Healthy Beef Tenderloin Recipes

Filet Mignon with Madeira-Prune Sauce

Rating: Unrated 1

Prunes and Madeira meld in this sweet and savory sauce that's a snap to make--and it's so tasty you may be tempted to lick your plate. If you're in the mood to splurge, filet mignon is incomparably tender in this recipe. But don't worry--our tasters loved it with sirloin just as well. Make it a meal: Serve with Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Mash and Garlicky Green Beans.