Healthy Ham Recipes

Find healthy, delicious ham recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ham-&-Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy with a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu--salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard--with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.
By Hilary Meyer

Apple-Cheddar Ham and Egg Casserole

This casserole featuring eggs, cheese, ham, and fennel would also make a perfect breakfast for a special day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar

Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs with the classic combo of ham, Cheddar cheese and broccoli to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
By Adam Dolge

Classic White Bean & Ham Soup

This healthy ham and white bean soup recipe is ready in 30 minutes and makes enough for dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow. Just a little bit of ham adds savory flavor and protein without adding too much sodium.
By Hilary Meyer

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cheesy Egg Stuffed Peppers

Bake up omelets in a pepper for a healthy, veggie-packed breakfast. Sweet bell peppers are filled with a cheesy egg filling with all the fixings of a classic Denver omelet. If you're cooking for a crowd, this recipe is easy to double!
By Hilary Meyer

Marmalade-Horseradish-Rosemary Glazed Ham

Orange marmalade, whole-grain mustard, and horseradish are combined with fresh rosemary to make a sensational glaze for this delicious ham. It's a perfect main dish for a holiday gathering or family reunion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Ham with Red Pepper Glaze

For this fresh roast ham recipe, look for meat that hasn't been cured or smoked. Many markets stock fresh hams, but you may need to special-order one to be sure. Ask your butcher to remove the skin and leave a layer of fat to self-baste the ham as it roasts.
By Lia Huber

Broccoli, Ham & Pasta Salad

A great make-ahead entree, this lightened-up pasta salad is loaded with broccoli and peppers. Smoky ham and sweet raisins give it plenty of punch. Enjoy the leftovers for a fuss-free lunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

These easy and delicious recipes are an easy way to use up your leftover ham. With everything from breakfast casseroles to soups to salads you won’t get bored eating your leftovers.
These holiday roast recipes will be the centerpiece of your holiday table. Whether it’s beef, pork or ham, these impressive roasts are delicious and flavorful. Plus, you can easily use any leftover protein in sandwiches or salads. Recipes like Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce and Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze are bold, stunning and tasty.
Ham & Swiss Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with ham, red bell pepper, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.

All Healthy Ham Recipes

Ham & Cheese Quiche with Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower rice makes up the crust of this low-carb quiche recipe. Smoked Gouda imparts a delicious smoky flavor that complements the ham in the quiche filling. If you can't find smoked Gouda, substitute smoked Cheddar.
By Joy Howard

Mexican-Style Ham and Egg Breakfast

Packed with protein and lower in carbs, these ham and egg breakfast sandwiches with guacamole will keep you full all day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ham & Cheese Sandwich Wrap

Spice up your typical lunch sandwich and have a wrap instead! The broccoli sprouts add crunch and nutrients, and the honey mustard adds some sweetness.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Saucy Meatball Sandwiches

Warm and toasty meatball sandwiches make a satisfying meal for lunch or dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosti Potatoes with Ham & Cheese

Traditional versions of this crisp Swiss potato cake virtually swim in butter. By baking the cake, we were able to dramatically reduce the fat yet retain crispness.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Ham & Corn Salad

Fresh corn, diced deli ham and crunchy croutons are tossed with a smoky, creamy dressing in this light summer salad. Serve with a crisp glass of rosé and sliced melon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp, Ham & Pepper Couscous

Reminiscent of paella, this one-pan shrimp couscous recipe is flavored with smoky paprika, fennel and garlic. This healthy meal is easy enough for a weeknight but impressive enough for a dinner party. Diced chicken, scallops or pork could be substituted for the shrimp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garden Ham & Swiss Sandwiches

Sure, you can eat coleslaw as a side to your lunch sandwich, but try layering it in with your ham and cheese, and you'll be amazed that you didn't think of doing this before!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast Lasagna Rolls

Lasagna for breakfast? Absolutely, when it's in the form of a delicious whole-grain pasta roll-up with eggs, ham, mushrooms, spinach and roasted red peppers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple & Ham Bread Souffle

A bread pudding-soufflé hybrid, this dish gets its inspiration from a rich, pineapple soufflé traditionally served as an accompaniment to baked ham. We turned it into a main dish, putting the ham straight into the soufflé. Then, we improved the nutritional profile by omitting heavy cream and butter and choosing whole-wheat bread over white. For the best texture and flavor, look for soft whole-wheat sandwich bread without any added malt or molasses. Be sure to use canned, not fresh pineapple--fresh pineapple makes the soufflé too wet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet-&-Sour Ham Balls

Try this twist on the classic ham dinner for a tasty weeknight meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cajun-Style Barley with Ham

This Cajun-inspired ham and barley meal is made in one pot for easy cleanup. Serve it with a kale salad for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Ham Stuffed Potatoes for Two

Asparagus adds a touch of spring to this overstuffed ham-and-cheese twice-baked potatoes recipe for two. Use another vegetable, such as broccoli, if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Ham and Pear Melts

These little ham sandwiches on French bread are topped with pear slices, arugula, and goat cheese. They're best served warm, and are an elegant small bite that's perfect for entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Bread with Tomato (Pan con Tomate)

For this Spanish classic, pan con tomate, grilling the bread gives it a hard outer crust that acts almost like a cheese grater when you scrape the tomato across its surface.
By Eric Wolfinger

Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast Burritos

We really pack the greens into this recipe with zucchini, jalapeño chile peppers, avocado and salsa verde. Throw in some protein packed eggs and low-sodium ham and the result is a delicious balanced breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ham & Pepper Roll-Ups

This snack is perfect for the kids too--try turkey instead of ham if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham & Jam Crispbreads

Smørrebrød is the Danish name for open-face sandwiches served on rye. Eating fiber-rich rye crisps (or rye bread) at breakfast (instead of white bread) may help you feel satisfied longer and help keep blood sugar levels steady. This version features lingonberry jam (yes, the kind you find at IKEA), ham and chives.
By Julia Clancy

Island-Spiced Ham Skewers

For something different at your next barbecue, try these island-inspired ham skewers. Loaded with fruit, peppers, red onion and zucchini, and brushed with a spicy brown sugar-coffee mixture, they are a nice alternative to steak and chicken kebabs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ham & Cheese Breakfast Casserole

This healthy update of a traditionally rich ham-and-cheese breakfast strata is made lighter primarily by losing a few egg yolks and using nonfat milk. Gruyère cheese has a delicious, nutty aroma and flavor, which means that with the relatively small amount in this recipe you still get a big impact. To finish the makeover use nutritious, fiber-rich, whole-grain bread instead of white. The results: plenty of flavor, half the calories and one-third the fat of the original.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Cordon Bleu

This classic chicken recipe for crispy chicken breasts filled with ham and melty cheese is baked, instead of fried, for a lightened-up, delicious dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini-Ham Alfredo Casserole

Baked on a crust made with whole-wheat English muffin pieces, this hearty breakfast casserole is full of ham and zucchini plus a crowd-pleasing egg-milk-Alfredo mixture that holds it all together. It's a smart choice for your next brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Double-Cheese Potatoes with Ham

These twice-baked potatoes are flavored with herb cheese, lean ham and delicious cheddar cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meat & Cheese Cucumber Roll-Ups Bento Box Lunch

Thinly sliced cucumber is used as a low-carb wrap in this satisfying lunch recipe. Pile sandwich fillings like lunch meat, cheese and veggies on top of the cucumber slices, roll up and cut into bites like sushi. Round out this easy packable lunch with fresh fruit and veggies for a fun meal to take to work or school.
By Breana Killeen
