves thicker versions over cold poached meats and thinner ones like this over vegetables and salads.
By Mike Lata
