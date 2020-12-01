Healthy Homemade Pasta Dough Recipes

Beef & Pork Ragù with Fresh Whole-Wheat Taglierini

Skip the jar of tomato sauce at the supermarket. This homemade ragù is so simple and so good that you'll want to make it in batches and freeze it so you always have some around. For the homemade pasta, this healthy recipe uses whole-wheat flour instead of the 00 type often used, adding a nutty flavor and fiber. Serve with your favorite Italian red wine.