Healthy New York Strip Steak Recipes

Find healthy, delicious new york strip steak recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak Burritos

Rating: Unrated
11
Here's a burrito inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
By Adam Dolge

Rosemary-&-Garlic-Basted Sirloin Steak

Master the perfectly seared sirloin steak with this easy method, while playing with fresh herbs to enhance the flavor. The key to success: letting the meat come to room temperature before adding to the pan to ensure it cooks evenly. Rosemary and garlic give it an irresistible herby finish. For the best results, let the steak rest before serving.
By Adam Dolge

Seared Steak with Roasted Garlic Aioli

Seared steak topped with a dollop of garlicky aioli makes a simple and satisfying supper. Experiment with different herbs in this easy, super-flavorful aioli. We love it on steaks, but it would make a perfect sauce for grilled or broiled salmon or a delicious sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Steaks with Caramelized Onions & Gorgonzola

Rating: Unrated
19
In our humble opinion, steak is best topped with sweet caramelized onions and salty Gorgonzola cheese. We recommend seeking out good-quality Gorgonzola for the best flavor, but any will work. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Cheddar Roasted Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
1
A mix of roasted cabbage and red onion is topped with melted cheese for a divine side to steak in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad or toasted and lightly buttered bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Steak & Blueberries

Rating: Unrated
14
Combine steak, walnuts, blueberries and feta cheese in this simple salad and you have yourself a healthy and satisfying supper. Serve with grilled baguette and a glass of rosé.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Steak with Mustard-Mushroom Sauce

With this quick steak recipe, you can be sitting down to juicy pan-seared steak with a rich and savory sauce in just 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips

This cast-iron steak recipe has what it takes to transform beef and vegetables from basic to brilliant--a pop of rosemary on the steak, an intense sear in a hot skillet and a sweet-and-sour glaze on the vegetables. Serve with sautéed spinach and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Moroccan Skirt Steak with Roasted Pepper Couscous

Moroccan Skirt Steak with Roasted Pepper Couscous

Rating: Unrated
12
Thin cuts of beef, such as skirt steak or sirloin steak, cook very quickly when seared in a hot skillet--just right for a busy weeknight. We love how the spicy Moroccan flavors on the steak complement the sweet, roasted pepper-studded couscous. Serve with: Arugula salad and a glass of Pinot Noir.
Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Originally from Uruguay and Argentina, chimichurri is a sauce or marinade with the main ingredients being fresh parsley and garlic. In this recipe it is paired with grilled steak, zucchini and tomato skewers.
Seared Steak with Caramelized Onion & Blue Cheese Sauce

Seared Steak with Caramelized Onion & Blue Cheese Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Wine-Glazed Steak

Wine-Glazed Steak

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
6
Steak Diane

Steak Diane

Rating: Unrated
3

Skillet-Roasted Strip Steaks with Pebre Sauce & Avocado

Rating: Unrated
5

This recipe was inspired by the popular Chilean sandwich, called a churrasco, that features a thin sandwich steak, mashed avocado and a type of salsa called Pebre. We have substituted tender strip steak for sandwich steaks to make a satisfying steak dinner. If you have leftovers, layer the components in a mayonnaise-coated crusty roll and enjoy a churrasco sandwich the following day. Searing a steak on the stovetop and then finishing it in a moderate oven allows for good browning, and the gentle heat helps ensure a tender result.

All Healthy New York Strip Steak Recipes

Southwestern Steak & Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
This juicy spice-crusted steak gets finished with a dynamite sauce made with an unusual ingredient--coffee, which adds depth and richness to the dish. Slice the steak very thinly across the grain to ensure the most tender results.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Potato Grill Packets with Blue Cheese & Rosemary

Rating: Unrated
1
Steak and potatoes are a classic combo on the grill. We have taken the concept one step further by adding green beans and rosemary, and wrapping everything in a packet to make a complete meal. A sprinkling of blue cheese just before serving is the perfect finish for this steak-house special.
By Joy Howard

Grilled Steak with Beets & Radicchio

Rating: Unrated
1
Peppery radicchio mellows a bit on the grill and is offset wonderfully by the sweet beets and earthy goat cheese dressing. Rib-eye or filet mignon would also be a delicious choice in this recipe.
By Jessie Price

