Healthy Clam Recipes

Find healthy, delicious clam recipes including clam chowder and clam pasta. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brodetto di Pesce (Adriatic-Style Seafood Stew)

You will find versions of this hearty fish stew all along Italy's Adriatic coast. In Abruzzo, the stew is spiked with hot pepper and served with grilled or toasted bread to sop up the sauce. Be sure to find the freshest fish possible and serve with your favorite Italian wine.
By Domenica Marchetti

Seafood Linguine

Rating: Unrated
6
This restaurant-worthy seafood pasta dish is a snap to make and an easy way to impress guests. We like the sweet taste and extra-saucy consistency of canned diced San Marzano tomatoes in sauces like this one. Marjoram pairs well with the seafood, but basil or even parsley works too. Serve with a Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New England Clam Chowder

Rating: Unrated
22
Chopped clams, aromatic vegetables and creamy potatoes blended with low-fat milk and just a half cup of cream gives this chunky New England-style clam chowder plenty of rich body. Serve with oyster crackers and a tossed salad to make it a meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Clam Chowder

Plan to make this slow-cooker chowder recipe when you have a busy day at work. Put in just a few minutes of prep in the morning and you'll be rewarded with a hearty clam chowder come dinnertime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Linguine alle Vongole

Rating: Unrated
1
Italian for "linguine with clams," this seafood pasta dish includes tomatoes for a mashup between red and white clam sauces.
By Betsy Andrews

Clam Chowder with Broccoli Stems & Corn

Keeping frozen corn, canned clams and clam juice on hand means spur-of-the-moment chowder in any season. If you typically compost your broccoli stems, save them for this soup--they hold up better than florets. Set out bowls of toppings like diced red bell pepper, snipped chives or more bacon.
By Breana Killeen

Cioppino

Rating: Unrated
1
Cioppino is a fish stew traditionally made by Italian fishermen who settled in the North Beach/Fisherman's Wharf section of San Francisco. It was originally made on fishing boats with whatever fish were at hand. This cioppino comes to us from California chef and cooking teacher John Ash, who has been an advocate for sustainable-food issues for years and has served on the board of advisors of Seafood Watch--the advocacy arm of the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Ash chose a variety of shellfish for this recipe, all of which are Seafood Watch Best Choices or Good Alternatives.
By John Ash

Slow-Cooker Clams with Bacon, Leeks & White Wine

Yep, you can make slow-cooker clams--and they're absolutely delicious! Savory bacon enriches this broth while white wine permeates the entire dish. Serve the remaining wine to guests with dinner. Don't skip out on the bread! There's much satisfaction to be had in sopping up the broth with a toasted baguette.
By Cooking Light

White Pizza with Clams

Here's an easy homemade pizza recipe that is a take on white clam pizza, which was first made famous by Frank Pepe of Pepe's Pizzeria in New Haven, Connecticut. Look for fresh clam strips in the seafood department. You can find them ready to use out of their shells at most large supermarkets. If you don't want to use fresh, we also like the briny flavor and convenience of canned chopped clams.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Curry Clams

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple recipe of clams cooked in a spicy Thai red curry sauce takes advantage of prepared Thai curry paste, which is available at well-stocked supermarkets and Asian-foods stores. We call for red curry paste but use whatever type you prefer. This recipe also works with about 4 pounds of mussels. Serve with crusty bread to soak up any leftover sauce.
By John Ash

Seafood Boil

This dish is a twist on the classic Louisiana seafood boil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Steamed Clams Casino-Style

Steamed Clams Casino-Style

This steamed clams recipe is a winner when entertaining for its low stress factor. (Stuffing clams is a lot of work!) Serve this easy healthy recipe with plenty of crusty bread for dipping.
Manhattan Clam Chowder

Manhattan Clam Chowder

There's long been a feud between Manhattan's tomato-based clam chowder and the cream-based New England clam chowder. No matter which you prefer, you can't deny that this easy clam chowder will put dinner on the table before you can finish the debate.
Clams Casino

Clams Casino

New England Cauliflower Clam Chowder

New England Cauliflower Clam Chowder

Rating: Unrated
1
Miso Soup with Clams & Spinach

Miso Soup with Clams & Spinach

Seafood-Corn Chowder

Seafood-Corn Chowder

Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo

This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.

All Healthy Clam Recipes

Seafood Paella with Spring Vegetables

This healthy paella recipe is inspired by the bounty of Provençal farmers' markets. Instead of sausage and chicken, fresh artichoke, green beans, fennel and onion are nestled with shellfish and white fish to create a light but delicious recipe. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
By Seamus Mullen

Stovetop Clambake

Lobsters, clams, mussels, potatoes and corn star in our stovetop clambake. Serve with flavor-packed sauces, like cocktail sauce or tartar sauce, and there won't be a need for the bowls of melted butter that so often turn otherwise virtuous seafood into a nutritional disaster.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti with Clams & Corn

Rating: Unrated
1
Fresh corn kernels give spaghetti and clams a hint of summer clambake. Look for minced fresh clams or clam strips at the seafood counter in your market.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti with Clam Sauce

We use whole baby clams, chopped plum tomatoes and lots of fresh herbs to create a delicious clam sauce for pasta that has only 8 grams of fat per serving. Toasted pine nuts add complexity and rich texture to this classic Italian combination.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Seafood Stew

The fishermen's catch of the day is transformed into a succulent seafood stew.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Black Bean Clams with Two Noodles

Zucchini noodles and shelf-stable stir-fry noodles combine for a hearty portion in this healthy stir-fry recipe. Chinese fermented black beans (they're actually soybeans) lend a salty and savory backbone to this quick veggie-filled entree. They're pungent, so a little goes a long way. Find them at Asian grocery stores, well-stocked supermarkets and online.
By Breana Killeen

Clam Salsa

Canned clams stirred into prepared salsa is the perfect appetizer for unexpected company. Serve with tortilla chips or baked pita crisps.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shellfish Lasagna

Shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari are delicious in this flavorful lasagna. If you can find fresh noodles, use them, but dried work as well.
By Melanie Barnard
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com