Healthy Chicken Legs Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken legs recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks with Potatoes

Use your favorite dried herb blend to season both the drumsticks and the sauce in this healthy sheet-pan dinner. A garlic-and-herb mix is crowd-pleasing, but something with a little more heat, like Cajun seasoning, would be delicious too. Whichever way you go, opt for a salt-free version to keep the sodium down in this quick and easy chicken recipe.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks

This slow-cooker chicken recipe makes a perfect alternative to standard tomato-based barbecued chicken. Both kids and adults will devour these drumsticks, doused in a honey-sweetened sauce spiked with orange, ginger and garlic.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Filipino Chicken Adobo

Perhaps the most famous dish in the Filipino repertoire, chicken adobo has as many versions as there are cooks in the Philippines. Some recipes omit garlic, others add coconut milk, some feature brothy sauce, and others reduce that liquid to an intense glaze. Try this healthy recipe first (with plenty of white rice), then the next time around, go wild.
By JJ Goode

Garlic Chicken

Whole garlic cloves are mild when simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe. Serve with smashed potatoes with buttermilk and sautéed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Fried Parmesan Chicken Drumsticks

These chicken drumsticks are coated in breadcrumbs with oregano, paprika, and pepper and are oven cooked rather than deep-fried. This recipe is incredibly easy to prepare, making it a perfect party appetizer for any occasion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Orange-Apricot Drumsticks

In this easy sheet-pan dinner, a sweet-and-savory glaze and a colorful medley of vegetables transform ordinary drumsticks into a satisfying meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oven-Barbecued Asian Chicken

This Asian “barbecued” chicken made in a casserole dish is truly finger-licking good! You can make this with 2 bone-in chicken breasts (about 12 ounces each) instead of thighs and drumsticks, if you prefer. Remove the skin and cut each chicken breast in half on the diagonal to get 4 portions about equal in weight. Serve with sautéed chard and whole-grain rice pilaf.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con pollo, or chicken cooked with rice, is a common dish in Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean. We use quick-cooking brown rice here to help you get this on the table in just 40 minutes. Serve with a mixed green salad tossed with cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Spanish Chickpea Soup

This easy soup recipe is inspired by cocido, the hearty stew of assorted meats, chickpeas and vegetables considered a national dish of Spain. Each region, family and restaurant has its own variation, but this slow-cooker soup has enough meat to satisfy the carnivores and enough vegetables to make it healthy. Ask for a 4-ounce slab of Serrano ham or prosciutto at your deli counter instead of buying slices. If you don't have a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker, opt for the stovetop variation instead.
By Bruce Aidells

Loaded Potato Bowl with Chicken & Broccoli

Cauliflower and potatoes mash into a creamy puree that has fewer calories than mashed or baked potatoes alone. Here, we top the puree with chicken and broccoli to make a satisfying and complete meal. The cheese, sour cream and bacon toppings make this easy dinner resemble a lower-calorie loaded baked potato.
By Carolyn Casner

Buttermilk-Brined Chicken

This healthy buttermilk chicken recipe has all the flavor of buttermilk fried chicken without the frying. Using salt in the brine to draw moisture into the chicken, buttermilk to tenderize and a heap of herbs for fresh flavor, this easy chicken marinade creates unbelievably delicious fried chicken.
By David Bonom

Crispy Ranch Drumsticks

This easy kid-friendly dinner pairs healthier oven-fried chicken with crisp, raw vegetables and a homemade ranch dressing for dipping.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Recipes for Chicken Drumsticks

Healthy Recipes for Chicken Drumsticks

Chicken drumsticks are a budget-friendly and healthy option for dinner. Our easy recipes for chicken drumsticks, including recipes for Arroz con Pollo, baked chicken drumsticks and more chicken dishes, are easy chicken dinners that will save you time and money.Download a FREE Quick Chicken Recipe Cookbook!Watch Video
17 Easy Chicken Leg Recipes with 5 Steps or Less

17 Easy Chicken Leg Recipes with 5 Steps or Less

Whether you use the thigh, the drumstick or keep the leg together, chicken is easily adapted to whatever spices or sauces you want to use.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Honey-Glazed Root Vegetables

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Honey-Glazed Root Vegetables

Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks

Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks

Picnic Oven-Fried Chicken

Picnic Oven-Fried Chicken

Slow-Cooker Sticky Sesame Chicken Drumsticks

Slow-Cooker Sticky Sesame Chicken Drumsticks

Braised Paprika Chicken

60

Sweet Hungarian paprika gives this creamy braised chicken the best flavor. This is a good “pantry dish” since you should have the basics on hand and only need to purchase the chicken. You may vary the recipe by using cubed veal shoulder instead of chicken and mushrooms instead of peppers. Serve with whole-wheat orzo flavored with minced parsley or dill.

