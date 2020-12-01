Healthy Turkey Sausage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turkey sausage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker White Bean, Spinach & Sausage Stew

Reach for this recipe on a chilly morning when you know you'll want a steaming bowl of slow-cooker sausage stew for supper. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free sausage.
By Cooking Light

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti

This healthy baked ziti recipe doesn't require any chopping and is made on the stovetop, so it is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Using whole-wheat pasta adds fiber; opt for penne if whole-wheat ziti is hard to find.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Jambalaya

This hearty jambalaya is bursting with chicken, smoked turkey sausage, and shrimp. It takes just 25 minutes to prep in the morning and then your slow cooker will work its magic and deliver a tasty meal at the end of the day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew

For this light, brothy stew, use the vegetables of late spring and early summer from your CSA share: leeks, potatoes, garlic and spinach. Vary what's in the stew according to the weekly bounty. Serve with: Crusty whole-wheat baguette spread with goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole

This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Bean-Sausage Soup

Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage and Potato Casserole Cups

These sausage and potato casserole cups are the perfect addition to any breakfast or brunch. Make them ahead of time and freeze for a quick and easy breakfast on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage, Spinach & Tortellini Soup

Full of a comforting tomato base and plenty of fresh spinach, the spicy sausage is a zingy, flavorful addition to this easy soup recipe. If you want to make the soup ahead of time, save the tortellini for shortly before serving so that it doesn't get soggy and break apart.
By Julia Levy

Sausage Gumbo

To keep it simple, we've opted for just the essential ingredients in this rendition of the hearty Creole favorite: sausage, okra, rice and a little spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce

Total happiness in a bowl: pasta, sausage, tomatoes and herbs. The tomatoes get sweet and tender and turn into sauce with the stock and the pasta. Without ever adding any butter, the spaghetti sauce is rich and silky. Adding the herbs at the end gives the dish a fresh pop of color and flavor. This is one healthy pasta recipe we can definitely get behind!
By Cooking Light

Sausage, Cabbage & Root Vegetable Soup

In this French-style healthy soup recipe, sausage, cabbage and root vegetables simmer together to make a comforting and healthy meal. Serve the soup piping hot with grated Parmesan cheese on the side. Like most soups, the flavors are even better if it's made a day ahead.
By Kathy Gunst

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Sausage Stuffing Tarts

Mini Sausage Stuffing Tarts

These bite-size tarts turn traditional holiday stuffing into a clever appetizer, with an easy homemade crust and a quick sausage-mushroom filling. Prep the crust and filling in advance, then bake just before serving.
Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash

Southwestern Stuffed Acorn Squash

Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup

Slow-Cooker Turkey & Kale Minestrone Soup

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Sausage & Pepper Medley

Sausage, Mushroom & Spinach Lasagna

This cheesy lasagna is full of spicy Italian turkey sausage, whole-wheat noodles, mushrooms and spinach. A serving of this version has about one-third the fat and saturated fat, and only half the calories of the original. Use soy-based sausage for a hearty vegetarian variation.

All Healthy Turkey Sausage Recipes

Turkey Sausage & Arugula Pasta

The cheese in this dish is the key to the balance of flavors. For the biggest impact, make sure to use imported Italian cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Rice Casserole

We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Casserole

Have a houseful of guests? Let them sleep in while you prepare this hearty breakfast strata. Cubes of a whole-grain baguette soak up the egg and milk mixture and are combined with smoked turkey sausage, sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms in this crowd-pleasing dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot Lowcountry Seafood Feast

Use your multicooker for a traditional seafood boil dinner that doesn't feel light by any means. The potatoes are perfectly tender, the sausage is cooked and still juicy and flavorful, the corn is tender but not overcooked, and the shrimp are tender and pink.
By Cooking Light

Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
By Lia Huber

Super Simple Sausage Skillet

Hearty, yet healthy, describes this easy-to-fix dish that's reminiscent of restaurant-style breakfast specialties.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornbread & Sausage Stuffing

