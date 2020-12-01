Healthy Pasta Recipes For Two

Find healthy, delicious pasta recipes for two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta

2
This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
By Joyce Hendley

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

1
This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lobster Ravioli

1
Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make. It's quick enough for everyday, but worthy of a special occasion. Whip up this easy dinner on Valentine's Day or double it and serve it on a busy weeknight for the whole family to enjoy.
By Robin Bashinsky

Seafood Couscous Paella

12
Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto

2
We love using chickpea pasta in this quick and easy dinner recipe, but other bean pastas or whole-wheat noodles are just as good with this fresh and zesty pesto sauce.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Spicy Thai Noodles

1
Sauces made with heavy creams are loaded with calories and saturated fat. This recipe uses a peanut sauce that has all the richness of a cream sauce but with heart-healthy fats instead. Be careful--if using a store-bought sauce, check the ingredients list for added sugars!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Braised Cauliflower & Squash Penne for Two

In this braised cauliflower and squash penne pasta recipe, we cook the pasta and vegetables in broth rather than water to make this warming vegetarian pasta extra flavorful. The starch from the pasta and vegetables combines with the broth as it simmers and creates a silky sauce. And you can make the whole dish in just one pot, so cleanup is a breeze.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp and Avocado-Cream Pasta

This recipe has a tasty secret: the creamy sauce is made with nutritious avocado! Mix it together with multigrain pasta for a healthy dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Three-Cheese Vegetable Pasta Toss

Traditional macaroni and cheese is transformed by adding mushrooms, spinach, and tomato sauce. And it's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetable Lover's Chicken Soup

13
Classic comfort food is yours, in just slightly more than half an hour. Serve with some crusty whole-grain bread and top with grated Romano or Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Penne with Tuna

Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings for Two

Here we use tender gnocchi in place of homemade dumplings in this rich and warming chicken and vegetable stew recipe. Freeze the remaining 8 ounces of gnocchi in an airtight container for another meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
Lemony Asparagus Pasta

19
Penne and asparagus are bathed in a rich sauce with a slight bite of mustard, lemon and Parmesan. This dish is lovely in early spring, when asparagus is at its peak and nights are still cool enough to inspire a craving for something rich and warm.
Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables for Two

20
Udon Noodle Bowl

Fettuccine Alfredo

21

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe & Chickpeas

6

The assertive flavor of broccoli rabe and rosemary are paired with sturdy chickpeas in this satisfying pasta dish. When buying broccoli rabe, check to make sure the bottoms of the stems are relatively tight, green and moist. If the broccoli rabe at your store is past its prime--or if you prefer a milder taste--use broccolini or regular broccoli instead. Garnish with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

All Healthy Pasta Recipes For Two

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables

This creamy and delicious summery twist on fettuccine alfredo is sure to become your new favorite pasta meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Eggplant Ragu

3
Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ultimate Spaghetti and Meatballs

Simply toss the ingredients together and sit back while your slow cooker prepares this ultimate spaghetti and meatball dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Swordfish & Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

Put your wok to work and whip up this easy stir-fry dinner-for-two in just 20 minutes. Bursting with chunks of swordfish and mixed vegetables, it tastes great served over rice or chow mein noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ravioli with Sweet Peppers

This pretty vegetable and pasta main dish recipe scores high in flavor and nutrients. Each serving provides more than half the daily recommendations for vitamins A and C.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine for Two

5
Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute a 5- to 6-ounce can chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 1 tablespoon tomato paste with the lemon juice in Step 4. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry for Two

1
Cutting the bok choy into long, thin strips mimic the long noodles in this pork stir-fry. We like Japanese soba noodles because they are made with buckwheat, which gives them a nutty flavor and a boost of fiber. You can also use mild-flavored rice noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti. Serve with sliced cucumbers dressed with rice-wine vinegar and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts

9
Quintessential Greek flavors--feta, lemon and dill--combine perfectly in this hearty salad. To complete the Mediterranean mood, try pairing it with a Greek Retsina or a Portuguese Vinho Verde.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Shrimp Fra Diavolo for Two

Sweet shrimp and fennel are just the thing to pair with spicy, garlicky tomato sauce in this healthy makeover of an Italian pasta recipe. If you're not a fan of heat, adjust the amount of crushed red pepper to taste. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette or sautéed green vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti with Mushroom Bolognese

3
Domestic white (or “button”) mushrooms stand in for the meat in this still-hearty variation of a classic sauce. Serve with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan or a spoonful of part-skim ricotta cheese. Complete the meal with a crisp arugula salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Penne All'Arrabbiata ("In a Rage")

This classic Roman pasta dish gets a jolt from crushed red pepper and garlic-infused oil.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Tomato Soup with Orzo & Basil

Chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and Parmesan cheese update canned tomato soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta for Two

1
Sure, orzo is good in soup, but there's no need to stop there. Here it's a base for a bold blend of spices, tomato sauce and flavorful ground lamb. The optional pinch of crushed red pepper will add the heat that many crave.
By Marge Perry

Pork, Apple & Miso Noodle Soup for Two

Apples and mild white miso lightly sweeten this easy one-pot soup. It's got plenty of flavor with few ingredients, but feel free to add sliced scallions for a refreshing crunch or a dash of hot sauce for zing. Serve with toasted baguette with melted Cheddar cheese and a watercress salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous Paella Soup for Two

1
This soup recipe for two is inspired by the flavors and ingredients of paella, but unlike paella it's simple enough for a speedy weeknight dinner. If you can't find Spanish chorizo, use pepperoni (add a pinch of smoked paprika if you have it). Serve with warm whole-grain garlic bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Broccoli Couscous

Go fishing at your grocery store and you won't find a meal that is much easier, or healthier, than this one. Salmon is one of a few foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent disease.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger Chicken with Rice Noodles

Thin rice noodles, made from finely ground rice and water, can be found in large supermarkets. For this easy grilled chicken main dish recipe, thin spaghetti can be substituted as well.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sage and Cream Turkey Fettuccine

Fat-free sour cream adds extra richness without a lot of calories and fat to this quick turkey and pasta dinner for two.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orecchiette alla Carrettiera ("Wagon-Driver Style")

Orecchiette is a traditional ear-shaped pasta. This raw sauce is perfect for hot summer nights.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Spring Vegetable Ragout

1
Italian ragus tend to be long-simmered dishes, but a French ragout is a quicker affair, a thick, cheesy stew. Tossed over pasta, this one is a true fusion, a halfway point between ragu and ragout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta with Swiss Chard

Basil, garlic, nutmeg and pepper gently season this red, white and green Italian-style pasta entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
