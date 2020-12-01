Healthy Anchovy Recipes

Find healthy, delicious anchovy recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cauliflower with Anchovies & Oil-Cured Olives

This healthy cauliflower side dish recipe features assertive flavors that Italians covet: garlic, anchovies, olives, capers, plus a splash of good wine vinegar.
By Domenica Marchetti

Massaged Mustard Greens Salad

A few minutes of judicious massaging will transform bitter mustard greens into a mellow, well-balanced salad spiked with hints of lemon, garlic and Parmesan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caesar Salad Dressing

Double this recipe to have extra dressing on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Rabe with Garlic & Anchovies

Pungent broccoli rabe (or broccoli rape, broccoli raab or rapini) is tossed with a rich mixture of garlic, olive oil and anchovies in this easy side dish.
By Marialisa Calta

Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
By Carolyn Malcoun

Anchovy Vinaigrette

Lemon juice, a touch of anchovy paste and minced garlic make this healthy salad dressing an eggless, not-creamy version of Caesar.
By Julia Clancy

One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers

Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce

Roasted asparagus is delicious drizzled with a sauce inspired by Caesar salad dressing. Low-fat mayonnaise makes the sauce creamy without a lot of extra calories or fat. Dress up the dish with chopped hard-boiled eggs or leave them out if you're in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange, Anchovy & Olive Salad

This delightful Italian salad recipe brings together oranges, olives and anchovies. Beautiful and refreshing, this simple salad can easily be made ahead. Serve as a first course or with roasted chicken.
By Nancy Harmon Jenkins

Spanish-Inspired Tomato Salad

This simple salad, topped with crunchy garlicky breadcrumbs, is the perfect vehicle to showcase a unique, colorful mix of tomatoes--any size, shape or color will be delicious. While sherry vinegar adds a special touch, red-wine vinegar works too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad

This anchovy and tomato salad recipe has very few ingredients but absolutely sings with flavor when it's made with cherry tomatoes picked at their ripest. For the prettiest salad, use a combination of orange, yellow and red tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean & Salmon Salad with Anchovy-Arugula Dressing

This simple bean and salmon salad becomes something truly exciting when dressed with a bold dressing flavored with anchovies and arugula. Canned wild Alaskan salmon is a healthy and environmentally sound choice. Thoroughly drain the beans so the salad doesn't taste watered down. Sometimes heating beans slightly makes it easier to drain off the cooking liquid.
By Vanessa Barrington

Asparagus with Anchovies & Garlic

Asparagus with Anchovies & Garlic

Think bold Caesar-salad flavors meet asparagus. This preparation will kick you in the taste buds with assertive garlic, spicy red pepper and rich, salty anchovy.
Massaged Broccoli Rabe Salad

Massaged Broccoli Rabe Salad

In this broccoli rabe salad recipe, the dressing is massaged into the leaves and florets, virtually eliminating its bitter undertones.
Catchall Lunch Salad

Catchall Lunch Salad

Caramelized Onion, Olive & Anchovy Socca

Caramelized Onion, Olive & Anchovy Socca

Flat-Iron Steak Salad with Mustard-Anchovy Dressing

Flat-Iron Steak Salad with Mustard-Anchovy Dressing

Provencal Chicken

Provencal Chicken

Green Goddess Dip with Crudites

Green Goddess dip is perfect for raw veggies like cukes, celery, carrots, radishes, and more, and this dip is packed with fresh herbs like tarragon and parsley.

Sauteed Swiss Chard with Croutons, Lemon & Anchovy

Caesar salad, croutons and all, meets sautéed Swiss chard in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve along with roasted or baked chicken or fish for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Lamb Chops with Anchovy-Walnut Chimichurri

Lamb chops are a fantastic option for this quick dinner recipe because they cook quickly and taste so good. Look for racks with about 8 chops each that have been frenched, which means the meat has been cut away from the tips, exposing the bone. Your butcher will do this for you if you ask.
By Seamus Mullen

Grilled Radicchio Pesto

Radicchio mellows from bitter to sweet when grilled in this healthy pesto recipe. Try it spooned over grilled chicken or steak, or stirred into your favorite pasta.
By Hilary Meyer

Tomato-Garlic Vinaigrette

This tomato-garlic vinaigrette recipe is like an Italian grandmother's sauce for salad. Don't be afraid of the anchovies! They elevate this salad dressing to a different level. Use leftover vinaigrette tossed with whole-wheat penne or fusilli for a delicious pasta salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Sandwiches with Basil-Anchovy Mayo

