Healthy Budget Egg Recipes

Find healthy, delicious budget egg recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Rating: Unrated
8
Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Rating: Unrated
25
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Rating: Unrated
4
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1
Turn classic chicken parm into meatballs with this easy load-and-go appetizer recipe with a cheesy surprise inside. Making meatballs for a party? Switch your crock pot to warm for serving all party long.
By Devon O'Brien

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Rating: Unrated
9
Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Rating: Unrated
11
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

General Tso's Chicken

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy version of a General Tso's Chicken recipe, we cut the fat and sodium in half from the original version by not frying the chicken and by using half as much soy sauce in this Chinese-takeout favorite. Serve with steamed baby bok choy or sautéed spinach and steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Rating: Unrated
5
Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Frittata

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a creative way to use leftover cooked spaghetti: try mixing it with eggs for a filling Italian omelet. If you don't want to buy separate bunches of fresh herbs, look for an Italian blend package that may contain some of each or use one-third the amount of dried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

Rating: Unrated
12
We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Egg Recipes for $2 or Less

Healthy Egg Recipes for $2 or Less

Eggs aren’t just for breakfast or baking! Try our delicious and healthy egg recipes for $2 or less per serving for breakfast, dinner and dessert. From appetizers featuring eggs to dinners with eggs, try our cheap and healthy egg recipes today.
Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy, gluten-free cauliflower “pizza” recipe, shredded cauliflower is mixed with mozzarella and oregano to make a flourless crust that echoes the flavor of a traditional pizza pie. The Meyer lemon, olive and sun-dried tomato topping adds a sophisticated Mediterranean flavor, but feel free to try more traditional pizza toppings, such as marinara sauce and mushrooms--even pepperoni.
Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

Rating: Unrated
1
Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust

Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust

Rating: Unrated
4
Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Rating: Unrated
3
Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust

Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust

Rating: Unrated
4

Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet

Rating: Unrated
1

This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet.

All Healthy Budget Egg Recipes

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Rating: Unrated
11
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Banana Bread French Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Take banana bread to the next level when you soak it in a classic French toast batter and fry it for an impressive (but oh so easy!) breakfast or brunch. Top with chopped walnuts, sliced bananas and maple syrup for extra decadence.
By Breana Killeen

Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers

Rating: Unrated
1
Soft-boiled eggs with toast soldiers are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Individual Brussels Sprout & Potato Frittatas

Rating: Unrated
4
Brussels sprouts and preshredded potatoes make these oversized muffin-shaped frittatas hearty. They're as good served warm for dinner as they are at room temperature for lunch. Pair with a mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes and buttermilk dressing.
By David Bonom

Smoked Sausage & Kale Quiche with Broccoli Crust

Riced broccoli makes a crispy, low-carb crust for this healthy quiche recipe. Smoked sausage adds tons of flavor to the egg filling and kale gives you even more veggie servings in this crowd-pleasing brunch dish.
By Joy Howard

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Frozen mixed vegetables make this healthy chicken fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread it out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Quiche Crust

For our healthy homemade quiche crust recipe, we use half whole-wheat flour, replace some of the butter with heart-healthy olive oil and add a little sour cream to keep the crust flaky and tender. Making your own quiche crust recipe means you'll skip unhealthy fats, preservatives and artificial color found in many store-bought crusts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Banana Bread

Rating: Unrated
3
Got leftover bananas? Give everyone's favorite baked good recipe a healthy whole-wheat spin with this easy banana bread recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
By Carolyn Casner

Quick Pastrami Hash & Eggs

When we're in a hurry, we love to have breakfast for dinner. Precooked diced potatoes--available in the refrigerated section of most supermarkets--help make this pastrami hash ultra-fast. (If you have leftover cooked potatoes, use about 3 cups diced cooked potatoes instead.) Serve with rye toast and sautéed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

Rating: Unrated
2
When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Pavlova

