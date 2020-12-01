Healthy Chicken Leftover Recipes

Find healthy, delicious recipes for leftover chicken from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.
By David Bonom

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan--ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce--and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole. We simplified it by skipping the breading on the chicken and, instead, loaded the top of the casserole with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve with a crisp green salad to complete the meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Mushroom Shepherd's Pie

The creamy chicken filling is spiked with sherry and the potatoes are mashed with olive oil in this healthy shepherd's pie recipe. To make individual pies, use six 10-ounce ramekins. Serve with a green salad with balsamic vinaigrette and crusty bread.
By David Bonom

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake

This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.
By Karen Rankin

Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

Stuffing is not just for Thanksgiving with this easy chicken and stuffing casserole. And speaking of Thanksgiving, if you have leftover turkey, feel free to substitute it for the chicken in this comforting and healthy recipe. It's also a great use for extra carrots, celery, onions and day-old bread you might have on hand around the holidays. There's no boxed stuffing mix or canned soup in this lighter take on the comfort-food casserole, but it's still super-easy to make. Poultry seasoning helps humble bread to taste like stuffing, while thickened chicken broth takes the place of canned soup. There are plenty of veggies in this one, too, making this a healthy casserole you can feel good about serving year-round.
By Julia Levy

Lentil Vegetable Dal with Chicken

Use left-over chicken to make this flavorful dal recipe in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom and Chicken Stroganoff

Using light dairy sour cream makes a creamy, but low fat, sauce for this quick and easy chicken dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Chicken Salad

This healthy chicken salad recipe with cranberries, toasty pecans and crunchy vegetables is slathered in a combo of mayonnaise and yogurt which keeps the dressing light and tangy. Serve it open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By Julia Levy

Slow-Cooked Ranch Chicken and Vegetables

This creamy, veggie-packed chicken dinner comes together easily in your slow-cooker-and makes enough for another night's casserole (see associated recipe)!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Regular fried rice gets a protein boost when rice is swapped for quinoa in this healthy dinner recipe. Feel free to use any vegetables you have on hand-broccoli, green beans and mushrooms are all good options. Serve with hot sauce if desired.
This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.
Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken

Chicken turns this Greek-inspired salad into a substantial main course. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.

Cheesy Chicken Pasta

This ooey-gooey pasta dish is a crowd-pleaser for adults and kids alike--think rich and creamy macaroni-and-cheese tossed with cauliflower and chicken. Serve with a spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Braised Chicken Legs

Slowly braising chicken legs in your slow cooker leaves them falling-off-the-bone tender-making them the perfect vehicle for the Greek spices recommended here.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tikka Masala Stuffed Peppers

We have swapped the typical filling of ground beef and rice for a more exotic filling made with Indian-spiced chicken and rice in this stuffed bell pepper recipe. The chicken tikka masala used for the filling is quick to make, thanks to the use of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Want to make these ahead? Make an double batch of the tikka masala on a meal-prep day and freeze half to use later in this delicious healthy dinner.
By Lauren Grant

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Toss leftover cooked chicken with barbecue sauce and crunchy carrots for a quick and healthy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Cassoulet

Inspired by the rustic--and time-consuming--French classic, our cassoulet, made with leftover turkey or chicken and canned beans, makes a simple, hearty supper.
By Susan Herr

Chicken Salad Panini Sandwiches

You don't need a panini press to enjoy these easy chicken salad panini sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & White Bean Salad

Zucchini and celery give this chicken-and-bean salad a nice crunch. We like serving it over a bed of slightly bitter escarole and radicchio, but any type of salad greens will work. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Enchiladas with White Sauce

In this easy chicken enchiladas recipe, we make a white sauce from chicken broth and sour cream that coats corn tortillas rolled up with shredded chicken, onion, peppers and spices. Poblano peppers tend to be mild, but if you really want to cut the heat, use a green bell pepper instead.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap

Who doesn't love a BLT? In this Mexican-inspired version, we've added chicken and avocado and wrapped it in a tortilla, making it easy to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chicken Salad

This hearty Hot Chicken Salad casserole is perfect for the winter months when you just can't seem to get warm. Packed with 29 grams of protein per serving; this dish will not only keep you warm but full and satisfied as well.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Ranch Wraps

Pack these yummy wrap sandwiches for an easy meal on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cobb Salad Sandwiches

The best parts of a Cobb salad--avocado, bacon, chicken and tomato--come together on whole-wheat bread with a creamy ranch-yogurt sauce.
By Ellen Davis

Chicken Udon Bowl with Zucchini Noodles

Mix udon and zucchini noodles for a lower-carb noodle bowl that's full of flavor thanks to the finger-licking-good peanut sauce. Using leftover chicken will save you even more time on this quick dinner recipe--you can whip it up in about 10 minutes.
By Erin Alderson

Chicken Italiano Pizza

Fans of white pizza will love this version featuring chicken, veggies, fresh basil and Alfredo sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Teriyaki and Orange Chicken

Why order takeout when you can make your own orange chicken? It take only 15 minutes to prepare and then your slow cooker does the rest of the work.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asian Chicken Salad

Crunchy vegetables and tender chicken breasts tossed in a tangy vinaigrette make a refreshing main-dish salad. If you poach the chicken yourself, reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking liquid to make the dressing.
By Marialisa Calta

Chicken & Fruit Salad

Chicken, melon, walnuts and feta top mixed salad greens for a refreshing summer salad. Use your favorite summer fruit in place of the melon if you wish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
