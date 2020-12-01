Healthy Roast Lamb Recipes

Find healthy, delicious roast lamb recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb

Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce

This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon & Oregano Lamb Chops

Rating: Unrated
3
Juicy lamb chops take a trip to the Middle East with a quick herb-and-lemon rub and a tangy cucumber-tahini sauce. Serve with couscous or rice pilaf and a green salad.
By Melissa Pasanen

Lamb Chops with Mashed Peas & Mint

Rating: Unrated
3
Peas and lamb are a natural pairing. Here pan-roasted lamb chops are served with mashed peas seasoned with mint. Serve with bulgur tossed with chopped scallion greens, a drizzle of olive oil and a splash of lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mint-Pesto Rubbed Leg of Lamb

Have your butcher “butterfly” a boneless leg of lamb (that is, open it up to a large, flat cut of meat); ask that any visible fat be trimmed off. The pesto rub is also a terrific dip for fresh vegetables or a sauce for steamed vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rack of Lamb with Warm Apple & Lentil Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Mustard and rosemary complement rich lamb and earthy lentils in this elegant meal. Don't let rack of lamb intimidate you. It is simple to prepare.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Chops with Lebanese Green Beans

Simple pan-roasted lamb chops are served alongside deliciously spiced stewed green beans and tomatoes in a riff on a Lebanese favorite, lubiyeh. Serve with: Bulgur or rice pilaf.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosemary-Roasted Leg of Lamb

Fresh rosemary, garlic and pepper give this tender lamb a robust Mediterranean zing without adding a lot of calories, fat or carbohydrates.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Lamb with Plum Sauce

The roasted lamb in this recipe is paired with a plum jam sauce, rather than the customary mint jelly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roast Leg of Lamb, Cauliflower & Shallots

Rating: Unrated
1
Even though lamb is available year-round, it's traditionally associated with spring. Here we slather this vernal meat with a tarragon-and-parsley rub and roast it with shallots and cool-weather-loving cauliflower. Experiment with colored varieties of cauliflower to wow guests or try it with romanesco--the striking spiral-covered relative of broccoli and cauliflower.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seven-Hour Leg of Lamb

Rating: Unrated
4
A seven-hour leg of lamb is a traditional technique for slow-cooking lamb until it is fall-off-the-bone tender and luscious. This one is seasoned with plenty of garlic, lemon and fresh herbs and the resulting rich jus is served alongside the meat. For a brilliant accompaniment, serve with creamy stewed white beans.
By Virginia Willis

Inspiration and Ideas

Eggplant, Lamb & Rice Casserole

Eggplant, Lamb & Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Cinnamon and a hint of cloves bring out the flavor of the lamb. Serve with crusty bread.
Lamb Chops with Beer & Mustard Sauce

Lamb Chops with Beer & Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Dark beers are too, well, dark for this sauce. Try a lager instead. Make it a meal: Warm Apple-Cabbage Slaw and Oven-Crisped Potato Latkes round out this meal.
Kale, Feta & Olive Stuffed Leg of Lamb

Kale, Feta & Olive Stuffed Leg of Lamb

Ginger-Marinated Leg of Lamb with Israeli Couscous & Kale

Ginger-Marinated Leg of Lamb with Israeli Couscous & Kale

Rating: Unrated
3
Tandoori Leg of Lamb with Fresh Mango Chutney

Tandoori Leg of Lamb with Fresh Mango Chutney

Roast Rack of Lamb

Roast Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb with a Cilantro-Mustard Seed Crust

Rating: Unrated
2

A cozy dinner for two, cooked side by side, is truly a labor of love. Naturally, the meal needs to be special--a little sophisticated, a little sexy, a bit of a splurge.

All Healthy Roast Lamb Recipes

Leg of Lamb Stuffed with Bulgur & Poppy-Seed Pilaf (Gemisto Arni me Pilafi)

Ask the butcher to partially bone the leg of lamb, removing the aitchbone, hip bone and leg center bone, but to leave the hindshank in place. The knobby end of the shank can be trimmed to make it more attractive. Make certain the butcher wraps the bones along with the meat; you will need them to make a broth for the pilaf. If you purchase a boned, butterflied leg, you can use canned chicken or beef stock in the pilaf.
By Susie Jacobs
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com