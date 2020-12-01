Healthy Egg Soufflé Recipes

Pineapple & Ham Bread Souffle

Rating: Unrated 3

A bread pudding-soufflé hybrid, this dish gets its inspiration from a rich, pineapple soufflé traditionally served as an accompaniment to baked ham. We turned it into a main dish, putting the ham straight into the soufflé. Then, we improved the nutritional profile by omitting heavy cream and butter and choosing whole-wheat bread over white. For the best texture and flavor, look for soft whole-wheat sandwich bread without any added malt or molasses. Be sure to use canned, not fresh pineapple--fresh pineapple makes the soufflé too wet.