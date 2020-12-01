Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken thigh recipes including BBQ, baked and fried chicken thighs. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach, onions or potatoes.
By Cooking Light

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli

In this easy and healthy dinner recipe, sweet and savory baked honey-garlic chicken thighs come with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken. The honey-soy-garlic marinade for the chicken does double duty as an irresistible sauce to drizzle over everything. Lining your baking sheet with foil will protect your pan from the sticky honey-soy-garlic sauce, so cleanup will be a breeze too. If you can't find small carrots, cut medium carrots in half lengthwise.
By Sarah Epperson

Slab Chicken Potpie

Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.
By Adam Hickman

20-Minute Creamy Mustard Chicken Thighs

This quick-cooking chicken thigh recipe is perfect for weeknights. A little bit of mustard mixed with a touch of cream creates a luscious sauce for the chicken thighs.
By Devon O'Brien

Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup

Who wouldn't want to eat their vegetables when they're tucked into a fragrant broth with bits of tasty chicken and spiked with a shot of fresh lime and cilantro? This healthy chicken vegetable soup seems even richer with the smoky flavor from roasted poblano peppers and garlic. Serve this healthy chicken soup recipe with tortilla chips.
By Joyce Hendley

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)

Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta

You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Killeen

Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce

The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
By JJ Goode

Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese

This rich and creamy chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.
By Robin Bashinsky

Sheet-Pan Mediterranean Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi

In this healthy dinner recipe, chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and packaged gnocchi are all roasted on the same sheet pan for a complete meal that couldn't be easier to make. And though it's simple, this dish gets tons of flavor from Mediterranean seasonings, including garlic, oregano and red-wine vinegar. It all adds up to a dish that's ready to go into heavy weeknight rotation in your house.
By Carolyn Casner

Louisiana Gumbo

Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo (Chicken & Rice)

This one-pot chicken dinner, inspired by the traditional dish of Spain and Latin America, comes together easily in the crock pot. The instant brown rice is added near the end, to keep it from overcooking.
By Laura Walsh

Slow-Cooker Butter Chicken

Browning the chicken and sautéing the aromatics before everything goes into the crock pot is key to building the flavors in our version of this popular curry.
By Adam Dolge

Cauliflower Chicken Fried "Rice"

Get an extra serving of vegetables and cut back on carbs by replacing rice with riced cauliflower in this healthy chicken fried rice recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
By Breana Killeen

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts (see Associated Recipes), gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Chicken with Quick Mole Sauce

Rich, dark and delicious, mole is a signature sauce in Mexican cooking. There are many variations, but the basic ingredients include plenty of chiles and nuts along with a touch of chocolate to tame the heat of the chiles. Traditional recipes can take several hours to prepare--this quick version takes a few shortcuts by using chili powder, nut butter and chocolate chips. Serve with rice and a medley of sautéed zucchini, pepper and onion.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tamales

Journalist and recipe developer Lesley Téllez says the secret to a good tamale is mixing the dough until it’s as airy as possible. You’ll want to break out your stand mixer for this process. If you don’t have one, use an electric hand mixer and enlist your family and friends to take turns—it can take up to 30 minutes to achieve the optimal texture without a stand mixer.
By Lesley Téllez

General Tso's Chicken

In this healthy version of a General Tso's Chicken recipe, we cut the fat and sodium in half from the original version by not frying the chicken and by using half as much soy sauce in this Chinese-takeout favorite. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs

Cook up six servings of chicken at once with this quick and easy meal-prep recipe: you'll have recipe-ready cooked chicken in the fridge for throw-together lunches and dinners throughout the week. This simple sheet-pan chicken thigh recipe gets an easy burst of flavor from dried oregano and a clove of garlic.
By Katie Webster

Pressure-Cooker Chicken & Rice (Arroz con Pollo)

Satisfy your Mexican-food craving with this healthy recipe. Just dump all your ingredients into an electric multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this easy recipe for flavorful arroz con pollo.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

What is so obliging about this hearty chicken soup is that you can add any vegetables that suit your fancy: napa or Savoy cabbage, mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, broccolini, onions, leeks, mustard or turnip greens, celery or whatever tickles your bonnet. Just be sure that you don't overcook the vegetables. Spice it up with chile sauce, such as sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.
By Bruce Aidells

Chicken Hummus Bowls

The spiced chicken atop these bowls is ready fast with the help of the broiler. Serve with warm whole-wheat pita for scooping up extra hummus at the bottom of the bowl.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Sesame Chicken with Green Beans

Sweet-salty hoisin sauce and nutty sesame team up in this easy meal that's cooked on one baking sheet. Serve this sesame chicken with brown rice and sliced cucumbers, drizzled with sesame oil and rice vinegar.
By Hilary Meyer

Braised Chicken with Mushrooms & Leeks

The leeks get silky when they cook down in this luscious, tangy mustard sauce. Serve over mashed potatoes.
By Adam Dolge

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Apricots & Olives

This healthy chicken stew is full of warming, spicy flavor thanks to ras el hanout, an aromatic Moroccan spice blend. You can find it in well-stocked grocery stores--or substitute 1/2 tsp. each ground cumin and ginger and 1/4 tsp. each ground cinnamon, coriander and allspice.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken & Hominy Stew with Greens

Have a healthy weeknight meal with this easy chicken stew recipe. We like the bitter bite of mustard greens in this slightly spicy stew, but any dark leafy green will be delicious. The cabbage on top adds crunch.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer "Fried" Chicken Thighs

Air fryers need a lot less oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Here, chicken thighs are marinated in buttermilk and dredged in a simple breadcrumb coating. With the help of a little cooking spray, they cook up nice and crispy with a lot less fat. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or slice them up to top a salad.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken Thighs

Smoky chipotle is the star of this one-skillet chicken thigh recipe. Great for weeknight dinners, this can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Serve with tortillas or over rice or low-carb cauliflower rice with a simple cabbage slaw.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken, Barley & Mushroom Soup

This healthy chicken soup recipe is chock-full of sturdy root vegetables and whole-grain barley. You can use any combination of dried and fresh mushrooms here. The soup will thicken as it sits on the stove--thin it as needed with more broth or water.
By Katie Workman

Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach

This simple, ultra-quick chicken dinner--packed with spinach and peppers--is delicious on its own or served over brown rice or your favorite pasta.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple-Teriyaki Chicken

Grilled teriyaki chicken with pineapple can be made with just a few pantry staples. Although it's delicious when made with canned pineapple, fresh pineapple and its juice can easily be used in its place. Serve with brown rice and snow peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southern-Style Oven-Fried Chicken

A blend of dried spices gives the crispy panko coating on these oven-fried chicken thighs plenty of flavor, and marinating the chicken in buttermilk makes it moist and juicy. If you don't have an oven-safe skillet, you can roast the chicken in a baking dish in Step 5. Serve with your favorite vegetables (bake them alongside the chicken to make it easy) for a healthy comfort food dinner that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD
