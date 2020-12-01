Healthy Mahi Mahi Recipes

Grilled Fish Tacos
Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
Fish Stew with Olives, Capers & Potatoes
The olive, caper and tomato-based sauce in this healthy fish stew recipe gives this very traditional Italian dish tons of flavor. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado
Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.
Curried Fish
Though curried goat, chicken and shrimp are more popular in Jamaica than fish, food journalist Jacqui Sinclair's curry with mild mahi-mahi is a delicious and light alternative. Serve over rice.
Fish with Coconut-Shallot Sauce
This easy fish recipe with a flavorful garlic, thyme and coconut sauce is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice, to soak up the creamy sauce, and a green salad with vinaigrette.
Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos
In this mahi-mahi fish taco recipe, chili-coated fish gets a lovely crust from the hot pan. The creaminess of the avocado sauce complements the crisp crunch of the jicama, and it's all pulled together in 20 minutes.
Fish Tacos with Spicy Cabbage Slaw
These delicious fish tacos are paired with a spicy cabbage slaw. Served on warmed corn tortillas and topped with ripe avocado slices, this Mexican-inspired meal is perfect for a summer dinner.
Almond-Thyme-Crusted Mahi Mahi with Lemon Chardonnay Sauce
Firm, mild-flavored mahi mahi gets a delicate coating of almonds and bread crumbs and a drizzle of a light white-wine sauce for a main dish that's quick and a little bit fancy.
Slow-Cooker Mahi-Mahi Tacos
These slow-cooker fish tacos require only 15 minutes of hands-on prep to whip together, making them a home cook's hero. The balance of cooked fish, tomatoes and onions with the raw cabbage and cilantro gives the dish a light, fresh feel. If desired, lightly toast the tortillas (see Tip) before filling and garnish the tacos with crushed red pepper. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Sweet Chili & Pistachio Mahi Mahi
Mild tasting mahi mahi gets a spicy and nutty infusion with this crunchy chili-pistachio coating. Served with a quinoa salad, this healthy meal is ready in just 45 minutes.
Grilled Fish with Peperonata
This healthy grilled fish dish is made for easy summertime entertaining. The peperonata can be made in advance and reheated while you grill the fish.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi & Asparagus with Lemon Butter
In this quick grilled fish recipe, we grill firm mahi-mahi and fresh spring asparagus alongside one another, then drizzle them with a bit of tart lemon butter. We like mahi-mahi in this recipe, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.