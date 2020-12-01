Healthy Catfish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious catfish recipes including baked, broiled and fried catfish, and Cajun catfish. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Crispy Baked Catfish

This baked catfish has a crispy cornmeal coating with a hint of spice from the Cajun seasoning, while the interior stays flaky and moist. Serve with tartar sauce, lemon wedges or your favorite hot sauce and with a green salad on the side.
By Ali Ramee

Easy Sauteed Fish Fillets

Rating: Unrated
10
Here's an easy method for quickly cooking fish fillets. We love the simplicity of just using salt and pepper to season the flour for dredging, but feel free to get creative and experiment with other seasonings. If you like a little heat, add a pinch of cayenne; for a smoky flavor, add a touch of smoked paprika; try white pepper, a common ingredient in Chinese cooking, instead of black pepper if you're pairing the fish with the Black Bean-Scallion Sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Fillets with Tartar Sauce

This fast tartar sauce comes together in just 10 minutes and makes a great topping for simple sautéed fish fillets. Serve with toasted potato wedges and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catfish Etouffee

Rating: Unrated
3
Although the classic Cajun stew, étouffée, is usually made with crayfish, it's also delicious with catfish. The cooked butter-and-flour mixture, also called a brown roux, gives the sauce a nutty flavor. We added a bit of reduced-fat sour cream and stewed tomatoes to make the sauce rich and flavorful without a lot of extra calories or fat. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Louisiana Catfish with Okra & Corn

Rating: Unrated
13
Purchased Cajun or Creole seasoning flavors both the catfish and vegetables in this 30-minute dinner. This dish is best with fresh vegetables, but we were pleasantly surprised at how well it turned out with frozen okra and corn. Serve with cheese grits and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Fillets with Pineapple-Jalapeno Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve simple sautéed fish fillets with jalapeno-spiked pineapple salsa for a Caribbean-inspired meal. Serve with black beans and brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catfish Amandine

Rating: Unrated
11
Here, we use healthier extra-virgin olive oil with a bit of butter added for its flavor instead of the tablespoons of butter usually used to make classic “amandine” sauce for pan-fried catfish fillets. The results are delicately flavored and have only a third of the calories, fat and sodium of a classic version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catfish & Sausage Jambalaya

Rating: Unrated
1
This catfish and sausage jambalaya recipe is one you might find in a neighborhood eatery in Creole country. Turkey sausage links have fewer calories and less fat than traditional pork sausage, but still deliver amazing taste to this dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cajun Pecan-Crusted Catfish

Rating: Unrated
3
Crunchy, battered catfish fillets have jumped out of the Louisiana backwaters to become a national favorite, thanks in large part to the Cajun cooking craze that started in the '80s. Here, the fillets are coated in a spicy mélange of cornflakes and pecans and baked for a traditional yet surprisingly healthy take on this bayou favorite.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Catfish and Sausage Jambalaya

This one-pot jambalaya recipe is ready in 45 minutes. Catfish is paired with spicy Italian turkey sausage, aromatic vegetables, spices and brown rice in this southern-inspired meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Catfish & Potato Hash

Hash isn't just for corned beef. It's also great made with catfish--or other flaky white fish. Any ham adds flavor to the hash, but we think a higher-quality smoked ham will give you the biggest flavor-bang for your buck. Serve with a poached egg on top and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Catfish Salad with Crispy Polenta

Catfish has a sweet, mild taste, so we flavor it with Cajun seasoning and pair it with crispy polenta. This is one unique meal you'll want to make over and over again.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon-Pepper Catfish

Lemon-Pepper Catfish

Rating: Unrated
1
Though catfish is tender enough to be quickly sautéed, its firm flesh also stands up well to the grill. This recipe works best with thicker fillets.
Black Bean-Garlic Catfish

Black Bean-Garlic Catfish

This dish is great for folks who are on the fence about catfish because the pungent black bean-garlic sauce balances the fish's strong flavor. Serve with udon noodles or brown rice and sauteed broccoli with ginger broccoli.
Catfish Courtbouillon

Catfish Courtbouillon

Fish Fillets with Cucumber Raita

Fish Fillets with Cucumber Raita

Broiled Cajun Catfish

Broiled Cajun Catfish

Rating: Unrated
1
Catfish with Sherry Vinegar Lentils

Catfish with Sherry Vinegar Lentils

Crusty Fish Fillets

Rating: Unrated
1

Wheat germ is one of those ingredients you may buy once and never use again. Why not add some fiber to your breading by using it in the breading for fish fillets?

All Healthy Catfish Recipes

Fish Fillets with Cilantro Pesto

Pesto doesn't have to be made with basil. Here we use plenty of fresh cilantro to make a brightly flavored pesto to serve over simple sautéed fish fillets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catfish with Black Bean and Avocado Relish

Team this diabetic-friendly grilled main dish fish recipe with a colorful bean, avocado, and cilantro medley. The relish is also good with halibut or tuna.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet-and-Sour Fish (Stegte Fisk i Eddike)

Marinating “fried” white fish in a zingy vinaigrette is a terrific way to liven it up (and preserve any leftovers). The flavors get better with time; make it ahead if you can. It's traditionally made with herring in Denmark, but works nicely with any firm-fleshed, smaller white fish, such as catfish or tilapia. You can serve it warm--it's delicious on its own--but we like it best chilled and served as an ingredient on sandwiches.
By Joyce Hendley

Black Bean-Garlic Catfish for Two

If you're on the fence about catfish, you'll be pleasantly surprised at how the pungent black bean-garlic sauce balances the fish's strong flavor. Serve with udon noodles (or brown rice) and sauteed broccoli with ginger.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com