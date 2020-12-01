Healthy Lobster Recipes

Boiled Lobsters with Dipping Sauce

Rating: Unrated 2

This lobster recipe tells you all you need to cook lobster at home: a big pot, a pair of gloves to protect your hands, some lobster crackers (or kitchen shears) and small forks to help you get the sweet meat out of the shell. Plan on one 1- to 1 1/4-pound lobster per person. Store them for up to 24 hours in a ventilated container at the back of the bottom shelf of your refrigerator. When you make our healthy lobster butter dipping sauce, you'll save about 125 calories and 11 grams saturated fat compared to dipping your lobster into 2 tablespoons of melted butter.