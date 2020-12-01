Baked & Roasted Turkey Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked and roasted turkey recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Herb-Roasted Turkey

This easy method produces all the good looks and moist flavor you dream of in an oven-roasted turkey. Make sure you show this beauty off at the table before you carve it. Garnish your serving platter with fresh herb sprigs and citrus wedges for a show-stopping Thanksgiving turkey.
By Jessie Price

Herb-Roasted Turkey & Vegetables

Turkey is flavored with fragrant herbs and roasted alongside potatoes, carrots and onions. Leftovers--which can be refrigerated or frozen--are perfect for sandwiches or soups!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash

Cumin and chili powder season a filling of turkey sausage, tomatoes, black beans and Swiss cheese for creamy acorn squash. Serve this stuffed squash with warmed corn tortillas for wrapping up bites of all the tasty ingredients.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spatchcock Turkey with Sage & Thyme

When it comes to cooking a whole turkey quickly and evenly, spatchcocking--removing the entire backbone from the bird and splaying it open--is a great technique. This skin on this spatchcocked turkey gets crispy and browned because nearly all of the skin is exposed. This recipe uses a simple blend of oil, fresh herbs and spices for classic roasted turkey flavor. Look for a small turkey, about 12 pounds, as it fits better in most roasting pans.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini

Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Turkey Legs

Roasted turkey legs are a great alternative to a full turkey when your holiday gathering is small. Here, we stick with all the traditional Thanksgiving flavors using only dark meat that stays moist when it's cooked. A simple pan gravy pulled together while the turkey legs rest completes the dish. (This recipe serves 8 but is easily halved to serve 4—or 2 with plenty of leftovers.)

Turkey with Blueberry Pan Sauce

Blueberries have just the right mix of acid and pectin so that they're terrific in both sweet and savory dishes. They work especially well with thyme--and so this easy turkey sauté can be a delight whenever the berries are in season. To make this dish into a meal, dress some quick-cooking barley with lemon and pepper and offer steamed green beans on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Glazed Turkey Breast with Wild Rice Pilaf

This cranberry-glazed turkey breast recipe, which uses a split bone-in turkey breast, is the perfect thing to make if you're serving a smaller crowd or if everyone wants white meat. The wild rice pilaf recipe is delicious on its own so you can make it even if you don't prepare the turkey.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing

During the autumn season in Italy, turkey is often deliciously paired with a stuffing of chestnuts and sausage. The wild turkey was brought to Europe from the New World, and once domesticated, returned there to breed as the classic festive bird. It also became one of the large courtyard fowl animals in Lombardy. With Italy being one of the largest producers of chestnuts, it was expedient to put the two together in another happy marriage of New and Old World.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Garlic

Bone-in, skin-on turkey breasts, also called split breasts, are inexpensive, flavorful, and nice for (just enough) leftovers. Try this any time of year!
By Hilary Meyer

Turkey Tenderloin with Cranberry-Shallot Sauce

Turkey and cranberry sauce is delicious any time of year. To help keep this recipe fast, sear the tenderloins and get them in the oven first, then prep the shallots, thyme and cranberries and make your sauce. If you like sweeter cranberry sauce, you may want to add another tablespoon of brown sugar. Serve with: Mashed sweet potatoes, sautéed Brussels sprouts and a glass of Riesling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brine-Cured Roast Turkey

A big turkey is so spectacular you hardly need to do anything to embellish it. But brining can be that extra touch that makes it so juicy and flavorful that you'll remember it for years to come. Brining the turkey takes 3 days so you'll need to plan ahead, but the lengthy brining time really pays off with fabulous flavor. Make sure you start with an all-natural bird without any added water and sodium solution. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

How To Perfectly Truss & Roast a Turkey

How To Perfectly Truss & Roast a Turkey

St. Louis Slinger

St. Louis Slinger

This is a slimmed-down recipe makeover of the famous St. Louis breakfast hangover cure. The healthy turkey chili is sans beans, but feel free to add a can of rinsed beans during the last 20 minutes in Step 1 if you like.
Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey

Traditional Herbed Roast Turkey

Traditional Herbed Roast Turkey

Cider-Brined Spatchcock Turkey

Cider-Brined Spatchcock Turkey

Roast Herbed Turkey with 4-Ingredient Caribbean Stuffing

Roast Herbed Turkey with 4-Ingredient Caribbean Stuffing

Honey-Mustard Turkey Cutlets & Potatoes

Potatoes, leeks and turkey burst with intense flavor when roasted with honey, mustard and curry. Serve with: Steamed snow peas and carrots and a glass of white wine.

