Healthy Beef Brisket Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef brisket recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine.
By Liana Krissoff

Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles

Rating: Unrated
2
Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Braised Brisket with Carrots & Prunes

Inspired by tzimmes, a vegetable stew featuring dried fruit and commonly served for the Jewish New Year, we added carrots and prunes to this braised brisket for a sweet-and-savory flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Instant Pot Brisket

Your Instant Pot is the perfect appliance to turn to if you want tender, juicy beef brisket done quickly. Here, we cut the brisket in half so it can fit inside the pot. After it's seared, it's cooked with plenty of onions that add body once blended into the flavorful, rich sauce. If you are making this brisket for Passover, look for products (like ketchup) that are labeled "Kosher for Passover."
By Adam Hickman

Slow-Cooker Borscht

Borscht is an Eastern European soup that typically features beets as a prominent ingredient, thus the resulting dish has a purple-red color. Our slow-cooker rendition is literally beefed up with brisket and showcases whole-grain rye berries, a source of fiber.
By Cooking Light

Oven Barbecued Brisket

Rating: Unrated
7
A relatively inexpensive cut of meat, a brisket needs to tenderize overnight before it's baked. Here we use a full-flavored, smoky barbecue dry rub, then it's slowly baked and basted. Brisket cuts are notoriously fatty, but the flat “first-cut” section is a far better choice for healthy eating than the fattier “point cut.” It may be worth calling ahead to make sure your supermarket or butcher has one on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Layered Brisket Dinner with Tangy Mustard Sauce

Perfectly seasoned red potatoes and baby carrots accompany this filling brisket dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Temple Emanu-El Brisket

Rating: Unrated
5
This brisket recipe comes from Roberta Greenberg, the longtime assistant to the rabbis at Temple Emanu-El, a well-known New York City synagogue. Quivering cranberry slices that melt into the meat and slowly caramelize give this brisket its lovely character. Even better is that it takes so little effort for this sweet alchemy to work. Serve with latkes and roasted green beans drizzled with balsamic vinegar.
By Stephanie Pierson

Corned Beef Hash

Rating: Unrated
2
A comforting dish with a healthier profile.
By Susanne A. Davis

Slow-Cooked Brisket in Onion Gravy

Rating: Unrated
9
This brisket is cooked with beef broth and loads of onions that melt down into a luscious gravy. Serve the brisket and gravy over a mound of steaming mashed potatoes with a side of green beans or sliced carrots for a perfect Sunday dinner.
By Judith Finlayson

Mexican Bison Stew

Rating: Unrated
2
Mexican cooks are great at turning tough chunks of meat into delicious and tender stews. This one, which uses tougher cuts of bison, such as chuck or brisket, is flavored with chili powder, cumin and tequila. Serve with warm tortillas.
By Bruce Aidells

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Brisket Sliders

Serve these slow-cooker brisket sliders when company's coming--perhaps to watch the big game--for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish. The crisp, tangy coleslaw is the perfect pairing for the tender, rich brisket. Serve with chips, crudités and cold beer to round out the meal.
By Cooking Light

Inspiration and Ideas

Braised Brisket with Dried Fruit

Braised Brisket with Dried Fruit

This recipe features a brisket rub to rule all other brisket rubs. Covering the brisket with parchment paper before putting the lid on the pot is a classic French technique that creates a more richly flavored sauce.
Pressure Cooker "Corned" Beef & Cabbage

Pressure Cooker "Corned" Beef & Cabbage

Corned beef is brisket that has been pickled in spices for days. You can buy it ready-to-cook or corn your own at home, but both are serious sodium bombs, packing more than 500 mg per 3-ounce serving--nearly 25% of the recommended daily limit. For this healthier pressure cooker corned beef and cabbage, we start with a plain brisket and add seasonings ourselves to control the salt level. We also opt for a flat-cut end of brisket, instead of the thicker point cut, as it has less fat, making it easier to slice when cooked. An electric pressure cooker, such as an Instant Pot, is absolutely key to this recipe, allowing you to cook the brisket in one hour--as opposed to three hours or more in the oven. It also lets you sear and roast in one device, saving cleanup time.
Mediterranean Brisket

Mediterranean Brisket

Braised Brisket & Roots

Braised Brisket & Roots

Rating: Unrated
2
Beef-Mushroom Pizza

Beef-Mushroom Pizza

Coffee-Braised Brisket

Coffee-Braised Brisket

Wine-Braised Beef Brisket

Rating: Unrated
1

Got the weeknight "what's-for-dinner" blues? You'll sing another tune when you come home to a slow-cooked, tender beef brisket with a wine-enhanced sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, this is comfort food at its finest.

All Healthy Beef Brisket Recipes

Cranberry Beef Roast

This beef roast dinner is worthy of guests! As the brisket slowly simmers, the delicate sweetness of cranberries smooths out the flavor of the marinara sauce. Whip up a side of mashed potatoes or fresh corn on the cob to round out this meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Brisket in Ale

The flavorful gravy made from the beer-spiked cooking liquid is the finishing touch to this tender meat dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Brisket with Zesty Barbecue Sauce

Moist and tender, this beef brisket recipe gets a triple dose of flavor from a wine mop sauce, a black pepper rub and a tomatoey barbecue sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Open-Face Reubens

Reuben sandwiches on dark bread are served open-face style with the classic combination of deli roast beef, Swiss cheese, and a tangy cabbage mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Brisket & Onions over Buttery Mashed Potatoes

This brisket is seasoned with tangy mustard, sweet turbinado sugar and pungent garlic. Substitute brown sugar for the turbinado, if desired, and use the tube variety of tomato paste so any leftovers stay fresh longer. We recommend serving this braised beef over mashed potatoes, but it'd be just as delicious over rice, spaghetti squash or pasta.
By Cooking Light
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com