Healthy Sausage Casserole Recipes

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole

This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg & Sausage Casserole

A dozen for brunch? No problem with our delicious makeover of a classic egg casserole. Assemble the casserole the evening before you plan to serve it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

In this zesty Mexican-inspired recipe, queso fresco cheese, peppers, onion, chicken sausage, and eggs are cooked up with crisp corn tortilla pieces, and garnished with jalapeño and cilantro. You may not be able to eat this with your hands like a breakfast tortilla wrap, but trust us--you'll enjoy every forkful!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Rice Casserole

We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Casserole

Have a houseful of guests? Let them sleep in while you prepare this hearty breakfast strata. Cubes of a whole-grain baguette soak up the egg and milk mixture and are combined with smoked turkey sausage, sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms in this crowd-pleasing dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
By Lia Huber

Quick Cassoulet

Inspired by the rustic--and time-consuming--French classic, our cassoulet, made with leftover turkey or chicken and canned beans, makes a simple, hearty supper.
By Susan Herr

Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast

This delicious, hearty breakfast takes almost no effort to prepare. This recipe will cook overnight in a slow cooker and all you need to do in the morning is prepare the poached eggs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sunday Sausage Strata

The “strata” in this classic casserole are layers of bread, cheese and sausage baked in an egg-rich pudding.
By Patsy Jamieson

Rigatoni & Spicy Sausage Casserole

Mushrooms have the perfect meaty texture to complement a modest amount of spicy Italian sausage in this baked rigatoni that has less than one-quarter the fat of the original. Whole-wheat pasta rather than white pasta makes our version a fiber powerhouse with 7 grams per serving. This delicious and cheesy pasta casserole freezes well so you might want to make an extra to have on hand for a ready-to-heat-and-eat meal.
Slow-Cooker White Bean & Sausage Cassoulet

This slow-cooker cassoulet comes together quickly without fuss. Mashing some of the beans makes the broth creamier, while a topping of toasted panko adds contrasting crunchiness. Serve with a crusty baguette to sop up every last drop of the sauce. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs, if desired.
Cheesy Polenta & Egg Casserole

Sausage Stuffing

Broccoli Rabe & Turkey Sausage Lasagna

Sausage & Lentil Casserole

Arugula & Chicken Sausage Bread Pudding

Chicken sausage comes in a variety of flavors these days. The flavor you pick will have a big impact, so make sure you pick one you like. We tried and liked sweet Italian, apple and Chardonnay sausage and sun-dried tomato and spinach sausage in this recipe.

