Healthy Roast Lamb Recipes

Leg of Lamb Stuffed with Bulgur & Poppy-Seed Pilaf (Gemisto Arni me Pilafi)

Ask the butcher to partially bone the leg of lamb, removing the aitchbone, hip bone and leg center bone, but to leave the hindshank in place. The knobby end of the shank can be trimmed to make it more attractive. Make certain the butcher wraps the bones along with the meat; you will need them to make a broth for the pilaf. If you purchase a boned, butterflied leg, you can use canned chicken or beef stock in the pilaf.