Healthy Grilled Pizza Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grilled pizza recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Grilled Taco Pizza

Grilling pizza mimics the rustic flavor of a wood-fired oven. It cooks fast, though, so make sure you have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go for speedy flipping and topping. For this grilled pizza recipe we've topped the pie with classic taco toppings, including beans and salsa. Once you've mastered the method, you can use it as a template for how to grill pizza--just swap out the taco ingredients for your favorite toppings.
By Adam Dolge

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Pizza with Pesto, Tomatoes & Feta

Dazzle your guests, and keep the kitchen cool, by baking pizza on the backyard grill. For convenience, this recipe uses prepared pizza dough, found in most supermarkets, and pesto from a jar.
By Beth-Ann Bove

PLT Pizza

With pancetta, lettuce and tomato, this pie combines salad and pizza all in one, a pizz-alad if you will! It's a delicious mess--serve it with knives, forks and plenty of napkins.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza

Thai peanut sauce is an addictive base for homemade grilled pizza. Purchase your preferred brand at any large supermarket or Asian grocery store for an easy, veggie-loaded pizza made right at home.
By Breana Killeen

Fig, Arugula & Gorgonzola Grilled Pizzas

Flatbreads are an easy dinner to pull together and, because you'll need to work quickly to top them (so the uncooked bottoms don't steam and soften), this meal comes together quickly. Balsamic onions and pungent fresh cheese cut the sweetness of the figs perfectly. Don't skimp on the fig jam, though--it really drives the fig flavor home.
By Liz Mervosh

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Caribbean Jerk Chicken Pizza

These Caribbean-inspired pizzas are topped with jerk chicken, sweet mango, tangy pineapple, and spicy jalapeño and are grilled, rather than baked, for a quick and healthy meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Collards & Bacon Grilled Pizza

Store-bought pizza dough and a hot grill make this garlicky, veggie-loaded grilled pizza super-fast from start to finish. Have all of your ingredients prepped and ready to go before you start slinging pies--the dough cooks up fast on the grill.
By Breana Killeen

Fennel & Fontina Grilled Pizza

You can make healthy veggie-packed pizza in just 15 minutes with store-bought pizza dough, a few simple ingredients and a hot grill. Slice the fennel as thinly as possible--it'll caramelize and melt into the creamy, nutty fontina cheese.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Pizza with Smoked Salmon

Perfect for summer entertaining, this grilled pizza is topped with smoked salmon, red onion and capers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Steak Pizza

Flank steak, black beans, and cilantro bring a Southwestern flair to these individual pizzas.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

How To Grill Pizza Perfectly

Turn traditional Eggplant Parmesan into a pizza with this easy grilled pizza recipe.
The Only Pizza Sauce Recipe You Need

Making your own garden-fresh pizza sauce is easy! This homemade pizza sauce recipe makes a large batch to top several pizzas.
Make Your Own Healthy Pizza Dough

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula

White Shrimp Pizza

Farmstand Pizza

All Healthy Grilled Pizza Recipes

Grilled Pizza with Eggplant, Tomatoes & Feta

For this Greek-style pizza, eggplant slices are grilled, chopped and tossed with fresh tomatoes, feta and mint; the mixture is spread on the pizza to finish cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pizza with Garden Tomatoes

Alternate yellow and red tomatoes on the pizza for a pretty effect. If you don't have olivada (black olive spread), use a little prepared tomato sauce and scatter sliced olives over the top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
