Healthy Lobster Recipes

Lobster Ravioli
Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.
Baked Lobster Tails
Celebrate Valentine's Day—or any special date night—with this classic baked lobster tails recipe for two. Fresh or frozen lobster tails work well here and the recipe is easily doubled if you want the whole family to enjoy this simple yet decadent dinner.
Lobster Bisque
The secret to this richly flavored lobster bisque recipe lies in the shells from the lobster tail that get pureed into the soup itself. This is one appetizer soup that will really wow your guests! Be sure to strain the soup through a fine-mesh sieve twice to get the traditional smooth, creamy texture.
Lobster & Corn Chowder
The trick to making this healthy lobster chowder recipe have tons of rich flavor is to start with great fish stock. (The best is often in the freezer case at the supermarket.) Then cook the lobsters in the stock to intensify its flavor. There is no flour added in this healthy soup, so it's lighter than a typical creamy chowder--plus it's gluten-free.
Broiled Lobster Tails
This easy holiday appetizer calls for lobster tails, the meatiest part of the lobster, which you can buy fresh or frozen. We've also included three easy and delicious compound butters to choose from to pair with the lobster meat: this recipe makes classic lobster thermidor butter, with the rich mix of Parmesan cheese, herbs and brandy; see Tips (below) to swap in an earthy porcini mushroom butter or a bright fennel and lemon butter.
Angry Lobster
In this lobster recipe, pieces of lobster are roasted in a very hot oven with white wine, herbs and crushed red pepper to make a spicy sauce. The angry in the name most likely comes from the hot pepper, but some say cutting up the lobsters sets the tone for this dish. Serve with crusty bread to sop up the sauce and plenty of fresh napkins.
EatingWell Lobster Dipping Sauce
Dip your lobster in this lightened-up lobster butter sauce recipe to save about 125 calories and 11 grams saturated fat compared to dipping your lobster into straight melted butter.
Grilled Lobster Tails with Nectarine-Avocado Salad
Sophisticated and yet very quick, this easy composed salad can be a meal on its own--or a wonderful starter to a weekend dinner party. All it needs is a glass of champagne. Shrimp or other sweet and meaty fish can stand in for the lobster.
Lobster-Topped Tenderloin with Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
You'll feel like you're out at a restaurant when you make this healthy surf-and-turf with lobster, steak, bacon and cheesy Brussels sprouts. Complete the meal with a glass of red wine, such as pinot noir.
Grilled Lobster Rolls
All around Maine's Penobscot Bay, lobster rolls set the standard for homey, simple, Down East fare. Uncooked lobster tails are available in the freezer section of most supermarkets.
Maine Blueberry & Lobster Salad
This green salad recipe with berries is a delicious way to get your antioxidants. You can also try this salad with crab or shrimp if fresh lobster is hard to find. Serve with crusty garlic bread.
Grilled Lobsters with Herb-Garlic-Lemon Butter
If you've never grilled lobster, you're in for a treat. The smokiness of a charcoal, wood or even a gas grill adds great flavor. If you are squeamish about the idea of cutting a live lobster, ask your fishmonger to do it for you, but be sure to cook the lobsters within about an hour after they have been cut.