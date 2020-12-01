Healthy Pulled Pork Recipes

Red Wine-Braised Pork
This basic braised pork shoulder recipe is a great foundation for all sorts of meals. Try it in our creamy cavatelli pasta (see Associated Recipes), stuffed into a sandwich with provolone and peppers or on top of a pizza.
Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onions
Traditional pulled pork is barbecued, which gives it a smoky flavor. But the slow cooker happens to be the absolute easiest way to cook pulled pork--and you can get a hint of smoke by adding chipotle chile. Serve the pulled pork with potato salad, collard greens and grits. Or make it into a sandwich and serve it on a bun with coleslaw.
Shredded Pork with Fruit Relish
Boneless pork shoulder shreds easily after spending ten hours in the slow cooker. A fruit relish served with the cooked meat offers tropical taste to this entree. Serve it alone, or with warmed corn tortillas.
Pulled Pork Master Recipe
This slow-cooker pulled pork recipe is perfect for meal-prep weekends. Freeze all of it for future meals (like our Shredded Pork & Green Chili Roll-Ups; see associated recipe) or serve it right away in a toasted pork sandwich.
Pork Carnitas
This Mexican-inspired meal is an easy crowd-pleaser. Savory pulled pork is served atop crisp corn tortillas and topped with sour cream and salsa in this simple slow-cooker recipe.
Pulled Pork Tenderloin with Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce
Use your slow cooker to transform lean pork tenderloin into moist and tender meat ready for shredding in this healthy BBQ recipe. Serve the pulled pork as part of a BBQ platter with pickles and cornbread or pile it on a soft bun to make a delightfully messy sandwich.
Slow-Cooker Red Curry Pulled-Pork Sandwiches
Thai flavors--curry paste, fish sauce, lime and coconut milk--and a cabbage and cilantro slaw update this healthy slow-cooker pulled-pork sandwich recipe. A smaller slow cooker (such as a 4-quart model) is ideal for this healthy crock pot pulled-pork recipe. Look for red curry paste in jars in the Asian section of the supermarket.
Yucatán-Style Pulled Pork (Cochinita Pibil)
Traditionally, this Yucatán-style pork is cooked all day in a pit, but a pressure cooker gets it on the table much quicker. Cooking the pork wrapped in banana leaves is optional but adds an authentic grassy note.
Pulled Pork with Peppered Vinegar Sauce
To keep sodium in check we've left salt out of the rub in this healthy pulled pork recipe. The vinegary sauce infuses salty goodness throughout the pulled pork rather than just on the surface of the meat. If you have both a charcoal and a gas grill, choose charcoal as it will produce a more authentic smoke flavor. The pork is served here North Carolina–style: with peppered vinegar sauce and slaw.
Sous Vide Carnitas
Sous vide is a foolproof way to get perfectly tender carnitas every time. The precision cooking method cooks the meat slowly and keeps it at an even temperature so the meat never overcooks or dries out. Use this big-batch recipe to meal-prep--the carnitas are perfect for burrito bowls, tacos, breakfast skillets and more.
Pulled Pork
The trick to making pulled pork healthy is to trim the meat well and then skim any extra fat off the sauce after cooking. Serve on a soft whole-grain bun with crisp, cool coleslaw.
Asian Pork Wraps
A delicious twist on a pulled pork sandwich, these Asian Pork Wraps use whole wheat tortillas instead of hamburger buns, and add ginger and cabbage for a burst of flavor.