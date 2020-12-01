Healthy Cottage Cheese Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cottage cheese recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Quinoa Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
26
This healthy quinoa lasagna recipe has a layer of quinoa (rather than noodles) along with vegetables, cheese and herbs. Though it tastes like comfort food, don't worry, this quinoa lasagna recipe is not too heavy--you'll still have room for dessert. To save time, use your favorite jarred tomato sauce in this vegetarian lasagna. (Adapted from “Quinoa Revolution” by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming; Pintail Books, 2012.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Mac & Cheese

Rating: Unrated
72
Mac & cheese can be a true comfort on a gloomy day, and our healthy update takes advantage of extra-sharp Cheddar balanced with creamy low-fat cottage cheese and tucks a layer of spinach into the middle, which may help picky eaters down their vegetables. Whole-wheat pasta adds robust flavor and extra fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile-Cheese Brunch Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Zesty and cheesy, this casserole is easy to make ahead of time for entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Hamburger Noodle Casserole

Rating: Unrated
37
The EatingWell Test Kitchen takes lean ground beef and combines it with whole-grain bulgur, egg noodles and a creamy tomato sauce in a baked casserole topped with Cheddar. With less fat and calories than the original skillet meal, this dish is sure to become a new family favorite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Noodle Kugel

Rating: Unrated
1
Several readers challenged our test kitchen to come up with a tasty, but healthful, revival of a Jewish dish that usually flaunts a pint of sour cream, a pint of cottage cheese, half a stick of butter, 4 eggs and a cup of milk. We took the challenge--lightly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Spinach Dip

Rating: Unrated
6
Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Greek Spanakopita

Rating: Unrated
1
This savory Greek "pie" has a creamy spinach and feta cheese filling layered between sheets of crispy phyllo dough. While phyllo dough seems intimidating, it's very easy to work with when you get the hang of it! This recipe would make a welcome addition to any party or potluck.
By Lisa Cassell-Arms

Cottage Cheese Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Cottage cheese topped with crunchy bell pepper and sweet tomato makes for a satisfying afternoon snack or pair it with hearty whole-grain crackers for a light lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marmalade-Glazed Orange Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
3
Our Test Kitchen created this showpiece cheesecake to celebrate one of winter's brightest gifts: the orange. It is exceptionally rich and creamy-tasting, but lower in saturated fat than a traditional cheesecake. The secret is to replace most of the cream cheese with pureed cottage cheese. Be sure to let the food processor do its job and process the cottage cheese until it has a silky texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups

Rating: Unrated
5
Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick-Bread Stollen

Rating: Unrated
1
Traditional stollens are leavened with yeast, but using baking powder speeds up preparation time. Pureed cottage cheese is a wonderful stand-in for most of the butter in the traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Breakfast Parfait

Breakfast Parfait

A little low fat dairy and some vitamin-rich fruit and you've just started your day right, nutritionally speaking.
How to Make Spinach Dip Healthy

How to Make Spinach Dip Healthy

See how to make a spinach dip with less calories using reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese.
Roasted Garlic & Mushroom Batter Bread

Rating: Unrated
1

Say goodbye to boring bread--this round loaf is full of savory mushrooms, fresh parsley and chives, and creamy roasted garlic. Any fresh mushrooms will do, but mixing in different types, such as button, cremini, or stemmed shiitake, will result in more compliments from your dinner companions.

