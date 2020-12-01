Healthy Turkey Chili Recipes

White Turkey Chili
This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash
The sweetness of the butternut squash tames the kick from cayenne in this healthy turkey chili, making this easy crock pot chili just right for kids and adults alike, whether for weeknight dinners or tailgating parties. For those who prefer a spicier chili, just pass hot sauce at the table. This chili also freezes well, so save leftovers for hearty and healthy dinners and lunches for weeks to come.
Turkey & Brown Rice Chili
This hearty turkey chili recipe takes just 35 minutes to prep. While it's cooking, you'll have time to throw together a green salad and warm up some crusty bread to complete the meal.
Turkey & Sweet Potato Chili
This healthy turkey chili has a nice balance of flavors thanks to sweet potatoes and smoky chipotle chiles. We like to garnish it with creamy avocado, but melted cheese, chopped scallion and a dollop of sour cream will work well too.
White Chili
This fragrant white chili is an unusual, delicious alternative to traditional tomato-based chilis. Serve with lime wedges and a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkling of cheese.
Turkey and Bean Chili
This mild-flavored chili is lower in sodium than most canned chilis or chili seasoning blends.
Turkey Chipotle Chili
The flavorful chili has plenty of vegetables and lean turkey breast, and uses canned black beans so it's ready in less than an hour. Serve topped with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream for a rich taste.
Picadillo-Style Turkey Chili
This quick turkey chili was inspired by picadillo, a Latin dish typically made with ground meat, tomatoes, spices and sometimes olives and raisins. It's served in pastries, with tortillas or along with rice and beans. Here we decided to make it into a saucy chili. Serve it with crackers or some crusty bread and hot sauce.
Quick Chili Bowl
This quick-and-easy chili recipe is not only delicious, but it also packs in 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving.
BBQ Bean Chili
Bursting with barbecue flavor, this hearty chili recipe is loaded with red kidney beans, navy beans, vegetables, and smoked turkey sausage. Serve it up as a delicious midday meal with some crusty bread and a side salad.
Italian Turkey Chili Master Recipe
This Italian-inspired turkey chili recipe is great for meal-prep weekends--refrigerate portions of it for up to three days or freeze them for up to three months. The zesty chili is great for lunches and dinners, but is also perfect for adding into other recipes, like our Easy Lasagna (see associated recipe).