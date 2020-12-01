Healthy Lasagna Recipes

Slow-Cooker Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna

Cooking lasagna in your slow cooker rather than in the oven keeps it super moist and cheesy--just like lasagna should be. You can easily assemble this dish in the slow cooker ahead of time and refrigerate it. Just be sure to let the slow cooker come to room temperature before starting it so that the cook time is accurate. Serve with a green salad, if desired.