Cornbread stuffing, a Southern favorite, is a nice change from more traditional white-bread stuffing. Our delectable recipe uses Italian turkey sausage, rather than pork, and omits all the butter and cream to cut the fat by two-thirds. The stuffing is lower in sodium as well and so easy to make that it's sure to become a favorite side year-round.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Scrambled Eggs with Sausage

Start your day off right with these scrambled eggs. This recipe includes eggs, turkey sausage, and cheese; packing 14 grams of protein per serving. Quick and easy to make, this is the perfect breakfast solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Lentil Salad with Sausage & Apple

We like the firmer texture of French green lentils in this hearty dinner salad featuring sausage and tart apples. Serve with pickled beets and your favorite beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Real-Man Quiche

We've loaded this meaty pie with a whole pound of turkey sausage and given it a fabulous, flaky phyllo crust. Real men do eat quiche!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Pizza Boats

Turkey pepperoni, olives and diced tomato fill these stuffed zucchini boats. Ricotta and melted mozzarella cheese make this a fun twist on pizza without all the carbs.
By Adam Hickman

Sausage-Spiked Meatloaves

This Italian meatloaf riff uses sausage to boost its flavor. When you're already cooking meatloaf, it's not much more effort to prep a second meatloaf. The extra one makes a delicious day-after meal (see Tip for ideas for the leftovers) or freeze it for another time.
By Adam Dolge

Sausage-&-Quinoa-Stuffed Zucchini

In this stuffed zucchini recipe, turkey sausage and tomato are mixed with quinoa before filling the zucchini boats. Fresh marjoram lends floral notes to the quinoa-stuffing recipe, but any fresh herb will work.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Stuffed Peppers

Turkey sausage and smoked cheese give a flavorful boost to this versatile, somewhat retro dinner. We've speeded it up by microwave-blanching the peppers and using instant brown rice. If possible, choose peppers that will stand upright.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage, Apple & Wild Rice Stuffing

Swapping in cauliflower rice can help create a lower-carb holiday side. To ensure a perfect texture, wild rice and riced cauliflower are cooked separately and then combined.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Pizza Bites

No pizza dough in the house? No worries. Sandwich thins to the rescue! Simply crisp them up in the oven, top with some seasoned tomato sauce, smoked turkey, chopped bell pepper, and mozzarella and serve them up. This recipe is perfect for a light lunch or for a healthy after-school snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fusilli with Italian Sausage & Arugula

A whole teaspoon of black pepper along with a small amount of Italian turkey sausage deliver a piquant flavor without adding too much in the way of saturated fat and calories in this quick pasta dish. For maximum taste, use a high-quality cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Sausage & Zucchini Lasagna

In this veggie-heavy lasagna recipe, zucchini slices fill in for some of the noodle layers, trimming carbs without sacrificing flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Sausage, Pepper & Mushroom Pizza

This sausage, pepper and mushroom pizza is just a little more work than calling for delivery (but not by much), but there's no tipping required when you make it yourself. Plus you get it fresh from your oven, and with whole-wheat dough and a generous amount of vegetables on top it's far better for you.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Ratatouille-Sausage Penne

In the mood for Italian? Try this low-fat sausage-and-eggplant one-dish meal recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Bean Stew

Sweet turkey sausage and cannellini beans are featured in this delicious stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Slow-Cooker Shrimp Boil

Tender red potatoes, corn, shrimp, smoky sausage and flavorful Old Bay seasoning give this slow-cooker shrimp boil the classic flavors you love. Because it's all made in the slow cooker, pulling this meal together is a breeze. It's perfect for a party--just serve with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce, bay leaves and ice-cold beer. If you can't find turkey andouille, use chicken andouille instead.
By Cooking Light

Cheesy Polenta & Egg Casserole

This memorable brunch centerpiece is rich with cheesy polenta, crumbled sausage and baked eggs.
By Marie Simmons