Eating a tomato sandwich with juice and mayo gushing down your pinkies is a rite of passage in North Carolina. Typically, Duke's mayo, tomatoes and salt are the only ingredients, but this healthy tomato sandwich recipe goes above and beyond with extra layers of veggies and herbs. Opt for yolks from pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs for the mayo if you like.
By Vivian Howard

Green Goddess Sauce

Try this fresh approach to tartar sauce as an accompaniment for any fish or combine it with chunk light tuna as the base of a tuna salad.
By John Ash

Roasted Cauliflower with Caper-Anchovy Vinaigrette

In this impressive whole roasted cauliflower recipe, the cauliflower is poached in a seasoned broth before being roasted in a super-hot oven. Serve as a first course or offer the roasted cauliflower as the centerpiece of a multi-dish buffet.
By Molly Stevens

Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Cannellini Beans & Anchovies

This simple but delicious five-ingredient salad highlights a number of elements beloved in the Occitanie region of France--white beans, olive oil, zucchini and anchovies. Use your best olive oil here, as it's essential to the flavor. You'll need a sharp vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons. Serve as a side dish next to roast chicken or grilled steak, or double the salad and enjoy as an entree with a warm baguette.
By Emily Monaco

Broiled Oysters with Anchovy-Almond Butter

Topped with a buttered-up blend of toasted almonds, savory anchovy and fresh herbs, this broiled oyster recipe is rich, intense and downright delicious. Serve the oysters as a first course with a dry amontillado sherry and crusty bread.
By Barton Seaver

Pasta with Broccoli, Tomatoes & Anchovy Sauce

In this easy pasta recipe, a touch of anchovy makes healthy spaghetti with broccoli really delicious. To make it a meal, assemble an arugula salad tossed with lemon vinaigrette while the pasta sauce is cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salade Nicoise Nouvelle

Tuna, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans and olives are composed and drizzled with a lively roasted garlic dressing in our take on the classic salade nicoise.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vermicelli Puttanesca

Capers, olives and anchovy add rich flavor to this traditional Italian pasta dish. Make it a meal: Serve with chopped romaine salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tartar Sauce

Lower in fat and higher in flavor than the bottled kind, this tartar sauce is well worth the 10 minutes it takes to make.
By Patsy Jamieson

Escarole & Roasted Vegetable Salad with Anchovy-Garlic Vinaigrette

Roasted cauliflower, potatoes and artichokes get a quick marinade in the garlicky dressing while hot to add extra flavor in this healthy salad recipe. Don't skip the breadcrumbs--they're the secret to making this salad special.
By Joyce Goldstein

Tomato Salsa Verde

This Italian-style fresh tomato-and-herb sauce, not to be confused with spicy Mexican salsa, is a nice alternative to a rich pan sauce. Although it's the perfect partner for Pork Tenderloin Stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms, it works well with any roasted pork, chicken or grilled steak. For the best flavor and texture, serve it shortly after it's made.
By Bruce Aidells

Summer Greens Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette & Anchovy Breadcrumbs

Using a variety of greens gives this simple summer salad an interesting mix of textures. The anchovy in the breadcrumbs and sun-dried tomatoes in the vinaigrette are subtle, but key to adding umami.
By Ian Rynecki

Salsa Verde

Serve this versatile Italian green sauce on beef, chicken, fish, pasta or potatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Chef Michael Symon loves Brussels sprouts because they can be cooked so many different ways. In this healthy recipe, the rich flavor of the walnuts, Dijon and capers is perfection with roasted meats.
By Michael Symon

Steak & Potatoes with Anchovy-Caper Vinaigrette

You'll never think of “steak and potatoes” the same way once you taste them drizzled with this smoky, full-flavored anchovy-caper vinaigrette. Serve with steamed green beans.
By Hilary Meyer

Pasta Puttanesca with Beef

This easy slow cooker ground beef and pasta recipe makes a great meal any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bitter Greens Salad with Anchovy Dressing

Here's a simple green side salad recipe that matches bitter greens like escarole and radicchio with a pungent anchovy dressing. You could also use frisée, arugula or even mesclun greens. It's great with pizza or as a light side salad.
By Hilary Meyer

Tofu Caesar Salad Dressing

Lower in fat and cholesterol than traditional Caesar dressings, here we use tofu in place of the eggs and oil.
By Patsy Jamieson

Sliced Tomato Salad

Anchovies--you either love them or hate them. If you fall into the former camp you'll be fighting for the little fillets on this salad. If not, leave them off and you still get a lovely oregano-flecked sliced tomato salad--the essence of summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Croutons

Pungent and crunchy, these croutons are best when made with good-quality bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
