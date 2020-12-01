Healthy Sausage Casserole Recipes

Sweet Potato, Sausage and Goat Cheese Egg Casserole
This hearty breakfast casserole is the perfect dish to prepare for your next brunch gathering. Two recipes combine into one by adding Roasted Sweet Potatoes to this casserole.
Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
Egg & Sausage Casserole
A dozen for brunch? No problem with our delicious makeover of a classic egg casserole. Assemble the casserole the evening before you plan to serve it.
Mexican Breakfast Scramble
In this zesty Mexican-inspired recipe, queso fresco cheese, peppers, onion, chicken sausage, and eggs are cooked up with crisp corn tortilla pieces, and garnished with jalapeño and cilantro. You may not be able to eat this with your hands like a breakfast tortilla wrap, but trust us--you'll enjoy every forkful!
Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing
This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
Zucchini Rice Casserole
We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving.
Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Casserole
Have a houseful of guests? Let them sleep in while you prepare this hearty breakfast strata. Cubes of a whole-grain baguette soak up the egg and milk mixture and are combined with smoked turkey sausage, sweet peppers, onions and mushrooms in this crowd-pleasing dish.
Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage
This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
Quick Cassoulet
Inspired by the rustic--and time-consuming--French classic, our cassoulet, made with leftover turkey or chicken and canned beans, makes a simple, hearty supper.
Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast
This delicious, hearty breakfast takes almost no effort to prepare. This recipe will cook overnight in a slow cooker and all you need to do in the morning is prepare the poached eggs.
Sunday Sausage Strata
The “strata” in this classic casserole are layers of bread, cheese and sausage baked in an egg-rich pudding.