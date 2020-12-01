Healthy Anchovy Recipes

Cauliflower with Anchovies & Oil-Cured Olives
This healthy cauliflower side dish recipe features assertive flavors that Italians covet: garlic, anchovies, olives, capers, plus a splash of good wine vinegar.
Massaged Mustard Greens Salad
A few minutes of judicious massaging will transform bitter mustard greens into a mellow, well-balanced salad spiked with hints of lemon, garlic and Parmesan.
Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Anchovies
Pungent broccoli rabe (or broccoli rape, broccoli raab or rapini) is tossed with a rich mixture of garlic, olive oil and anchovies in this easy side dish.
Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches
This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
Anchovy Vinaigrette
Lemon juice, a touch of anchovy paste and minced garlic make this healthy salad dressing an eggless, not-creamy version of Caesar.
One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers
Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.
Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce
Roasted asparagus is delicious drizzled with a sauce inspired by Caesar salad dressing. Low-fat mayonnaise makes the sauce creamy without a lot of extra calories or fat. Dress up the dish with chopped hard-boiled eggs or leave them out if you're in a hurry.
Orange, Anchovy & Olive Salad
This delightful Italian salad recipe brings together oranges, olives and anchovies. Beautiful and refreshing, this simple salad can easily be made ahead. Serve as a first course or with roasted chicken.
Spanish-Inspired Tomato Salad
This simple salad, topped with crunchy garlicky breadcrumbs, is the perfect vehicle to showcase a unique, colorful mix of tomatoes--any size, shape or color will be delicious. While sherry vinegar adds a special touch, red-wine vinegar works too.
Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad
This anchovy and tomato salad recipe has very few ingredients but absolutely sings with flavor when it's made with cherry tomatoes picked at their ripest. For the prettiest salad, use a combination of orange, yellow and red tomatoes.
Bean & Salmon Salad with Anchovy-Arugula Dressing
This simple bean and salmon salad becomes something truly exciting when dressed with a bold dressing flavored with anchovies and arugula. Canned wild Alaskan salmon is a healthy and environmentally sound choice. Thoroughly drain the beans so the salad doesn't taste watered down. Sometimes heating beans slightly makes it easier to drain off the cooking liquid.