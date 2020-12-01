Healthy Turkey Meatballs Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turkey meatballs recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1
With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these Mediterranean-inspired meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own (see Associated Recipes).
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
13
This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
8
With this spaghetti squash and meatballs recipe, you can reduce the carbohydrates and increase the vegetable servings by skipping pasta and serving the Italian-seasoned turkey meatballs and quick, homemade marinara sauce over thin strands of cooked spaghetti squash instead. Cooking the squash first in the microwave and then in a skillet to cook off the extra moisture, gives the squash a more spaghetti-like texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Albondigas Soup

Rating: Unrated
21
Albondigas, Spanish for “meatballs,” star in the traditional broth-based Mexican soup. Our version uses turkey rather than beef or pork for the meatballs, and we've pumped up the volume of fresh vegetables in the mix.
By Jessie Price

Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

The flavor of the turkey meatballs is enhanced by the Asiago and prosciutto. We love keeping this turkey meatball recipe on hand for meal prep, since meatballs can be used in sandwiches, salads, pasta and more.
By Cooking Light

Italian Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
7
In this healthy turkey meatball recipe, a base of sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic adds flavor and helps keep calories in check and portions hearty. Serve these meatballs with marinara as an appetizer, on top of spaghetti or on a roll for a healthy meatball sub.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Turkey Florentine Meatballs Over Orzo

Slow-cooker turkey meatballs are a refreshing departure from typical beef meatballs. The chunky marinara sauce and tender orzo will put this entrée on your list of easy weeknight favorites. Garnish with crushed red pepper, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Lemon-Rosemary Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
21
Lemon and rosemary flavor both these turkey meatballs and their velvety-rich sauce. Thyme can be used instead of the rosemary if you prefer. Serve with whole-wheat pasta or mashed potatoes.
By Melissa Pasanen

Cranberry-Orange-Glazed Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1
Ground turkey and bulgur form the base of these healthy Thanksgiving-themed meatballs, which are tossed in a tangy cranberry-sauce glaze. Serve these on a platter or keep them warm in a slow cooker.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Versatile Saucy Meatballs

These versatile meatballs can be served for lunch in a meatball sandwich or for dinner over pasta. If you're looking for an easy healthy dinner that's low in calories and carbs, try serving them over cooked, shredded spaghetti squash instead of pasta!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkish Lamb Pita Burgers

Rating: Unrated
1
Heavy on exotic spices, this decadent sandwich is a great way to familiarize yourself with the joys of Turkish cooking. Lean turkey blended with lamb lightens the mix. Stuff the patties into warm pita bread or roll the mixture into meatballs and serve with the yogurt sauce on the side as an hors d'oeuvre.
By Bruce Aidells

Swedish Cabbage Soup with Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1
A slightly sweetened chicken broth gives this cabbage soup its delicate flavor. Make it a meal: Swedish rye crisps are the perfect accompaniment.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Sweet-&-Sour Turkey Meatballs

Sweet-&-Sour Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
4
Ground turkey makes tender meatballs. If you do not have Italian seasonings on hand, substitute a mixture of 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram and 1/4 dried teaspoon basil.
Turkey-Apple Meatballs with Spaghetti Squash

Turkey-Apple Meatballs with Spaghetti Squash

Classic spaghetti and meatballs gets a major makeover in this 1-hour main dish recipe! Instead of regular pasta, we opt for low-calorie, low-carb spaghetti squash, and we switch out the beef meatballs with homemade turkey-apple meatballs, which are lower in saturated fat. It's a healthy meal your whole family will enjoy.
Meatballs with Honey-Mango Barbecue Sauce

Meatballs with Honey-Mango Barbecue Sauce

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com