Grilled Steak with Pepper Relish

Rating: Unrated
2
Here, we toss colorful bell peppers in a balsamic-herb vinaigrette and grill them in a foil packet at the same time as the steak. Serve with corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan-Rubbed Grilled Steak & Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
3
A Moroccan-inspired spice rub coats the steaks and is tossed with the sweet potatoes as well. The foil-packet cooking method for the sweet potatoes yields excellent results (and fewer dishes). Make it a Meal: Sautéed greens, such as arugula, kale or spinach, and a glass of Zinfandel round out the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Steak and Corn with Heirloom Tomatoes

Enjoy a grilled steak with garden-fresh sweet corn and heirloom tomatoes for a dinner that brings the best of summer to your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dijon-Pepper Steak

Pepper steak is a classic French dish in which a sirloin steak is coated with cracked black pepper, seared in a hot skillet and served with a simple sauce. This variation is similar but after the steak is seared, it's finished off in a slow-cooker and served over multi-grain pasta with a creamy-Dijon sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak & Purple-Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This hearty steak and potato salad is inspired by salpicón, a favorite dish in Chile. The purple potatoes add vibrant color but you can substitute any young “new” potatoes that are harvested early in the season--even small fingerlings would work. Serve on a bed of spicy mesclun greens to round out the meal. This recipe can easily be doubled.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Potato Kebabs with Creamy Cilantro Sauce

Rating: Unrated
7
Steak kebabs get a Southwestern spin with poblano peppers and a creamy sauce spiked with cilantro, chile powder, cumin and vinegar. The potatoes are partially cooked in the microwave before putting them on the grill so they're done at the same time as faster-cooking steak, peppers and onions. Serve with: Green salad and Spanish rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Steaks with Nectarine Relish

This beef recipe features a summer fruit relish that's served with a garlic-studded grilled steak.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak & Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

Rating: Unrated
10
The classic combination of steak and potatoes gets a summer makeover with the addition of fresh grilled corn and green beans. Reserve some of the tangy horseradish dressing if you like and toss it with lettuce as a bed for the steak salad. Serve with a glass of cold pilsner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Potato Kebabs with Creamy Cilantro Sauce for Two

Steak kebabs get a Southwestern spin with poblano peppers and a creamy sauce spiked with cilantro, chile powder, cumin and vinegar. The potatoes are partially cooked in the microwave before putting them on the grill so they're done at the same time as faster-cooking steak, peppers and onions. Serve with: Green salad and Spanish rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak & Portobello Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
Meaty portobello mushrooms combine naturally with beef and red wine in this luscious, heady stew. We like to make this with a hearty Zinfandel and pour a glass to enjoy with the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Potato-Cauliflower Mash

Broiling is quicker than other cooking methods and will allow the beef in this recipe to crust nicely on the outside and retain a juicy center. Mashing cauliflower with potatoes also helps to reduce carbohydrate content compared to eating just mashed potatoes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Buffalo Steak with Radicchio-Beet Skewers

Richly flavored buffalo steak is complemented by the bite of radicchio, mellowed a bit by the grill, the earthy-sweet beets and a creamy goat cheese dressing. Buffalo is a tasty option but, because it's so lean, is best cooked rare to medium-rare.
By Jessie Price

Coffee Bean & Peppercorn Steak

Rating: Unrated
4
Here's a recipe that packs a wallop. The bold combination of coffee beans and peppercorns works well on other rich meats, such as venison.
By Patsy Jamieson

Seared Strip Steaks with Horseradish-Root Vegetable Slaw

Rating: Unrated
1
Steaks are often served with hearty accompaniments like mashed potatoes, which can make the whole meal seem heavy. Here we lighten things up by topping pan-seared steaks with a raw slaw dressed with pungent horseradish vinaigrette. We use shredded beets, turnips and carrots, but feel free to change up the combination of vegetables based on what you're pulling from the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marrakech Grilled Steak & Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
Here we grill spice-rubbed strip steak to serve along sweet potatoes and onions cooked in a foil packet alongside it. Serve with steamed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Fiesta Steak

Pickapeppa sauce is a tart-sweet, slightly hot seasoning sauce from Jamaica. Along with fruit nectar and mint, the Pickapeppa sauce does a great job of flavoring the marinade for the steak in this dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Steaks Balsamico

A simple marinade of pureed dried figs and store-bought balsamic vinaigrette adds intense flavor to steak. This recipe is adapted from Lori Welander's grand prize-winning recipe from the 2003 National Beef Cook-Off.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Steak with Pepper Relish for Two

Here, we toss colorful bell peppers in a balsamic-herb vinaigrette and grill them in a foil packet at the same time as the steak for a no-fuss dinner for two. Serve with corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com