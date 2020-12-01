Healthy Halibut Recipes

Find healthy, delicious halibut recipes including baked and grilled halibut. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables

Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.
By Ruth Cousineau

Seafood Stew with Toasted Baguette Slices

This stew is all about the fish--shrimp, scallops, and halibut chunks fight for space on your spoon. The baguette slices are key--you'll want to use them for sopping up the tasty tomato-based broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach

Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.
By Melissa Pasanen

Grilled Fish Tacos

Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
By Bruce Aidells

Fish Stew with Olives, Capers & Potatoes

The olive, caper and tomato-based sauce in this healthy fish stew recipe gives this very traditional Italian dish tons of flavor. Serve with crusty bread for dipping.
By Nancy Harmon Jenkins

Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

This easy healthy meal--which requires just 15 minutes of active time--is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.
By Amy Riolo

Spaghetti with Halibut & Lemon

In this delicious and simple pasta recipe, halibut is “cooked” ceviche-style in a zesty lemon marinade then tossed with warm spaghetti. While the fish marinates, throw together a salad for an easy and healthy dinner.
By Giuliano Hazan

Fish Taco Wraps

These quick-and-easy fish tacos are full of chili-crusted halibut, crunchy cabbage and fruity salsa. Using prepared salsa and coleslaw mix means this recipe is on the table in just 20 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pistachio-&-Halloumi-Crusted Halibut

The high melting point of briny halloumi cheese keeps it firm even when you cook it until crispy at high heat. It’s a good choice for combining with nuts and breadcrumbs for the crunchy topping on this fish. Since your oven is already on, make some roasted potatoes to serve alongside.
By Breana Killeen

Ginger-Steamed Fish with Troy's Hana-Style Sauce

This shoyu-based sauce with fresh ginger, garlic and sesame is a classic at the Hotel Hana-Maui, Hawaii. Aloha Shoyu is the preferred brand at the hotel. (We use reduced-sodium soy sauce to keep the sodium in check.) Chef David Patterson prepares the dish with onaga, a red snapper only found in the Hawaiian waters; it's tender, sweet and mild in flavor. We found that halibut and other white fish were also delicious. Serve with steamed brown rice and Green Papaya Salad.
By David Patterson

Halibut Packets with Mushrooms & Polenta

Halibut Packets with Mushrooms & Polenta

Garlicky mushrooms spiked with bacon make a lovely garnish for halibut and polenta. We can't decide what we like best about this dish: the flavors, healthfulness, ease or the fact that there is so little cleanup! Serve with steamed green beans tossed with olive oil, whole-grain mustard and a squeeze of lemon.
Halibut Roasted with Red Bell Peppers, Onions & Russet Potatoes

Halibut Roasted with Red Bell Peppers, Onions & Russet Potatoes

The firm flesh of halibut makes it the perfect choice for this dish, but feel free to substitute salmon, cod or any other thick fish. The bell peppers can be varied as well--exchange green for red or use a combination of red, green and yellow. You can also add rosemary, basil or even mint to the gremolata, a classic Italian seasoning of parsley, garlic and lemon zest. Accompany the dish with greens, such as spinach or chard.
Halibut with Japanese Flavors

Halibut with Japanese Flavors

Thai Bouillabaisse

Thai Bouillabaisse

Grilled Halibut Salad Nicoise

Grilled Halibut Salad Nicoise

Halibut with Lemon & Caper Sauce

Halibut with Lemon & Caper Sauce

Seafood-Corn Chowder

The addition of halibut, scallops and clams turns ordinary corn chowder into an extraordinary meal-in-a-bowl.

Grilled Halibut & Leeks with Mustard Vinaigrette

Seasoned with a low-carb balsamic vinegar-and-mustard dressing, this 20-minute fish dinner is perfect for busy weeknights.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Fish Catalan

Strong Mediterranean flavors, like garlic, oregano and olives, work well with mild-flavored fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grapefruit & Red Snapper Ceviche

Ceviche is made by cooking raw fish in an acidic marinade like this grapefruit one. Freezing fish for at least 24 hours kills any parasites, so either buy it frozen or freeze it before making this healthy fish ceviche recipe. For the most sustainable options, buy red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico or Hawaii or use Pacific halibut instead.
By Robb Walsh

