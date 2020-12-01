Healthy Black Eyed Pea Recipes

Find healthy, delicious black eyed pea recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Black-Eyed Pea Dip

In this black-eyed pea dip recipe, black-eyed peas are pureed with extra-virgin olive oil, red-wine vinegar, garlic and thyme--a nice alternative to hummus. Try this protein-rich black-eyed pea dip with your favorite fresh vegetables or baked pita chips.
By Jim Romanoff

Chipotle Black-Eyed Peas & Collards with Crispy Shallots

Instead of getting flavor from a ham hock, this mess of black-eyed peas and collards gets its smokiness from canned chipotles and caramelized shallots, thereby keeping it vegetarian.
By Liana Krissoff

Black-Eyed Peas & Okra

This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

An easy salad to serve with grilled chicken or steak for supper or on a bed of greens for a satisfying lunch. Substitute white beans or chickpeas for the black-eyed peas if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornbread Salad

This layered salad features cornbread, black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese with a garnish of crumbled bacon and a creamy homemade dressing that soaks into the mix.

Black-Eyed Peas with Pork & Greens

This boldly flavored spin on Hoppin' John replaces salt pork or bacon with lean pork chops. Plus we've added greens--in this case kale--a traditional accompaniment with the dish. Serve with cornbread and a glass of Spanish rioja.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seasoned Black-Eyed Peas

To infuse peas with flavor, simmer them with dried spices, which pack a more intense punch than fresh. Smoked paprika delivers the essence of ham hocks or bacon while keeping this classic side dish vegan.
By Genevieve Ko

Easy Vegetarian Taco Salad

Taco salad doesn't always have to contain beef--this 15-minute version uses tofu or black bean crumbles, which taste delicious and offer up a healthy dose of protein. This vegetarian meal is so tasty that even meat-only eaters won't miss the beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

Two Cypriot specialties--good olive oil and fresh lemons--lend sunny flavor to this simple bean dish, served as a side in Cyprus. Chard adds a hearty touch. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, or nondairy yogurt to keep it vegan, for a meatless meal.
By Jen Rose Smith

Chicken with Black-Eyed Peas and Yellow Rice

Try this recipe when you've got a craving for old-fashioned soul food.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant-Pot Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

The Instant Pot makes quick work of cooking up these vegan black-eyed peas. Fresh and dried spices and onion lend rich flavor to this simple bean dish.
By Karen Rankin

Black-Eyed Pea Spread

Serve this delectable, garlicky black-eyed pea spread with toasted slices of baguette as an appetizer.
Chopped Salad with Cornbread Croutons

At Handsome Hog, his restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Sutherland offers this chopped salad topped with any barbecued meat on the menu. The chef recommends brisket--it takes this already Southern-inspired salad a step further.
Southern Pasta Salad with Black-Eyed Peas

Warm Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Boneless Pork Loin Roast with Herbed Pepper Rub

Easy Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Hopping John Salad with Molasses Dressing

"Hopping John" is a southern pea and rice dish, also known as "Carolina Peas and Rice." In this version, we've eliminated the rice and gone heavy on the veggies, combining black-eyed peas, sweet peppers and jalapeño peppers with herbs and spices, a molasses dressing, and a sprinkling of crumbled bacon.

Southern Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Black-eyed peas boost the fiber in this quick vegetable side salad. Serve this diabetic-friendly salad with grilled meats or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
