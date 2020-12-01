Healthy Egg Soufflé Recipes

Broccoli & Goat Cheese Souffle
This elegant broccoli and goat cheese soufflé will wow your family and friends. Soufflés are surprisingly easy to make--the only trick is getting them on the table before they deflate. Serve with: A tomato-and-fennel salad and, for dessert, fresh strawberries drizzled with balsamic vinegar.
Asiago, Artichoke & Spinach Souffle
Try this rich-tasting cheese, artichoke and spinach soufflé recipe for your next brunch. If you can't find artichoke bottoms--literally the bottom of the artichoke heart without the leaves attached--you can substitute regular canned artichoke hearts instead. Just be sure to pat them very dry to prevent your soufflé from being too wet.
Spinach & Feta Souffle
This elegant spinach and feta soufflé gets its inspiration from spanakopita, the classic Greek pie made with phyllo pastry. While soufflés have a reputation for being tricky to make, they're actually quite easy. Serve with olive oil-roasted potatoes and a tomato-cucumber salad tossed in a lemony dressing.
Chive & Goat Cheese Souffles
This light, airy individual cheese soufflé recipe is dramatically puffed when it comes out of the oven. Serve for a healthy brunch or lunch with a spring salad of watercress, baby arugula and tender greens tossed with lemon-chive vinaigrette.
Salmon, Cream Cheese & Dill Souffle
Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this salmon and dill soufflé recipe plenty of rich flavor while keeping the calories and saturated fat in check. Serve it with a big salad for a light supper.
Asparagus-Goat Cheese Soufflés
Puffy and warm, these asparagus-goat cheese soufflés are the essence of spring. Serve them alongside a big salad with a tangy vinaigrette for a light supper or a special brunch. Though these are wonderful either way, the addition of truffle oil is spectacular and decadent-tasting.
Pineapple & Ham Bread Souffle
A bread pudding-soufflé hybrid, this dish gets its inspiration from a rich, pineapple soufflé traditionally served as an accompaniment to baked ham. We turned it into a main dish, putting the ham straight into the soufflé. Then, we improved the nutritional profile by omitting heavy cream and butter and choosing whole-wheat bread over white. For the best texture and flavor, look for soft whole-wheat sandwich bread without any added malt or molasses. Be sure to use canned, not fresh pineapple--fresh pineapple makes the soufflé too wet.
Twice-Baked Goat Cheese Souffles on a Bed of Mixed Greens
If you'd love to wow your guests with a soufflé, but can't stand the last-minute heat, this is your recipe. The soufflés bake once, fall, and revive on a second round in the oven. They emerge modestly puffed, soft and tender. If you are entertaining a group, the recipe can be easily doubled.