Cioppino Soup

What bouillabaisse is to Provence, cioppino is to San Francisco. The principle behind both fish stews is much the same: simmer the catch of the day in a rich broth, grab a soup spoon and enjoy. Like many classic cioppino recipes, this calls for red wine in the broth, but feel free to substitute white. The assortment of seafood can vary as well: little clams instead of mussels, scallops in place of shrimp. Serve with sourdough bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Halibut with Salsa Verde

Halibut has a fairly neutral flavor, making it the perfect foil for this salsa verde--a traditional cold sauce made with fresh parsley, capers, lemon and anchovy.
By Mark Bittman

Sweet & Sour Braised Halibut

Pairing sweet and savory is common in Sicilian cooking. Here, sherry, a fortified Spanish wine, rather than Sicily's own Marsala wine, provides sweetness. In the past, without any regulation, the quality of Sicilian Marsala was poor, so some cooks used the Spanish wine. Today Sicilian Marsala is more reliable. Use either for this stew.
By Mark Bittman

Thyme- & Sesame-Crusted Pacific Halibut

A speedy roast at high heat keeps the halibut moist and succulent, and the savory thyme-sesame-crust adds a distinctive finish. Serve with mashed potatoes and a steamed fresh vegetable of your choice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Halibut with Miso Glaze

Miso, mirin and sake--three standard ingredients used in Japanese cooking--enhance the mild sweetness of halibut. Deboning halibut steaks is actually a simple procedure, which creates delightful tender morsels of fish. You can substitute halibut fillet, if desired.
By Mark Bittman

Fish Couscous with Onion T'faya

T'fayas, special-occasion dishes served all along Morocco's Atlantic coast, are known for their thick, sweet and heavily spiced sauces. This one gets a pleasant layer of sweetness from raisins and a touch of sugar, which marries perfectly with halibut.
By Kitty Morse

Roasted Halibut with Banana-Orange Relish

Sweet bananas combined with oranges, cilantro and lime juice create a fresh relish to serve with mild, white-fleshed fish, or try it alongside roast chicken or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Halibut with Pickled Beets (Stegte Helleflynder med Rodbeder)

Here delicate white fish is topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and diced pickled beets for a simple Danish dish that combines sweet, salty and sour flavors.
By Joyce Hendley

Halibut with Herbs & Capers

A vibrant herb paste brings robust flavor to a delicate fish.
By Marcy Goldman

Asian Halibut & Brown Rice Packets

Rice on the grill? Absolutely, and by the time it's cooked it's scented with the exotic flavors of plums and Asian sauce. If halibut isn't available, striped bass, sole or even thick cod fillets will work just fine.
By Jim Romanoff

Spicy Fish Kabobs

Low in fat and delicately flavored, halibut grills up moist and tender in these orange-accented kabobs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Halibut with Herb-Almond Crust

Fresh oregano, mint and breadcrumbs are a tasty topping for firm-fleshed fish like halibut or mahi-mahi. Make it a meal: Serve with sliced fresh tomatoes sprinkled with oregano and mint and Potato Galette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Halibut Picante

Fish cookery doesn't get any easier than this. Look for the freshest fish you can find--just about any firm, mild white fish will be a fine foil for this spicy tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Aegean Fish Stew

A simple stew of fish and vegetables, enriched with the most famous sauce of Greek cuisine: avgolémono, egg and lemon sauce. This is a saucy dish; serve with lots of crusty country bread.
By Patsy Jamieson

Italian Seafood Stew

The fishermen's catch of the day is transformed into a succulent seafood stew.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Thyme- & Sesame-Crusted Halibut

Quickly roasting fish at high heat keeps it moist and succulent. The thyme-and-sesame crust gives this halibut a distinctive finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dock Street Seafood Stew

Oysters, mussels, bass and salmon are cooked in caraway-infused beer broth in this rich seafood stew.
By Olivier De Saint Martin

Fish with Tangerine Relish

This flavorful and healthy recipe combines white fish fillets with a refreshing citrus fruit sauce. Make it a one-dish meal by serving over mixed greens, rice, or zucchini noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Halibut with Eggplant Peperonata

This recipe pairs a fragrant rosemary-laced eggplant and bell pepper sauce with steamed halibut steaks. Served over a bed of fresh spinach with whole-grain baguette slices, this dinner is on the table in just 45 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

