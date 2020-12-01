Healthy Flank Steak Recipes

Find healthy, delicious flank steak recipes including grilled and stuffed flank steak. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir Fry

Turn to this beef stir-fry recipe for a quick and easy dinner. The tender, spicy steak is cooked in the same wok or skillet as the crisp, colorful vegetables and smells divine as the dish is cooking.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Oregano, roasted red pepper, and garlic bring flavor to the forefront in this recipe. Let it marinate and cook in the slow cooker for a few hours, and then place on a bun with provolone cheese for an incredibly delicious meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Flank Steak Au Jus Sandwiches

Juicy flank steak, beefy sauce and caramelized onions come together easily to create this delectable hoagie sandwich. The flank steak is tender, moist and flavor-packed, making it a great base recipe not only for these sandwiches but also for any recipe that calls for shredded beef, such as Italian sandwiches or chili.
By Cooking Light

Broccoli, Mushroom & Beef Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
6
This healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Long-Life Noodles with Beef & Chinese Broccoli

Noodles are a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations because they symbolize long life. We love this recipe for the tradition because it's super-customizable based on your tastes. Try swapping in chicken for the steak. Can't find Chinese broccoli? Use broccolini instead. Or swap out the mushrooms and broccoli altogether for snow peas and carrots.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles) with Beef

This drunken noodle recipe makes a delicious and easy weeknight dinner. Dark soy sauce is thicker and sweeter than regular light soy sauce. Look for it at Asian markets or online. If you can’t find it, substitute 1 teaspoon light soy sauce mixed with 1 teaspoon molasses.
By Breana Killeen

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

Rating: Unrated
1
All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Asian Beef Noodle Bowls

Rating: Unrated
3
With a lime wedge served on the side, these Asian noodle bowls are packed with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup

Rating: Unrated
8
You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
By Adam Hickman

Cauliflower Fried Rice with Steak

Rating: Unrated
2
You could argue that fried rice is really all about the "add-ins," so why not skip the grain itself and save some calories with cauliflower while you're at it? If you want to make this recipe vegetarian, swap sliced mushrooms for the steak. Either way, you don't have to be on a low-carb diet to love this 30-minute dinner.
By Erin Alderson

Carne Asada Tacos

Rating: Unrated
10
These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Korean Beef Stir-Fry

Korean Beef Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
16
Inspired by the flavors found in Korean barbecue, this dish is a mouth-watering addition to any weeknight repertoire. A fruity Riesling and rice noodles are perfect accompaniments.
Flank Steak Pinwheels

Flank Steak Pinwheels

Rating: Unrated
6
These festive wheels of steak, Boursin cheese, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes look fancy, but they're quite easy to make. For a party, arrange them on a platter atop a bed of spinach.
Flank Steak Tostadas

Flank Steak Tostadas

Goat Cheese-Stuffed Flank Steak

Goat Cheese-Stuffed Flank Steak

Rating: Unrated
1
Indonesian Beef Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Indonesian Beef Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad

Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

Flank Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus & Cauliflower Rice

This elegant steak dinner for two features asparagus drizzled with a bright chimichurri sauce. A bed of cauliflower rice sops all the extra juices, but you could stir the herby sauce into the rice for extra flavor. This dish is easy enough for a weeknight dinner but delicious enough for date night or a dinner party.

All Healthy Flank Steak Recipes

Vietnamese-Style Beef & Noodle Broth

Rating: Unrated
23
Inspired by pho--a traditional Vietnamese soup--this one-pot meal is garnished with crunchy mung bean sprouts and chopped fresh basil. You could also serve it with lime wedges and a bottle of Asian chile sauce, such as sriracha, on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Portobello Mushroom Stroganoff

Rating: Unrated
16
Our version of beef Stroganoff tops seared flank steak with a rich-tasting sauce made with a touch of cognac, reduced-fat sour cream and plenty of portobello mushrooms. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Juniper-Marinated Bison Flank Steak

Rating: Unrated
1
Rich, lean bison meat takes to the juniper-infused marinade in this easy flank steak recipe. Look for juniper berries in well-stocked supermarkets. If you can't find bison, beef flank steak is an ideal substitute.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Flank Steak Salad with Ginger-Wasabi Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick, healthy dinner salad recipe is ready in 40 minutes thanks to preshredded carrots and coleslaw mix. If you have leftover quinoa, skip Step 1 and use 2 cups in the salad. If you want a bigger flavor kick in the dressing, up the wasabi powder to 1 tablespoon.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Fragrant Shredded Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
19
This stew has a simple list of ingredients, but plenty of great flavor thanks to flank steak, a cut that's known for its excellent meaty flavor. The flank is also known for its long grainy, and sometimes tough texture. In this stew the texture is a great asset--the meat shreds apart into tasty strips after it's cooked in the slow cooker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Tuscan Tomato Sauce

