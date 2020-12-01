Healthy Chorizo Sausage Recipes

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
Empanadas with Chorizo & Potato
A staple in South American cuisine, homemade empanadas can be served as a main dish or a side. We keep this simple by focusing on the empanada filling and instead of making the dough from scratch, we achieve flaky empanadas with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin
This mouthwatering pork tenderloin is stuffed with chorizo, cheese and spinach. Once you master stuffing a pork tenderloin--you just cut the tenderloin almost in half lengthwise, pound it, fill it and tie it closed with kitchen string--you won't want it any other way. Serve with sautéed red peppers tossed with capers, parsley and sherry vinegar and roasted potatoes. To double this recipe, use 2 skillets or brown the tenderloins one at a time.
Iberian-Style Sausage & Chicken Ragu
This hearty sausage and chicken ragù was inspired by a fabulous stew Bruce Aidells enjoyed when he was traveling in Spain. Serve it over a heartier pasta, such as whole-wheat penne, or gnocchi. Garnish with grated sheep's-milk cheese, such as Manchego.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tinga Tacos
Saucy tinga is most often made with chicken, but we opted for pork shoulder, which becomes meltingly tender in the slow cooker. Either way, it features a smoky chipotle-laced tomato sauce and a crispy chorizo topping. Serve with Greek yogurt or sour cream, if desired.
Rainbow Chard Spanish Tortilla
Don't toss those stems! Rainbow chard is sold in bunches with a mix of yellow, pink, and pale green stems that add a pop of color, a bit of crunch, and an extra dose of fiber.
Chickpea & Chorizo Fideos
This quick, one-pot version of fideos, a toasted pasta recipe served in Spain, gets a smoky flavor from delicious chorizo. If you can't find Spanish chorizo, pepperoni works well in its place. Serve with a green salad drizzled with sherry vinaigrette.
Chorizo and Kale Flatbread Wedges
You can feel good about eating pizza when you enjoy these satisfying sausage and Manchego cheese flatbread wedges.
Chard & Chorizo Frittata
We love frittata recipes for weeknights because they are the ultimate no-fuss healthy dinners. In this gorgeous, healthy chard and chorizo frittata recipe, we add convenient shredded frozen hash browns to keep it hearty. Finish cooking the eggs under the broiler to turn the top of the frittata a lovely golden brown.
Chorizo Migas
Migas, scrambled eggs with strips of tortillas, is a tasty breakfast or quick dinner. Poblano peppers, onion and salsa on top ensure you get some veggies in your eggs.
Pulled-Pork Torta
This fun layered tortilla and pulled pork dish is made in a pie pan, which is just the right size to fit an 8-inch flour tortilla. Serve with a dollop of guacamole or sour cream and a tossed salad.
Migas with Chorizo
Migas--a dish of eggs scrambled with torn-up corn tortillas--was created as a way to use up stale tortillas. So if you have some sitting around, use those and skip the toasting instructions in Step 1.