Healthy Buffalo Chicken Recipes

Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy low-carb pizza crust. Top the gluten-free pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a flavorful dinner or game-day favorite. Fresh celery is added at the end for cool crunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings

These baked Buffalo chicken wings hit the oven, not the fryer, saving on fat and calories. Just like the original Buffalo wings, these baked Buffalo wings are coated in a tangy, spicy sauce and served with carrots, celery and your favorite creamy dipping sauce.
By Liv Dansky

Creamy Buffalo Chicken Salad

In this Buffalo wings-inspired chicken salad, Greek yogurt replaces more than half of the mayonnaise. We like the flavor of Frank's RedHot hot sauce, but Sriracha and Tabasco are delicious options too. Serve this healthy chicken salad as an open-face sandwich or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

We took the classic flavors of Buffalo wings--hot sauce, blue cheese, carrots and celery--and created a finger-licking-good casserole. Serve this dish during football season to a hungry crowd and it's sure to be a hit. We don't typically recommend ingredients by brand name, but in this case we make an exception for Frank's RedHot Sauce. It has the perfect balance of spice and tang for this casserole. Texas Pete and Crystal hot sauces are suitable alternatives if you can't find Frank's.
By Jessie Price

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Enjoy the classic flavors of Buffalo chicken wings in a healthier way. Spooned into spaghetti squash boats and topped with blue cheese, this lighter version is just as tasty as the real deal but it will actually make you crave your veggies.
By Lauren Grant

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Moms and Dads like wraps because they're neat and compact--so beware: ours is messy and spicy. This fiery combination of buffalo chicken in a modern wrap is guaranteed to drip. Get out the big napkins and have a ball!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

This creamy crowd-pleasing pasta salad features the tantalizing flavors of Buffalo chicken with a healthy dose of vegetables. Bring it to your next potluck or picnic, or whip it up for game day.
By Hilary Meyer

Buffalo Chicken Salad

All the flavor of Buffalo chicken wings is packed into this irresistible, healthy salad. But unlike chicken wings, you can eat a big serving of this healthy Buffalo chicken salad recipe for just 291 calories.
By David Bonom

Buffalo-Chicken Celery Sticks

These stuffed celery sticks, packed with zesty Buffalo chicken and tangy blue cheese, make a perfect low-carb game-day snack. The kick of flavor from tangy Buffalo sauce is tempered by creamy Neufchâtel (reduced-fat cream cheese), but you can cut back if the hot sauce is too much for sensitive palates. Drizzle a few drops on the sticks before serving for those who can handle the heat.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

This healthy copycat recipe for classic Buffalo dip cooks in your slow cooker for an easy, hands-off appetizer you can keep warm for the whole game, party or any casual gathering. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks and tortilla chips for dipping.
By Carolyn Casner

Soy-Lime Baked Buffalo Wings

Make this baked Buffalo chicken wing recipe at home to save 138 calories and a whopping 598 milligrams of sodium compared to the same number of deep-fried wings. If your market sells its chicken wings whole, you'll want to separate each into a wingette and a drumette so they cook evenly. They're easy to split apart with a sharp knife. Serve with carrot sticks, celery and ranch (or blue cheese) dressing.
By Stacy Fraser

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

This healthy Buffalo chicken sandwich recipe takes the traditional accompaniments to Buffalo chicken wings--carrots, celery and blue cheese dip--and turns them into a crunchy slaw to top the sandwich
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas

Shredded chicken is tossed with a creamy blue cheese-hot sauce dressing before being tucked into a whole-wheat tortilla in this healthy quesadilla recipe. Served with a quick carrot-and-celery slaw, this easy recipe is great for lunch or dinner but can also be cut into smaller wedges and served as an appetizer.
By Carolyn Casner

Buffalo Chicken Wings with Ranchy Cauliflower

Our wings are broiled rather than deep-fried, which reduces greasiness and calories. Served with a side of sauced-up cauliflower to help tone down the spiciness and sneaking a few extra vegetables into game day makes this sheet-pan dinner just as healthy as it is delicious.
By Adam Hickman

Hot Wing Salad

Enjoy the taste of hot wings without having to use your hands! This one-bowl meal with chicken, celery, hot sauce, and blue cheese is quick and easy to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
