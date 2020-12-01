Healthy Pizza Dough & Crust Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pizza dough and crust recipes including Italian, gluten-free and whole wheat pizza dough.

Staff Picks

Two-Ingredient Dough

Rating: Unrated
3
Containing just two ingredients--self-rising flour and Greek yogurt--this healthy dough is a snap to make! It is exceptionally versatile; you can use it to make pizza and even bagels (see associated recipes). To make this dough whole-wheat or gluten-free, make your own self-rising flour by adding baking powder and salt to your favorite whole-wheat or gluten-free flour (see Tip).
By Carolyn Casner

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
29
To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
By Patsy Jamieson

EatingWell Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Rating: Unrated
4
Lighten up pizza night with this low-carb alternative to traditional pizza dough. Riced cauliflower combines with egg and cheese to make a gluten-free pizza crust that's crisp on the outside but soft on the inside. Simply top with your favorite pizza toppings and bake for a healthier pizza you'll love.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
19
This homemade, yeasted whole-wheat pizza dough requires only one rising, not two, so it's quicker to make than you might suspect. Although bread flour provides more gluten to help the dough maintain its elasticity when shaped and baked, we tested the recipe with all-purpose flour and had good results. This sturdy dough was developed for grilled pizzas, but it can be used in any pizza recipe calling for 1 pound of pizza dough.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thin-Crust Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
5
This easy homemade pizza dough for thin-crust pizza, made with 50 percent whole-grain flour, provides 4 grams of fiber per serving without tasting too wheaty. If you have a food processor or stand-mixer with a dough hook, let your machine do the kneading for you. The pizza dough freezes beautifully, so make a few batches at a time and keep your freezer stocked.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza

Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.
By Breana Killeen

Whole-Wheat Individual Pizza Crusts

This healthy pizza crust is made with whole-wheat flour. Make and freeze a second batch to have on hand for last minute meals.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo

This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.
By Adam Dolge

Thai Peanut & Herb Grilled Pizza

Thai peanut sauce is an addictive base for homemade grilled pizza. Purchase your preferred brand at any large supermarket or Asian grocery store for an easy, veggie-loaded pizza made right at home.
By Breana Killeen

Quick Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
6
In less time than you can drive to the store and back, this homemade pizza dough is ready.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Recipes with Pizza Dough

Healthy Recipes with Pizza Dough

Go beyond just pizza with our healthy recipes with pizza dough.Download a FREE Healthy Pizza Recipe Cookbook!Watch Video
Whole-Grain Pizza Dough

Whole-Grain Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
1
This master healthy whole-grain pizza dough recipe, which can be made in a food processor, is a breeze to roll. Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place.
Collards & Bacon Grilled Pizza

Collards & Bacon Grilled Pizza

Fennel & Fontina Grilled Pizza

Fennel & Fontina Grilled Pizza

Pizza Dough Prestissimo

Pizza Dough Prestissimo

Rating: Unrated
1
Quick-Rising Pizza Dough

Quick-Rising Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
3
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com