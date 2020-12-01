Healthy Chicken For Two Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken for two recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken & Cornmeal Dumplings

Rating: Unrated
1
This version of chicken and dumplings provides plenty of vegetables with 5 grams of fiber per serving. Dumplings are made with 1 part flour and 1 part cornmeal to make them standout from a traditional flour dumpling. This hearty dinner option is the perfect comfort meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Chicken

Rating: Unrated
1
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
5
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too. The homemade nuggets are healthier than fast-food versions--and more flavorful, thanks to the cornflake coating. You can also cut the chicken into strips for air-fryer chicken tenders. Be sure to cook those 2 to 3 minutes longer, or until done.
By Adam Hickman

Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Breasts with Mushroom Cream Sauce

Rating: Unrated
98
The secret to a good cream sauce is always the same: not too much cream or it can be overpowering, masking the more delicate flavors. Here it contains a bountiful amount of mushrooms and is served over chicken breasts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Saltimbocca

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy chicken saltimbocca recipe makes an impressive, yet fast, classy dinner. Serve this Italian-inspired chicken with roasted broccoli rabe and creamy polenta to round out this elegant meal.
By Diana Henry

Pomegranate Duck

Rating: Unrated
6
Duck breasts may seem too fancy for the average weeknight, but they roast up beautifully and quickly. This preparation, with its luscious ruby-colored sauce, is definitely one that will impress.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage for Two

In this sheet-pan dinner recipe, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one pan. Pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer but we're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

This easy recipe for sheet-pan roasted chicken thighs is a basic building-block recipe for meal prep. You can easily double the recipe or change the seasoning to suit your tastes.
By Katie Webster

Apple-Glazed Chicken with Spinach

Rating: Unrated
3
A drizzling of lemon scented apple jelly glazes the chicken during broiling and lightly sweetens the braised spinach in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Chicken Parmesan for Two

Rating: Unrated
4
Ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of sauce are the hallmarks of any good chicken Parmesan recipe, and this one-skillet version of chicken parm for two is no exception. We made this recipe easier by skipping the breading on the chicken and loading the top of the dish with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta to soak up the extra sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

Skillet Chicken Breast & Broccoli with Mustard-Rosemary Pan Sauce

The one-two punch of searing and roasting results in this perfectly browned, moist, and tender skillet chicken recipe.
Quinoa Power Salad

Quinoa Power Salad

Make this satisfying salad in the evening and enjoy one portion for dinner, then pack the remaining portion for lunch the next day. Loaded with protein- and fiber-rich ingredients like chicken, sweet potato and quinoa plus power greens, this meal is nutrition-packed!
Vegetable Lover's Chicken Soup

Vegetable Lover's Chicken Soup

Rating: Unrated
13
Marmalade Chicken

Marmalade Chicken

Rating: Unrated
29
Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings for Two

Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings for Two

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Cilantro Chicken with Peanuts

If you choose to serve this spicy peanut and chicken main dish recipe over rice instead of cabbage, add 1 1/2 starch exchanges per serving.

All Healthy Chicken For Two Recipes

Chicken Forestiere

Rating: Unrated
3
A la forestiere (“of the forest”) is characterized by deep, hearty flavors, usually including mushrooms. Our version is lighter than the French classic but still has every bit of the flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Chicken Tikka Masala for Two

Rating: Unrated
11
One of the most popular Indian dishes in the U.S. and the U.K., chicken tikka masala usually involves several steps including marinating and grilling the chicken before simmering in a curried tomato cream sauce. We've simplified it to a one-skillet dish for two and lightened it by increasing the vegetables, omitting the butter and using less cream. Serve with brown basmati rice and, for dessert, dates.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Beet Salad with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
3
Real maple syrup--not the “maple-flavored” fakes that line the supermarket shelves--is the key to the richly flavored dressing on this elegant salad. In this case, the darker the syrup the better; choose Grade B syrup if it's available, or the darkest “Grade A” that you can find.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Cassoulet

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic cassoulet takes two days to make and is larded with fat. This version keeps it simple with one skillet and a light touch. Serve with some crusty whole-grain rolls.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame Honey Chicken and Green Beans

Your family will love this sweet and spicy stir-fried chicken dish made with Chinese-inspired seasonings and crisp green beans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Shawarma for Two