All Healthy Cottage Cheese Recipes

Loaded Pita Pockets

Stuffing a whole wheat pita pocket with delicious, healthy ingredients is great way to make an on-the-go breakfast. Plus, these loaded pita pockets are sweet and savory with a tasty crunch!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear & Ginger Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
2
Softened dried pears give this low-fat cheesecake much of its body. For the best taste, let it rest for 24 hours in the refrigerator.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lasagna Bella

Rating: Unrated
1
This lightened-up lasagna is big on flavor, thanks to roasted portobello mushrooms and fresh basil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey

Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garden Vegetable Lasagna

This vegetarian lasagna recipe is made with low-fat cottage cheese and fat-free ricotta. Bursting with colorful and healthy vegetables, it's a satisfying low-fat meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Dill Ranch Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Cottage cheese blended in a food processor to a creamy texture, while not traditional in ranch dressing, delivers unbelievable richness with minimal calories and fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Tomato & Asparagus Crustless Quiche

Rating: Unrated
1
This crustless quiche recipe is a good choice for your next brunch, but it's also nice for a vegetarian dinner served with a side salad and a slice of focaccia.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cottage Cheese Rugelach

Expect some of the walnut-currant filling to ooze out of these delights during baking, but don't worry--there will still be plenty inside the cookie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rich Crab Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
In our healthier version of this ultra-rich dip, the crabmeat plays a starring role while a blend of pureed nonfat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese provides all the creaminess you would expect. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cottage Cheese and Roasted Tomato Topped Potato

Rating: Unrated
1
A baked russet potato is topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, cottage cheese, and fresh chives for an easy, weeknight side dish or light dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato-Cheese Pierogi with Sauerkraut

Rating: Unrated
1
Potatoes mashed with sautéed onions and sauerkraut makes a flavorful filling in these yummy pierogi. We used whole-wheat pastry flour for added fiber and substituted extra-virgin olive oil for margarine or butter. Pierogi freeze beautifully, so make a large batch if you like.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
9
Sometimes we even stun ourselves. This ultra-rich and creamy chocolate cheesecake has less than 10 grams of fat per slice, making it one of our all-time best successes. We replaced the full-fat cream cheese in the original with pureed cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese. To achieve a rich chocolate flavor, we used cocoa powder enhanced by a small amount of high-quality chocolate instead of 12 ounces chocolate chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Lemon Cottage Cheese Silver Dollar Pancakes

Cottage cheese adds calcium and protein to these unique blueberry-lemon flavored breakfast pancakes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Loaded Baked Potatoes

A easy take on the classic side dish, these loaded baked potatoes are both flavorful and super simple to make, using only 3 ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: Unrated
2
A biscuitlike pastry, based on a traditional German recipe, makes these much faster than yeast-raised cinnamon rolls.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Cottage Cheese

Salty cottage cheese and a sweet fresh pear make this snack satisfying.
By Breana Killeen

Cheese Blintzes

Using low-fat dairy products, cutting down on egg yolks and baking the filled pancakes, rather than frying them, lightens these Jewish favorites considerably.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Rolls

Substituting whole-wheat for some of the white flour makes these cinnamon rolls more nutritious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap-Walnut Crust

Rating: Unrated
2
We pulled out a few of our favorite EatingWell tricks to achieve plenty of creaminess in our pumpkin cheesecake without all the saturated fat of a typical recipe: nutrient-packed canned pumpkin and pureed nonfat cottage cheese replace some of the cream cheese. A touch of pumpkin pie spice warms up the flavor. For the crust, shop the natural-foods section for gluten-free gingersnaps without any hydrogenated oil. Simple toasted walnuts are an elegant garnish. Or try making candied walnuts. Just be careful not to eat all of them before they make it to the cake!
By Carin Krasner

Cottage Cheese & Pear Parfait

Fight off between-meal hunger pangs with an easy healthy snack of cottage cheese, pear and walnuts.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Three-Cheese Whipped Potatoes

Give the usual mashed potatoes a rest and serve this side dish instead. The potatoes get creaminess and super flavor from ricotta, cottage and Gorgonzola cheeses.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes

It is well worth seeking out yellow-fleshed potatoes, such as Yukon Golds, for these cheesy mashed potatoes for their rich flavor and appealing color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cottage Cheese & Carrots

Delicious and nutritious, get 100 percent of your daily vitamin A in one serving of carrot chips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumbers & Cottage Cheese

Stirring a spice blend into cottage cheese makes an instant protein-rich dip for your favorite cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
