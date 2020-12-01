Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes for Two

Find healthy, delicious fish and seafood recipes for two from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Air-Fryer Scallops

A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Seafood Couscous Paella

Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Cioppino

San Francisco's Italian immigrants developed this stew to use the abundant local seafood. We've opted for farm-raised tilapia and scallops, but feel free to experiment with whatever is fresh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Stew

Our rich stew is made with green beans. The saffron contributes a pungent flavor and intense yellow color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon and Parmesan Fish

Crispy lemon fish with parmesan cheese in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub

A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible.
By Adam Hickman

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon & Sweet Potato Buddha Bowls

Harissa adds Moroccan flavor to this healthy grain bowl recipe without needing a long list of ingredients. Just 5 ingredients is all you need to get dinner (or a packable lunch) on the table in under an hour!
By Joy Howard

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables for Two

Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa

Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
By Stacy Fraser

Garlic Shrimp on Spinach

Parmesan cheese lends an intriguing flavor accent to garlic- and lemon-steamed shrimp in this recipe. And it's under 200 calories per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

Rice flour is the “secret ingredient” in this dish and is used to make the flavorful coating for the shrimp. But if you can't find it, cornstarch makes a fine substitute. Serve with rice noodles or brown rice and a sprinkle of chopped scallions.
Grandma Ginger's Fish Casserole

Recipe developer Katie Webster's grandmother used to make a version of this dish with fresh-caught smallmouth bass from Vermont's Lake Champlain. Our updated version requires no fishing; just a trip to the supermarket for Pacific cod or tilapia.
Salmon & Spring Vegetables with Dill

Seafood Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Tuna & Bean Salad in Pita Pockets

Cod with Tomato Cream Sauce for Two

Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine for Two

The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred varieties.

Citrus Tilapia with Fruit Salsa

Mild tilapia filets are marinated in an orange-cayenne pepper mixture in this sweet and spicy fish recipe. And because spice is nice--chopped jalapeños are added to the fruit salsa to kick it up the heat just a bit more. Serve over brown rice to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackened Salmon Po' Boy

Mashed avocado mixed with reduced-fat mayo creates a cool, creamy spread--the perfect counterpoint to the spicy salmon and peppery arugula in this sandwich. Catfish is another tasty choice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Salmon with White Beans & Fennel

You could call this recipe triple-fennel salmon because it uses the fresh fennel bulb, the fronds and fennel seeds. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth, seared salmon fillets with an earthy bean topping. Add a mixed green salad to complete the meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish Tapas-Inspired Mussels

When you think “mussels” you may not instantly think “chickpeas,” but the two are joined in tasteful union in this delicious, bistro-style dish. You'll want some crusty bread to sop up the sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curry Scallops & Cilantro Rice for Two

This recipe for two pairs curry-coated scallops and brown rice seasoned with cilantro, scallions and lemon. Serve with roasted carrots tossed with cumin and coriander.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Grilled Salmon

Tangy plain yogurt mixed with the classic ingredients for chermoula--a Moroccan spice mix--serves as both the marinade and the sauce in this salmon dish. If you like your food on the spicy side, add a pinch of cayenne to the mixture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Five-Spice Tilapia for Two

Chinese five-spice powder, soy sauce and brown sugar make a quick glaze for tilapia in this easy recipe for two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallops Yakitori

“Yakitori” is a Japanese word that literally means “grilled bird,” a reference to chicken bits on skewers in a sticky/salty sauce. The sauce itself is so favored that it has come to be known as “yakitori.” Here we make yakitori with scallops, mushrooms and scallions. Don't overcook the scallops; just a few minutes over the heat will do the trick.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breadcrumb-Crusted Cod for Two

In this quick baked fish recipe for two, a creamy spread of Greek yogurt and tarragon keeps cod moist and flavorful and helps keep the crispy breadcrumb topping in place. We like the delicate flavor of cod in this quick baked fish recipe for two, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine for Two

Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute a 5- to 6-ounce can chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 1 tablespoon tomato paste with the lemon juice in Step 4. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Fish and Vegetables with Lemon Mayo

This quick-and-easy dinner recipe is ready in just 25 minutes and is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Fish Fillets

This is “pan-Mediterranean” in its flavors and employs a method of cooking fish by keeping it moist in a zesty sauce. You can also add capers, roasted peppers or sun-dried tomatoes to the sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Mustard-Maple Salmon for Two

It doesn't get much easier--or more delicious--than this speedy recipe for roast salmon for two topped with a smoky maple-mustard sauce. The sweetness of the maple balances the tangy mustard; smoked paprika or ground chipotle adds another layer of flavor. Ask at the fish counter to have the salmon cut into four 4-ounce fillets with the skin removed. Serve with roasted green beans and whole-wheat couscous tossed with pecans and chives.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Salmon with Salsa for Two

Fire up the food processor, add a few simple ingredients, and you've got a vibrant-tasting salsa in minutes. Other fish and even chicken or turkey could stand in for the salmon--adjust the roasting time accordingly.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce for Two

In this recipe for two, a simple sauce of piquant green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops seared salmon. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Look for them near the capers in most supermarkets. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Cakes

We combine convenient, omega-3-rich canned salmon with frozen hash browns, chopped capers, scallions and just enough egg white and low-fat mayo to make healthy, delicious salmon cakes. We pan-fry them on one side in a small amount of oil, flip them and then finish in a hot oven. The result is light and crispy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thyme- & Sesame-Crusted Pacific Halibut

A speedy roast at high heat keeps the halibut moist and succulent, and the savory thyme-sesame-crust adds a distinctive finish. Serve with mashed potatoes and a steamed fresh vegetable of your choice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Shrimp Fra Diavolo for Two

Sweet shrimp and fennel are just the thing to pair with spicy, garlicky tomato sauce in this healthy makeover of an Italian pasta recipe. If you're not a fan of heat, adjust the amount of crushed red pepper to taste. Serve with a green salad with a red-wine vinaigrette or sautéed green vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Tuna Burgers for Two

Turn a can of tuna into a zesty tuna burger with this quick recipe. If you can't find good whole-wheat hamburger buns, whole-wheat English muffins are a great substitute. The burger mixture might seem a little soft going into the pan, but once the first side is cooked, you'll be able to flip the burgers easily. Serve with steamed broccoli or sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Salmon with Miso Glaze for Two

Combine miso, mirin, soy sauce and ginger, and you get a rich and delectable Japanese-style glaze for salmon (or chicken, tofu, pork chops, etc.). These versatile ingredients last for months in the refrigerator and add incomparable flavor.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Mussels South of Two Borders

Prince Edward Island may account for a healthy share of the world's mussel production, but this recipe takes those mollusks farther south for a Latin American preparation that combines chorizo, chiles and beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Pepita-Lime Butter for Two

Lime juice, chili powder and pepitas give this salmon Mexican flair. Serve with wild rice and steamed vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Walnut, Dill & Tuna Salad

Looking for a new way to dress up your tuna salad routine? Try antioxidant-rich walnuts and fresh dill. Make it a meal: Serve over baby arugula and tomato slices with a slice of whole-grain bread.
By Ruth Cousineau

Southeast Asian Scallops & Greens

Fresh herbs and Asian flavors add interest to meaty sea scallops. Grilled steak or chicken can easily be substituted for the scallops; or, for a truly quick preparation, use precooked shrimp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
