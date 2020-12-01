Healthy Turkey Meatloaf Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turkey meatloaf recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini

Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.
By Breana Killeen

Blue Ribbon Meatloaf

In revisiting this classic, we put the meat back in the “loaf” by using ultra-lean ground beef and turkey. With fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs and beer-simmered sweet onions, you'll never notice the missing fat.
By Jim Romanoff

Cranberry-Turkey Meatloaf

This healthy turkey meatloaf recipe is packed with cranberries, sage and celery--all the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner wrapped up into one delicious turkey meatloaf.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage-Spiked Meatloaves

This Italian meatloaf riff uses sausage to boost its flavor. When you're already cooking meatloaf, it's not much more effort to prep a second meatloaf. The extra one makes a delicious day-after meal (see Tip for ideas for the leftovers) or freeze it for another time.
By Adam Dolge

Turkey Mini Meatloaves

While turkey can too often lend a depressingly gummy texture to meatloaf, we've improved on the standard by adding couscous, zucchini and lots of spices. The best thing of all? They cook in half the time of a full-size meatloaf and you can have leftovers for a sandwich the next day on toasted whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Taco Meat Loaf

This recipe takes your grandmother's 1950's meat loaf and brings it into the modern era! It's made with ground turkey, peppers, green onions, reduced-sodium taco seasoning and jalapeño pepper. Taco sauce is baked right onto the top of the loaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hoisin-Ginger Meatloaf

Scallions, hoisin sauce and ginger give this pork-and-turkey meatloaf great flavor and plenty of vegetables boost the fiber and nutrients. We love the texture of brown rice as a filler in this healthy Asian-flavored meatloaf recipe, but feel free to swap fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs for the rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Picadillo Meatloaf

The flavors of picadillo--a dish found all over Latin America--turn meatloaf into something more than the usual. Make it a meal: Accompany with cornbread and hot green beans splashed with vinegar.
By Ruth Cousineau

Mini Meatloaves

Traditional meatloaf is made with ground beef, pork and veal; here we replace the veal with ground turkey for a tender, flavorful and leaner version of the classic. Baking individual portions in muffin tins speeds cooking, standardizes serving size and produces a moist, delicious main dish.
By Wendy Kalen