Apple, Cranberry and Cheddar Stuffed Turkey Tenderloin

Turkey and stuffing sounds like a Thanksgiving meal, but it doesn't have to be! This main dish--roasted turkey tenderloin, stuffed with dried apples, cranberries and cheddar cheese--is something your family will enjoy any time of the year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Rubbed Turkey

Smoked paprika is the key to the turkey rub in this recipe. It can be purchased in gourmet markets and online at www.tienda.com. Roasting the bird breast-side down for the first half keeps the breast meat succulent and moist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Chile-Citrus Glazed Roast Turkey & Pan Gravy

The New Mexico state question is “Red or Green?”—that is, which color chile do you like? Chef Jonathan Perno, considered a key interpreter of New Mexican cuisine, tempers the red chile sauce with orange juice to glaze the bird. He calls for a spatchcocked or butterflied turkey, which cooks more quickly and evenly. Ask your butcher to do it for you to save time.
By Jonathan Perno

Slow-Roasted Rosemary Turkey with Peppercorn Gravy

A rub made of herbs, lemon zest, and garlic infuses every bite of this juicy bird. It's accompanied by a rich homemade gravy made from pan drippings and a touch of cream.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Pomegranate-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Fennel

Pair turkey cutlets with roasted fennel and a rich pomegranate pan sauce for a simple yet elegant dish. Garnish with jewel-like fresh pomegranate seeds if available--they are in season from September through January. Turkey scallopini (thinner and smaller than cutlets) will also work in this recipe, but will need to be cooked in batches. Make it a meal: Nutty-tasting bulgur is delicious with this.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Turkey

These turkey tenderloins are sliced and stuffed with a delicious herb mixture, wrapped in bacon, browned in a skillet and then roasted in the oven. Don't forget to drizzle some pan juices on each serving!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herb-Roasted Turkey with Calvados Gravy

Bay leaves in the dry rub and fresh sage guarantee that this easy turkey recipe has tons of flavor. Leaving the turkey uncovered in the fridge creates the crispiest skin. Look for a heritage, organic or natural turkey, which won't contain the sodium solution that's pumped into most conventional turkeys.
By Lia Huber

Rolled Stuffed Turkey Breast & Creamy Basil Sauce

Here we fill a boned turkey breast with roasted plum tomatoes, fresh breadcrumbs and prosciutto then bake it for a pretty dish for entertaining. A creamy basil sauce is the perfect counterpoint. Boning a whole turkey breast is not difficult, but if you are daunted by the prospect, ask the butcher to bone it for you.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Shallot Roasted Turkey with Cider Gravy

In this herb-roasted turkey recipe, apples and shallots cook inside the bird to keep the meat moist and add rich flavor. The extra shallots in the roasting pan also give the gravy recipe a rich, caramelized-onion depth and, with apple cider, the gravy is out-of-this-world delicious. The easy turkey stock adds extra flavor to the gravy, but you can use chicken broth instead with good results.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Traditional Roast Turkey with Giblet Gravy

Here's the best roast turkey recipe for your holiday festivities. To make the gravy, use instant flour (aka Wondra), which is flour that has been steam-treated then dried. You can use it straight from its package to thicken gravy for your Thanksgiving turkey without making a slurry, as you would have to with regular flour, to get lump-free results every time.
By Hugh Acheson

Bourbon-&-Mustard Glazed Turkey

A glaze of bourbon and mustard is sweetened with brown sugar and is rubbed under and brushed over the turkey skin to infuse the roasting meat with a subtle richness.
By Charles Pierce

Cider-Brined Turkey

In this delicious brined turkey recipe, the turkey marinates in a cider brine before roasting to ensure moist, flavorful meat. Plan on about 1 pound of turkey per person when buying your bird.
By Mary Cleaver

Lemon-&-Fennel-Rubbed Turkey with Homemade Giblet Gravy

Fennel has sweet flavor notes that pair vibrantly with tart lemon in this juicy Thanksgiving turkey recipe. A rub of herbs mixed with olive oil and lemon juice infuses the meat with flavor without all of the space needed to soak the turkey in a liquid brine. Making the giblet gravy in a large saucepan rather than in the unwieldy turkey roasting pan is way easier to manage on the stovetop--plus it frees up a burner.
By Summer Miller

Michel Nischan's Roast Turkey with Potato Pan Gravy

Plan ahead to make this succulent turkey recipe--brining the turkey for 12 to 18 hours before roasting makes the meat super-juicy and flavorful. The gravy, made silky-smooth in a blender (no lumps!), is thickened with potatoes instead of cornstarch or flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

North African Spiced Turkey with Avocado-Grapefruit Relish

The spice crust for the turkey cutlets is based upon a Berber blend from North Africa. The honeyed grapefruit relish provides a lively contrast to the richly spiced turkey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Garlic & Meyer Lemon-Rubbed Turkey

Mellow white miso paste is the secret ingredient in this amazing roast turkey rubbed with Meyer lemon and roasted garlic. The miso gives the turkey a mildly salted taste without the hassle of brining.
By Jessie Price

Sage-Rubbed Roast Turkey with Lemon-Bay Gravy

This roast turkey recipe is flavored with sage and served with gravy made extra-tasty with the lemony pan drippings from the turkey and bay leaves in the giblet stock. The salt rub in this recipe acts as a “dry brine,” plumping and seasoning the meat for moist, juicy, flavorful turkey.
By Lia Huber

Berbere-Rubbed Roast Turkey with Orange Aioli

This Ethiopian-spice-rubbed turkey recipe has just the right amount of curry-like seasoning to make it exciting but still at home on a Thanksgiving table. There's enough au jus left in the roasting pan for any traditionalists to drizzle over their turkey; use the citrus aioli for dipping or for turkey sandwiches the next day.
By David Bonom

Turkey Cutlets with Spicy Eggplant Relish

This elegant entrée is a refreshing change of pace from heavier holiday foods. Serve it on a cool bed of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
