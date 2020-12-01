Healthy Chicken Sausage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken sausage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Italian Chicken Meatballs

These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.
By Adam Hickman

Slow-Cooker Picadillo

Picadillo, a Latin American-style hash, is usually made with ground beef. This one uses bison or lean beef and plenty of spices including chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon.
By Jim Romanoff

One-Pot Greek Pasta

A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish Mediterranean pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe.
By Katie Webster

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Chicken Sausage & Kale

What's the secret to making store-bought butternut squash ravioli even more delicious? Add apple-chicken sausage, tender greens and lots of caramelized onions. We add a bit of sugar to help the onions caramelize faster, but feel free to omit it (just cook the onions a bit longer if you do). Buy prewashed chopped kale to cut down on prep time. It all adds up to an easy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables

This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp

This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Chicken Sausage Calzone

A typical calzone packs almost 800 calories and 25 grams of saturated fat. In this healthier calzone recipe, we use lean chicken sausage to keep fat in check and add nutrient-rich spinach to bulk up the filling without adding calories. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

In this zesty Mexican-inspired recipe, queso fresco cheese, peppers, onion, chicken sausage, and eggs are cooked up with crisp corn tortilla pieces, and garnished with jalapeño and cilantro. You may not be able to eat this with your hands like a breakfast tortilla wrap, but trust us--you'll enjoy every forkful!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Sausage & Kale Stew

A splash of vinegar is a long-standing chef's trick for soups. Added just before you serve the soup, vinegar brightens the taste considerably. Use your favorite style of chicken sausage to add variety to this dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage for Two

In this sheet-pan dinner recipe, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one pan. Pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer but we're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Stock the fridge with a week's worth of lunches using a handful of ingredients from your local grocery store. To save on carbs, we're swapping in riced cauliflower for regular rice and adding pregrilled asparagus, which bulks up these bowls and adds fiber. At lunchtime, just reheat to steaming then top with a bit of pesto. Try Trader Joe's for fast shortcut ingredients like these--see Tip (below) for our product recommendations.
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup

Slow-Cooker Chicken Sausage with Cabbage & Apples

Slow-Cooker Chicken Sausage with Cabbage & Apples

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage

Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast

This delicious, hearty breakfast takes almost no effort to prepare. This recipe will cook overnight in a slow cooker and all you need to do in the morning is prepare the poached eggs.

All Healthy Chicken Sausage Recipes

Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto

Cut down on prep time for this meal-prep zoodle recipe by using premade zucchini noodles from the produce section. Canned beans and precooked chicken sausage heat in about 5 minutes and add protein, while store-bought refrigerated pesto serves as a fast and flavorful topping.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

This easy one-dish meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan--adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage, not cooking it from raw in this recipe, but if you substitute with fresh sausage (which you can), you'll need to cook the sausage longer.
By Ivy Odom

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Sausage with Quick Sauerkraut

This colorful cabbage sauté is the best of both sauerkraut and slaw--a mix of textures and bright, tangy flavor. Serve with assorted mustards and some toasted rye bread.
By Katie Webster

Seafood Boil

This dish is a twist on the classic Louisiana seafood boil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken "Brats" with Apple Slaw

Who doesn't love chicken and apples? Ready in under 30 minutes, these sausage sandwiches--topped with a mustardy-maple apple slaw-- are a perfect weeknight dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-Feta Rice Salad with Chicken Sausage

Spinach, cucumber and red pepper are served with chicken sausage and rice, dressed with a flavorful garlic-herb vinaigrette, and topped with feta cheese in this easy main dish salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Chicken Sausage & Potato Salad

This super simple bistro-style salad is substantial with potatoes, arugula and chicken sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Sausage and Dirty Rice

This Cajun-inspired main dish is made with spicy Andouille sausage and served over brown rice that's been cooked with colorful chopped vegetables and cayenne pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant-Pot Sausage & Peppers

Yellow and green peppers, tomatoes and sweet onion come together in the Instant Pot and make this classic sandwich pop with flavor. Cooking sausage and peppers in your Instant Pot makes this even easier for a busy weeknight. While green peppers are classic, any color bell peppers will work well.
By Liv Dansky

Kale, Sausage & Lentil Skillet Supper

Cooking the lentils in red wine adds rich, earthy flavor to this one-dish skillet supper. We prefer French green lentils in this dish--they're smaller, cook faster and hold their shape better than brown lentils. Look for them in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Sausage & Onion Pasta

Convenient fully cooked chicken sausage is a great flavor starter for this easy pasta recipe with just three ingredients you can keep stocked in your freezer or pantry for fast dinners. Just add some sautéed onions and pasta and you have a super-simple meal that the entire family will love.
By Lauren Grant

Sausage, Pepper & Potato Packets

Make a complete meal in one foil packet with this easy recipe full of seasoned sausage, peppers and potatoes. This easy dinner is great for grilling at home or prepping ahead and taking along on a camping trip to cook over the coals.
By Carolyn Casner

Arugula & Chicken Sausage Bread Pudding

Chicken sausage comes in a variety of flavors these days. The flavor you pick will have a big impact, so make sure you pick one you like. We tried and liked sweet Italian, apple and Chardonnay sausage and sun-dried tomato and spinach sausage in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Paella

Paella started as an outdoor dish. Grilling seafood, zesty sausage and vegetables before combining them with saffron-scented rice replicates that traditional character. Note that perfectly done paella rice will be dry and the slightest bit toothsome: it's not creamy or overly moist.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Sausage Sandwiches with Roasted Veggies

Bye bye, basic hot dogs! This chicken- and apple- sausage sandwich is a definite upgrade from the classic frankfurter. Nestled in a whole-wheat hot dog bun, these slow-cooker links are topped with peppers, onions, and tomatoes and served with a simple honey mustard-mayo dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp

This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Cornmeal Sausage Pancake

This entree for one is ready in just 10 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
