Healthy Roast Lamb Recipes

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb
Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce
This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
Lemon & Oregano Lamb Chops
Juicy lamb chops take a trip to the Middle East with a quick herb-and-lemon rub and a tangy cucumber-tahini sauce. Serve with couscous or rice pilaf and a green salad.
Lamb Chops with Mashed Peas & Mint
Peas and lamb are a natural pairing. Here pan-roasted lamb chops are served with mashed peas seasoned with mint. Serve with bulgur tossed with chopped scallion greens, a drizzle of olive oil and a splash of lemon juice.
Mint-Pesto Rubbed Leg of Lamb
Have your butcher “butterfly” a boneless leg of lamb (that is, open it up to a large, flat cut of meat); ask that any visible fat be trimmed off. The pesto rub is also a terrific dip for fresh vegetables or a sauce for steamed vegetables.
Rack of Lamb with Warm Apple & Lentil Salad
Mustard and rosemary complement rich lamb and earthy lentils in this elegant meal. Don't let rack of lamb intimidate you. It is simple to prepare.
Lamb Chops with Lebanese Green Beans
Simple pan-roasted lamb chops are served alongside deliciously spiced stewed green beans and tomatoes in a riff on a Lebanese favorite, lubiyeh. Serve with: Bulgur or rice pilaf.
Rosemary-Roasted Leg of Lamb
Fresh rosemary, garlic and pepper give this tender lamb a robust Mediterranean zing without adding a lot of calories, fat or carbohydrates.
Roasted Lamb with Plum Sauce
The roasted lamb in this recipe is paired with a plum jam sauce, rather than the customary mint jelly.
Roast Leg of Lamb, Cauliflower & Shallots
Even though lamb is available year-round, it's traditionally associated with spring. Here we slather this vernal meat with a tarragon-and-parsley rub and roast it with shallots and cool-weather-loving cauliflower. Experiment with colored varieties of cauliflower to wow guests or try it with romanesco--the striking spiral-covered relative of broccoli and cauliflower.
Seven-Hour Leg of Lamb
A seven-hour leg of lamb is a traditional technique for slow-cooking lamb until it is fall-off-the-bone tender and luscious. This one is seasoned with plenty of garlic, lemon and fresh herbs and the resulting rich jus is served alongside the meat. For a brilliant accompaniment, serve with creamy stewed white beans.