All Healthy Chicken Legs Recipes

Louisiana Chicken Drumsticks and Tomatoes

Get a taste of the south with this chicken drumstick recipe. Thyme, hot sauce and black pepper lend flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Braised Chicken Legs

Slowly braising chicken legs in your slow cooker leaves them falling-off-the-bone tender-making them the perfect vehicle for the Greek spices recommended here.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango-Ginger BBQ Chicken

Here, we blend classic barbecue sauce ingredients--ketchup and vinegar--with mango, ginger, Chinese five-spice and turmeric, for a sweet and fragrant glaze for grilled BBQ chicken.
By Adam Dolge

Crispy Baked Drumsticks with Honey-Mustard Sauce

These baked chicken drumsticks are crispy-crunchy outside and succulent and juicy inside. Serve with sweet potato fries and spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Chicken Wings with Peanut Sauce

Chicken wings are great for game night and a perfect appetizer for a party, but don't get stuck in the rut of always serving BBQ wings. Add variety to game nights with this easy slow-cooker recipe for Thai wings with peanut sauce--and BBQ wings may just become a thing of the past!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet-&-Sour Chicken Drumsticks

Chicken drumsticks stay deliciously moist when grilled--even with the skin removed. Minty sweet-and-sour dipping sauce adds a refreshing twist to “ordinary” grilled chicken. Make it a meal: Serve with brown rice and slices of fresh pineapple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken in Garlic-Vinegar Sauce

Braising chicken in vinegar and herbs is a very popular way of cooking in Mediterranean Europe. Often paired with sweet sausage, this is a gutsy, wholesome dish that can be made a day ahead. Serve with whole-wheat couscous tossed with fresh herbs and steamed broccolini.
By Perla Meyers

Thai Grilled Chicken with Sweet & Spicy Dipping Sauce

In this recipe for gai yang, or Thai grilled chicken, the chicken marinade is enriched with a little coconut milk, which keeps the meat moist during grilling. Prepare the sweet-and-spicy dipping sauce the day you want to use it, because it loses freshness quickly. If you prefer to use chicken breasts instead of thighs and drumsticks, use 3 bone-in breast halves and cut each in half crosswise for 6 servings total.
By Naomi Duguid

Garlic Chicken for Two

The whole cloves of garlic turn mild and buttery when they're simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe for two. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Curry

This recipe maintains the terrific flavor of classic chicken curry but uses only 2 tablespoons of oil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Baked Drumsticks with Honey-Mustard Sauce for Two

These baked chicken drumsticks are all about the contrast of crispy crunch on the outside and succulent, juicy chicken on the inside. Serve with sweet potato fries and spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Mole Almendrado

This rich, velvety mole sauce recipe gets flavor from spices, chocolate, dried chiles and nuts. To make it at home, you'll need a blender and a fine-mesh strainer. Find the dried chiles and Mexican cinnamon, also known as true cinnamon, online and at Mexican grocers. Be careful not to burn the chiles or raisins when frying or the sauce will taste bitter. Use any leftover sauce and chicken for enchiladas the next day.
By Lesley Téllez

Roast Chicken & Fennel

With Italian spices, some diced fennel and toasty pine nuts, you'll have a gorgeous supper in no time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Chicken Stock

Making your own chicken stock isn't as difficult as you may think. This recipe can be used right away, chilled for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 6 months. Make a double batch to ensure you'll always have some homemade stock on hand.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Osso Buco

Osso buco is a traditional Italian dish of veal shanks braised with white wine, broth and vegetables. In this slow-cooker recipe, we substitute chicken drumsticks for the veal and make it a complete meal by serving it over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Chicken Drumsticks & Potatoes with Mojo Sauce

Roasting chicken and potatoes right in the same pan is a great shortcut for a busy night. While you make this healthy roast chicken recipe, whir up a quick batch of this tangy Cuban mojo sauce for drizzling and dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Three-Cup Chicken

While there are dozens of variations on this classic Taiwanese Three-Cup Chicken recipe, the “three-cup” in the title refers to the fact that this healthy chicken recipe is almost always made with equal parts soy sauce, Chinese rice wine and rice vinegar (and usually sesame oil). The sauce for Three-Cup Chicken develops a wonderfully pungent flavor from toasted Sichuan peppercorns and star anise; look for them in Asian markets or online from penzeys.com. Serve the chicken and sauce over rice.
By Kathy Gunst

Quick-Smoked Jerk Chicken

In this jerk chicken recipe, a zesty marinade of garlic, brown sugar, cider vinegar, spices and lime juice gives the meat exquisite flavor. The hickory woodchips lend a lightly smoky flavor to the chicken, but feel free to grill the chicken over coals or gas instead. Serve with a green salad and a buttermilk-herb dressing.
By David Bonom

Spicy Drumsticks

Looking for a way to spice up your chicken? Look no further! These spiced chicken drumsticks are the perfect way to ramp up any meal and thanks to the slow cooker, they are incredibly easy to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roast Chicken & Pomegranate Farro Salad

This healthy roasted chicken recipe is perfect for a simple supper or on special occasions. Arrange the chicken pieces on top of a grain salad studded with pomegranate seeds and roasted almonds for a pretty and comforting dish. Add green beans or roasted Brussels sprouts for an easy crowd-pleasing meal.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Spicy Yogurt Chicken

Plain yogurt is a magical ingredient in a marinade. It tenderizes chicken while keeping it moist and succulent. Add a little sweetener, something tart and warm spices--and you have a dynamite dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cacciatore-Style Chicken

Cacciatore is Italian for hunter. This slow-cooker chicken is prepared hunter-style--with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and herbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan-Citrus Chicken with Grilled Peach-Lime Salsa

A potent blend of citrus zests and juices along with a quartet of aromatic spices makes this healthy and quick chicken marinade recipe amazing. For this sweet and peppery salsa recipe, fresh peaches are caramelized on the grill before being diced and stirred together with chopped jalapeño, lime juice and zest plus a sprinkle of chopped fresh cilantro. Serve the salsa with the grilled chicken or with a basket of chips.
By David Bonom

Chicken and Pepperoni

Craving pizza but don't want to order takeout again? Add zesty pepperoni, olives, an herby tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese to chicken for a family-friendly dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
