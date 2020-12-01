Healthy Sirloin Steak Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sirloin steak recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sesame-Garlic Beef & Broccoli with Whole-Wheat Noodles

A savory marinade with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil infuses flavor into sirloin steak pieces in this healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe. Tip: Partially freeze the beef for easier slicing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

One-Skillet Pastitsio

Pastitsio is a classic Greek baked pasta dish made with ground beef and bechamel. Our version has all the flavors and the comforting feel of the classic, but is made in one skillet (less cleanup!) and is healthier for you, using whole-grain pasta, lean meat and low-fat dairy.
By Karen Rankin

Steak Burritos

Here's a burrito inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meat Fondue

Everyone can have fun cooking their own steak, chicken and shrimp in only minutes. Enjoy with Ginger-Wasabi Sauce and Lemon-Pepper Aioli.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Beef & Barley Soup

Quick-cooking barley and sirloin help get this beef-and-barley soup on the table in a snap--and it doubles easily. If leftovers get too thick in the fridge, add a little broth when you reheat it. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of malbec.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup

This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Korean Steak, Kimchi & Cauliflower Rice Bowls

Using riced cauliflower as the base of these "grain bowls" is an easy (and tasty!) way to up your vegetable servings. If you've ever wondered how to make those jammy eggs served with ramen, here you go! Let them simmer for 3 minutes more if you prefer a hard-set yolk.
By Hilary Meyer

Italian Beef and Broccoli

This delicious beef dinner can be on the table in under an hour. You'll enjoy the thinly sliced sirloin steak, broccoli and tomatoes served in a creamy spinach sauce over penne pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scallion-Ginger Beef & Broccoli

Whip up a chef-quality stir-fry recipe at home. This beef and broccoli stir-fry packs in more vegetables and nearly halves the calories of what you would find in a restaurant. And this healthy dinner takes just 30 minutes to prep, so it's about as quick as takeout too. Ginger, which adds a lively kick to this stir-fry, has long been touted for its power to settle stomachs. But that's not its only superpower: preliminary research suggests it may improve blood sugar and inflammation too.
By Breana Killeen

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup

You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Inspiration and Ideas

Phyllo dough comes to life as thin, flaky pizza crust in this tasty pizza topped with red onion, mushrooms, sirloin steak, and mixed fresh herbs.
This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
There's something so satisfying about a hearty bowl of beef and barley soup--especially when it's one you've made from scratch with reduced-sodium broth and chunks of delicious sirloin steak. This slow-cooker recipe is simple to prepare, serves six, and is a great alternative to canned soup!

All Healthy Sirloin Steak Recipes

Seared Steaks with Caramelized Onions & Gorgonzola

In our humble opinion, steak is best topped with sweet caramelized onions and salty Gorgonzola cheese. We recommend seeking out good-quality Gorgonzola for the best flavor, but any will work. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

French Onion Beef Tenderloin for Two

We took the comforting flavors of French onion soup and turned them into an easy bistro-style steak dinner. Tender filet mignon gets smothered with sweet caramelized onions and topped by a crispy, Swiss cheese-covered crostini. Serve with green beans and smashed potatoes with buttermilk and chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
By Karen Rankin

Steak with Cheddar Roasted Cabbage

A mix of roasted cabbage and red onion is topped with melted cheese for a divine side to steak in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad or toasted and lightly buttered bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Beef with Shrimp & Bok Choy

Oyster sauce and rice wine give this speedy stir-fry a rich flavor that balances the clean, sweet crunch of bok choy. Make It a Meal: Rice noodles or brown basmati rice and a Tsing Tao beer will make you feel like you're eating in your favorite Chinese restaurant.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Steak & Blueberries

Combine steak, walnuts, blueberries and feta cheese in this simple salad and you have yourself a healthy and satisfying supper. Serve with grilled baguette and a glass of rosé.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Reduced-sodium soy sauce and beef broth limit the sodium in this stir-fry, keeping it healthy and fresh-tasting.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce

These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Steak with Mustard-Mushroom Sauce

With this quick steak recipe, you can be sitting down to juicy pan-seared steak with a rich and savory sauce in just 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips

This cast-iron steak recipe has what it takes to transform beef and vegetables from basic to brilliant--a pop of rosemary on the steak, an intense sear in a hot skillet and a sweet-and-sour glaze on the vegetables. Serve with sautéed spinach and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goulash Soup

Get all the flavors of classic goulash in a warming, hearty soup. This easy one-pot meal can be on the table in less than an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Skirt Steak with Roasted Pepper Couscous

Thin cuts of beef, such as skirt steak or sirloin steak, cook very quickly when seared in a hot skillet--just right for a busy weeknight. We love how the spicy Moroccan flavors on the steak complement the sweet, roasted pepper-studded couscous. Serve with: Arugula salad and a glass of Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts

Fish sauce, a pungent Southeast Asian condiment, gives this easy stir-fry a flavor punch, but you can use reduced-sodium soy sauce instead. Add more or less crushed red pepper to adjust the heat.
By Hilary Meyer

Beef Tataki

Tataki is a typical Japanese preparation in which beef or fish is seared on the outside, left very rare inside, thinly sliced and served with a citrusy soy sauce. In this version, a springy salad of crisp radishes and carrot matchsticks combined with sliced onion provides textural contrast to the flavorful steak. Serve this dish over a bed of buckwheat soba noodles to make it a meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Teriyaki Beef Soup

Teriyaki sauce and ginger add Asian flavor to this beef, rice and vegetable soup. It's a filling meal, yet has under 200 calories per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak Dinner

Your traditional steak and potato dinner gets a makeover in this recipe by swapping starchy potatoes for whole-grain brown rice. Be wary of your portion size for steak, it should be about the size of a deck of cards.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Originally from Uruguay and Argentina, chimichurri is a sauce or marinade with the main ingredients being fresh parsley and garlic. In this recipe it is paired with grilled steak, zucchini and tomato skewers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

French Onion Beef Tenderloin

We took the comforting flavors of French onion soup and turned them into an easy bistro-style steak dinner. Tender filet mignon gets smothered with sweet caramelized onions and topped by a crispy, Swiss cheese–covered crostini. To double this recipe use 2 large skillets and prepare one 4-serving recipe in each. Serve with green beans and mashed potatoes with buttermilk and chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce

Roasted and grilled meats are ubiquitous throughout the Middle East. This marinade, infused with allspice and cinnamon, would be excellent on lamb or chicken as well. Tuck the grilled chunks of meat and onion into warm whole-wheat pitas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Filet Mignon with Madeira-Prune Sauce

Prunes and Madeira meld in this sweet and savory sauce that's a snap to make--and it's so tasty you may be tempted to lick your plate. If you're in the mood to splurge, filet mignon is incomparably tender in this recipe. But don't worry--our tasters loved it with sirloin just as well. Make it a meal: Serve with Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash and Garlicky Green Beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Steak with Caramelized Onion & Blue Cheese Sauce

It only takes one skillet to make this restaurant-worthy pan-seared steak recipe with creamy caramelized onion and blue cheese sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sirloin Strips over Rice

A frozen rice and veggie mix saves lots of prep time in this dinner recipe. Slice up a sirloin steak, sauté it with onions, add in some canned tomatoes and seasoning, and in just 20 minutes you've got six servings of a delicious steak, veggie, and rice dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Orange Beef & Broccoli Stir-Fry

With fresh broccoli, ginger, red bell peppers and plenty of fresh citrus, this healthy beef stir-fry is sure to become a favorite. And it's ready in 30 minutes, making it the perfect healthy weeknight dinner. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