After searing the steak on the stovetop, you can sit back, relax and let your slow cooker do the rest of the work. Make it a meal and serve this Italian-inspired steak recipe over hot chard or rice, if you'd like.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak and Chimichurri Salad

Chimichurri sauce is an essential part of Argentinean cuisine and goes great with grilled beef or chicken. This recipe takes advantage of the great flavor combination of Chimichurri sauce with steak and dressed greens, making it the perfect summer meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwest Flank Steak with Fresh Tomatillo Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2
Tart, fruity tomatillos make a delicious salsa that complements this Southwestern-inspired flank steak.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak with Chutney Sauce

Chutney is an East Indian specialty that can range in texture from smooth to chunky and in flavor from sweet to tart. Mixing store-bought chutney with rum and rice vinegar for this steak marinade adds a whole new dimension of flavor to this meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Korean-Style Beef & Cabbage Tacos

Rating: Unrated
1
This Korean-flavored steak tacos recipe uses cabbage in three ways: a crisp cabbage leaf acts as the shell, sautéed cabbage is part of the filling and pickled cabbage tops off the tacos. You can prepare most of the ingredients ahead, so all you have to do is assemble the steak tacos when you're ready to serve.
By Kathy Gunst

Miso-Marinated Flank Steak

This easy marinated steak recipe uses Japanese miso, which is made from soy, barley and rice, and has a strong, savory umami taste. Miso is best known for its use in miso soup, but miso is amazing in meat marinades like this Asian steak marinade because it produces rich flavors in the meat. Look for sake (Japanese rice wine) where other wines are sold.
By Bruce Aidells

Soy-Marinated Flank Steak with Soba Noodles

Rating: Unrated
4
Flank steak takes on savory Asian flavors with this quick steak marinade recipe. We like buckwheat soba noodles for their nutty flavor but any noodle, such as rice noodles or spaghetti, works well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Barbecued Flank Steak

Lean flank steak is flavored with a sweet-and-savory Korean marinade, grilled, and served on baby bok choy with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onion. You can start the steak ahead of time and grill it when you're ready to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hoisin Beef & Edamame Noodles

Rating: Unrated
10
Sweet hoisin sauce and tangy lime juice balance perfectly in this quick, colorful, Asian-inspired noodle dish. Make it a meal: Dress a cucumber salad with toasted sesame oil and lime juice and enjoy a cup of jasmine green tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Flank Steak & Corn with Green Goddess Butter

Rating: Unrated
1
An herbaceous butter turns grilled sweet corn into a rave-worthy accompaniment to simple grilled flank steak.
By Adam Dolge

Bistro Flank Steak Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
3
Make this bistro-style sandwich, sauce and all, completely on the grill. If you're in a hurry, just grill the steak and garlic and substitute jarred roasted red peppers for the grilled bell peppers. Make it a meal: Serve with oven fries and a glass of lemonade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese Steak Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
2
Crisp vegetables and a sweet-salty sauce top thinly sliced grilled steak. Marinating the steak after it's grilled ensures a flavorful result.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Adobo Flank Steak Tacos

Lime juice and adobo sauce lend a tangy and smoky flavor to these grilled steak tacos.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Smoky Steak Salad with Arugula & Oranges

This elegant salad pairs a simple seared flank steak with a bright citrus dressing and creamy goat cheese.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Flank Steak with Coffee-Peppercorn Marinade

Rating: Unrated
5
Coffee has a remarkable affinity with beef. Here, it is complemented by balsamic vinegar, garlic and crushed peppercorns.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Korean-Style Steak & Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
These wraps should be served with lots of condiments: kimchee, for sure, but also nonfat yogurt and shredded carrots dressed with rice vinegar. Serve the various components of the dish separately and let your family or guests build their own wraps to taste.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Salad

Grilled flank steak is served over salad greens with sweet corn, peppers, and tomatoes, and topped with a fresh cilantro dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja is a Cuban dish of meat, peppers and onions. Literally translated it means "old clothes," a reference to the colorful pieces of red and yellow peppers and tomatoes in the dish. Garnish this slow-cooker Ropa Vieja with additional fresh oregano leaves, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Southwestern Steak Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This steak salad recipe is packed with fresh summer corn, ripe tomatoes and silky avocado. It might be hard to imagine that this healthy dinner can be whipped up so quickly but the secret is in the timing. While the steak is cooking under the broiler, you'll have plenty of time to whisk together the lightened-up creamy chipotle dressing and assemble the rest of the salad. Serve with crumbled tortilla chips for an extra crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com