Rating: Unrated
4
Shawarma is a Middle Eastern sandwich made with sliced seasoned meat. This recipe for two features chicken, along with a cucumber-yogurt sauce, fresh tomato and crunchy romaine lettuce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Rating: Unrated
6
Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Greek Salad with Chicken for Two

Rating: Unrated
12
Have a warm-weather supper on the table quickly with this Greek-inspired chicken salad. Feel free to substitute other chopped fresh vegetables, such as broccoli or bell peppers, for the tomatoes or cucumber. Use leftover chicken, store-roasted chicken or quickly poach a couple boneless, skinless chicken breasts while you prepare the rest of the salad. Serve with pita bread and hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew for Two

Rating: Unrated
2
This chicken stew has a bold ginger-flavored broth and provides a whole serving of dark leafy greens in each bowl. We tried it with frozen chopped mustard greens (available in large supermarkets) and it was even quicker to prepare and just as delicious. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic Chicken for Two

Rating: Unrated
3
The whole cloves of garlic turn mild and buttery when they're simmered with chicken in a simple white wine-mustard sauce in this garlic chicken recipe for two. Serve with mashed potatoes and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tacos with Charred Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
13
Charring tomatoes in a hot, dry skillet makes them smoky and flavorful; in combination with fresh herbs and spices, they elevate this dish from “everyday” to “ta-da!” Serve the tacos with reduced-fat sour cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Farfalle with Creamy Walnut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
Gorgeous-looking and lively tasting, this dish is rich in omega-3s, thanks to a double-hit of walnuts (nuts and oil). And although it's a bit pricy, walnut oil adds a distinctive, complementary flavor. You can also use it in a vinaigrette to top an accompanying salad.
By Ruth Cousineau

Quick Chicken Cordon Bleu for Two

Rating: Unrated
11
To make traditional cordon bleu, you layer prosciutto (or other ham) and cheese in between thin slices of chicken or veal, then bread and sauté the whole stack. This quick, easy version keeps the flavors the same, but skips the fussy layering and breading steps. Serve with: Delicata squash and broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Rating: Unrated
6
“Sub”? “Hoagie”? “Grinder”? “Hero”? It depends on where you grew up. But we can all agree that the addition of spinach, and the omission of a greasy fried breading, give this old-school favorite a deliciously healthy profile.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Baked Drumsticks with Honey-Mustard Sauce for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
These baked chicken drumsticks are all about the contrast of crispy crunch on the outside and succulent, juicy chicken on the inside. Serve with sweet potato fries and spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables

This creamy and delicious summery twist on fettuccine alfredo is sure to become your new favorite pasta meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken with Mushroom Marsala Sauce for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Paper-thin slices of prosciutto are turned into a salty, crispy “crust” in this quick chicken thigh recipe with mushroom sauce that serves two. Serve with mashed potatoes and steamed greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Taco Bowls for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
In this chicken taco bowl recipe we use the underside of a muffin tin as a mold to bake cute little taco bowls. Then we fill them up with a zesty chicken filling and taco fixings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stewed Chicken Thighs with Dried Fruits

Rating: Unrated
1
Moist, meaty chicken simmers in a rich, mahogany-colored sauce. Dried prunes and apricots work in counterpoint to the touch of vinegar to create an unforgettable savory flavor. You'll want quick-cooking barley or whole-wheat couscous to soak it up.
By Mark Bittman

Lentil & Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
7
Herb and citrus exist in perfect balance in this protein-packed stew flavored with dill and lemon. Serve with slices of whole-grain baguette and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Chicken Curry for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
If you're looking for a basic Thai green curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Chicken & Fennel

Rating: Unrated
2
With Italian spices, some diced fennel and toasty pine nuts, you'll have a gorgeous supper in no time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Fajita Wraps

Rating: Unrated
2
Sliced chicken, tenderized in lime juice, combines with a spicy sour-cream sauce in this tasty wrap. Serve with Vinegary Coleslaw and Spiced Pinto Beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Thighs with Leeks & Shiitakes

Rating: Unrated
5
Give chicken thighs a quick sauté and finish them with a tarragon-scented sauce. This dish goes well with roasted new potatoes and Lemon Lovers' Asparagus. Look for presliced shiitakes to make preparation of this dish even faster.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com