Healthy Baked Fish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked fish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops

These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
By Karen Rankin

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Salmon Pinwheels

Don't be intimidated by this fancy-looking breaded-salmon pinwheel--it's quite easy to do. This technique works best when you use “center-cut” salmon fillet. If you don't have a center-cut fillet or want to simplify the preparation, leave the fillet whole, spread the mayonnaise over it, top with the breadcrumb mixture and bake. To cut down on prep time, ask your fishmonger to skin the salmon for you. Serve with garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes and wilted spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Salmon Cakes

If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwest Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

Using a foil packet to steam this salmon and sweet potato dinner, instead of cooking in butter or oil, helps keep the calories and fat low.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seafood Chowder Casserole

New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
By Jessie Price

Baked Cod Casserole

Dry white wine and Gruyère cheese give this fish casserole a rich flavor that hides its virtue. Before baking, we top the dish with seasoned whole-wheat breadcrumbs, which add a wholesome, nutty flavor and dietary fiber. For variety, you can substitute almost any mild white fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.
By Breana Killeen

Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)

Shrimp, sole and salmon come together in a beautiful lasagna dish. Serve with an arugula salad and crusty whole-grain baguette.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Inspiration and Ideas

Pan-Roasted Sesame Salmon

Pan-Roasted Sesame Salmon

The sesame seeds in the sweet sauce atop this salmon add nutty flavor and a little texture. Finishing the salmon in the oven turns the sauce into a thick, caramelized glaze.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Crispy Baked Catfish

Crispy Baked Catfish

Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole

Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole

Maple Pecan-Rosemary Salmon

Salmon is so easy to prepare yet sophisticated and elegant, which makes it a perfect main dish to serve for a special dinner. Ask your fishmonger for the thickest piece of salmon available.

All Healthy Baked Fish Recipes

Oven-Fried Fish & Chips

Fish and chips are traditionally sold wrapped in paper to soak up all the grease--not a good sign. To cut the calories in half and reduce the fat, we coat the delicate fish in a crispy cornflake crust and then bake it along with sliced potatoes. Serve with: Coleslaw and malt vinegar or lemon wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Nuggets with Seasoned Sweet Potato Wedges

Frozen fish sticks get a makeover with this recipe for oven-baked fish nuggets. To give them that irresistible deep-fried crunch, we rely on panko breadcrumbs with their lighter, flakier texture.
By Joy Howard

Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado

Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Crab Cakes

We've taken the frying and fuss out of crab cakes by shaping and baking them in muffin tins. For the best taste, look for pasteurized crabmeat in the refrigerator case at your market's fish counter, a better choice than canned varieties. Make It a Meal: Try these cakes with some tangy tartar sauce and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Spinach Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with shrimp, spinach, oregano, caramelized onions and feta cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Roasted Salmon Caprese

This oven-ready recipe is snap to prep. Salmon fillets and cherry tomatoes roast side by side on one pan, then are drizzled with balsamic glaze to pull it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Puglian-Style Paella

In this Italian paella recipe, potatoes and other vegetables are layered with mussels and rice and baked in a casserole dish. Be sure to cover the rice completely with vegetables to ensure it cooks properly.
By Jane Black

Fish Amandine

In this quick dinner recipe, fresh tilapia fillets are dipped in a buttermilk-panko coating, sprinkled with almonds and Parmesan, drizzled with melted butter and red pepper and baked until flakey. It may sound complicated, but it takes just 20 minutes from start-to-finish!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Baked Tilapia Curry

This healthy fish-and-vegetable curry recipe is made with yellow curry paste, but any Thai curry paste--red or green--will work. Serve with sautéed green beans and brown basmati rice to soak up all the delicious sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Salmon Bowl

This salmon quinoa bowl with green beans is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.
By Hilary Meyer

Crispy Scallops with Soy Dipping Sauce

These crispy scallops are an addictive treat. Make it a Meal: Serve with Asian Brown Rice and steamed broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce

How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
By Breana Killeen

Indian Curry Fish

Baked tilapia fillets are served alongside curry-flavored lentils, pea pods, and cherry tomatoes in this colorful and healthy 25-minute dinner recipe. With a few substitutions you can turn this dish into a sandwich or a bowl (see recipe variations, below).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

This easy healthy meal--which requires just 15 minutes of active time--is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.
By Amy Riolo

EatingWell Fish Sticks

You can make these homemade fish sticks in about the same amount of time it takes to bake a box of the frozen kind--with a fraction of the fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean & Salmon Tostadas

Pickled jalapeños, cilantro and avocado perk up convenient canned salmon for a quick tostada topping. Skip store-bought and make your own crispy shells in the oven. Serve with: Brown rice cooked with diced tomatoes and onions or salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Popcorn Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

This healthy popcorn shrimp recipe uses tiny shrimp to make crunchy bites perfect for popping in your mouth. We also swap out mayo-based tartar sauce for a healthier Greek yogurt dip flavored with Thai chili sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Deviled Crab

Instead of weighing down fresh crab with a lot of breadcrumbs, this lighter version of deviled crab gets just a sprinkle of them on top for crunch. If you prefer, steam 8 pounds of live blue crabs and pick out the meat to make the filling. For a really cool presentation, scrape out the shells, fill with the crab mixture and bake as directed. You can scoop it up with crackers or just eat it as is to allow the crab to shine.
By Genevieve Ko

Crab Cakes with Spring Green Salad and Lime Dressing

Light mayonnaise dressing and an egg white keep these crab cakes low in fat and calories. Served warm atop a bed of greens and tomato tossed with a simple lime dressing, they are simply extraordinary.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herb-Crusted Mediterranean Sea Bass

This whole fish smothered with herbs and buttery breadcrumbs is simple enough to let the flavor of the Mediterranean seafood shine through. If cleaning and prepping the fish for this sea bass recipe isn't your thing, most fish counters at larger markets will do it for you.
By Mauro Stoppa

Spinach & Gruyere Stuffed Tilapia

For this healthy stuffed tilapia recipe, use two larger fillets cut lengthwise to make these savory tilapia rolls. Or look for frozen tilapia “loins” and use one loin per roll.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon and Parmesan Fish

Crispy lemon fish with parmesan cheese in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
