Healthy Beef Tenderloin Recipes

Mushroom & Thyme Roasted Beef Tenderloin
The beef tenderloin in this main dish recipe really benefits from a long soak in the mushroom- and thyme-flavored marinade. Roasted in the oven alongside onions, carrots, and more mushrooms, this meal is a definite crowd-pleaser.
Spice-Rubbed Beef Tenderloin
Spices and brown sugar combine to create a heavenly dry rub for this grilled beef tenderloin roast.
Philly Cheesesteak-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken the key ingredients of a Philly cheesesteak--onions, peppers, thinly sliced beef and provolone cheese--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a meaty and satisfying low-carb main dish.
Herbed Beef Tenderloin
Fresh parsley, rosemary, and thyme make a flavorful mustard rub for the tender roast beef in this dinner recipe.
Grilled Filet Mignon with Herb Butter & Texas Toasts
This dish is simply luxurious: grilled beef tenderloin smothered in a vibrant herb butter served on top of a garlicky slab of whole-grain toast. And yes, with only about 303 calories and 14 grams of fat total, this steakhouse-worthy entree can be part of a healthy diet. If you like, make extra herb butter to top chicken, fish or even a grilled pork chop.
Seared Steaks with Caramelized Onions & Gorgonzola
In our humble opinion, steak is best topped with sweet caramelized onions and salty Gorgonzola cheese. We recommend seeking out good-quality Gorgonzola for the best flavor, but any will work. Serve with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed carrots.
Beef Tenderloin with Pomegranate Sauce & Farro Pilaf
This recipe proves roasting then saucing with vibrant flavors is the best way to cook beef tenderloin. Double pomegranate--juice and molasses--lends fruity tartness to the sauce.
Filet Mignon with Blueberry-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
Blueberries, loaded with antioxidants, have a balance of sweet and sour, which makes them an excellent base for a rich, tangy barbecue sauce. Fresh thyme rubbed on the steak dovetails wonderfully with the blueberries. Serve with fresh tomato wedges.
Grilled Filet Mignon with Vegetable Kebabs
You might be tempted to save beef filet for special occasions, but this low-fat cut is actually perfect weekday fare: it cooks up fast, stays juicy and carries other flavors perfectly. The kebabs are a wonderful mix of lemon, herbs and fresh vegetables.
French Onion Beef Tenderloin
We took the comforting flavors of French onion soup and turned them into an easy bistro-style steak dinner. Tender filet mignon gets smothered with sweet caramelized onions and topped by a crispy, Swiss cheese–covered crostini. To double this recipe use 2 large skillets and prepare one 4-serving recipe in each. Serve with green beans and mashed potatoes with buttermilk and chives.