Rating: Unrated
2
This show-stopping dessert is a New Zealand (and Australian) classic reportedly created in honor of the famous ballerina Anna Pavlova when she visited the Southern Hemisphere. Our version delivers a wonderful combination of sweet meringue crunch and velvety tart lemon curd. The meringue is somewhat fragile--expect it to crack and crumble a bit as you slice it into individual servings. For the best results, avoid making the meringue on a humid or rainy day. The extra moisture in the air may prevent it from drying and crisping properly.
By Melissa Pasanen

Tomato & Feta Quiche with Spaghetti Squash Crust

You've used spaghetti squash in place of pasta, but have you used it for a low-carb quiche crust? Shredded roasted spaghetti squash turns into a perfectly crispy quiche crust in this healthy Mediterranean-inspired brunch recipe.
By Joy Howard

Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Frittata

Rating: Unrated
15
A frittata is a baked omelet that requires no flipping. This one features tangy goat cheese and sweet red bell peppers. Make it a Meal: Serve with home fries and a salad of mesclun greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato-Kale Hash with Eggs

Rating: Unrated
3
This potato and kale hash recipe is just as fun to make as it is to eat. After the potatoes and kale are roasted, the hash is formed into 4 individual “nests” that are finished with an egg in the middle. To keep the prep work to a minimum, use pre-chopped kale, found near other prepared cooking greens. If you'd rather chop your own, start with about 1 bunch and strip the leaves off the stems before chopping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with broccoli, fresh rosemary, Cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Crispy Potatoes with Green Beans & Eggs

Rating: Unrated
7
This is a one-skillet meal, reminiscent of diner fare at roadside restaurants across the U.S. It can be made with either leftover or raw potatoes. Even while making dinner in a hurry, don't rush this dish: you want to cook the potato cubes until they are crispy outside but still creamy inside.
By Marie Simmons

Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This single-serving recipe for Cobb salad swaps chicken in for bacon, which makes it a great source of protein for lunch. If you prefer another salad dressing, feel free to use that instead of our honey-mustard vinaigrette.
By Katie Webster

Low-Carb Cloud Bread

This gluten-free, low-carb "bread" is light and airy--like a cloud! Use it in place of a burger bun or sandwich bread if you're following a low-carb or keto diet. To get the fluffiest cloud bread, make sure there is no yolk in your egg whites, and whip them in a clean bowl for maximum volume.
By Hilary Meyer

Broccoli & Goat Cheese Souffle

Rating: Unrated
14
This elegant broccoli and goat cheese soufflé will wow your family and friends. Soufflés are surprisingly easy to make--the only trick is getting them on the table before they deflate. Serve with: A tomato-and-fennel salad and, for dessert, fresh strawberries drizzled with balsamic vinegar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stir-Fried Mustard Greens with Eggs & Garlic

Rating: Unrated
1
In this simple egg-and-mustard-greens stir-fry recipe, Chinese greens are cooked with garlic, ginger and chile. Serve these sautéed greens alongside other Asian dishes. Fried baby anchovies or bonito flakes are a traditional garnish. Look for them in Asian specialty markets.
By Bjorn Shen

Chocolate Zucchini Brownies

Rating: Unrated
4
The batter for this healthy one-bowl brownie recipe is stirred together right in the saucepan used to melt the butter and chocolate--no mixing bowl needed and less cleanup for you. Using shredded zucchini in this healthy dessert recipe creates a tender, moist brownie with about half the amount of butter and sugar found in a classic recipe--and it's virtually undetectable in the baked brownies.
By Stacy Fraser

Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice

This vegetarian faux fried rice uses riced cauliflower in place of white or brown rice to pack in extra veggies and cut down on carbs. Chile-garlic sauce pumps up the heat, and fresh ginger adds a bright, warm bite. If you don't like the heat of the chile-garlic sauce, leave it out and add a bit more tamari or soy sauce for a rich, fermented tang.
By Hilary Meyer
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com