Healthy Turkey Burger Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turkey burger recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
By Joyce Hendley

Caprese Turkey Burgers

If you're a fan of caprese salads, you'll love this healthy turkey burger recipe. The patties are seasoned with Italian spices, then topped with juicy tomatoes drizzled with balsamic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella. We've doubled down on the basil in this recipe by mixing it into the mayo and using whole leaves to top the burger, but if you prefer less basil flavor, you can swap out the basil leaves for spinach or arugula. Serve this summery burger with a simple side salad for a healthy dinner that's full of fresh flavors.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers

Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
By Robin Bashinsky

Honey-Mustard Turkey Burgers

Burgers made with ground turkey are a lean alternative to beef burgers, providing you choose turkey ground from the breast. Regular ground turkey, which is a mixture of light and dark meat and some skin, contains almost as much fat as lean ground beef. A honey-mustard mixture keeps these low-fat patties moist and succulent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers

In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!
By Sarah Epperson

Green Chile Turkey Burgers

These healthy turkey burgers are flavored with the Southwestern triad of chiles verdes, cumin and cilantro. We serve them here on tortillas, but traditionalists can go for a bun.
By Steven Raichlen

Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

These tasty turkey burgers, served on toasted focaccia and dressed with marinara sauce, are reminiscent of a sausage pizza. Shredded mozzarella combined with fresh basil melts beautifully inside these gems.
By Bruce Aidells

Korean Turkey Burgers with Kimchi

Korean chile paste (also known as gochujang) blended into the ground turkey makes this turkey burger recipe incredibly moist and flavorful. Top these healthy turkey burgers with kimchi--a fermented mixture of cabbage and other vegetables--which can be found near other refrigerated Asian ingredients or near sauerkraut or pickles in well-stocked supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"

This low-carb burger replaces the typical bun with roasted portobello mushroom caps. Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced red onion add texture and flavor to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Turkey-Mushroom Burgers with Scallion-Lemon Mayonnaise

In this healthy turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and mushrooms are added to produce a thick and uncommonly juicy, flavorful turkey burger. An easy, lightened mayo sauce provides the perfect accent.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Avocado-Bun Turkey Sliders

Instead of being served on traditional buns, these turkey sliders are sandwiched inside mini avocados for a clever (and low-carb) meal--because why put avocado on your burger when you can put your burger on an avocado? Quick pickled onions are a pretty and tasty topping, and chipotle mayo seals the deal. Bonus: The burgers are cooked on a baking sheet, so it's easy to whip up a whole batch.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Hawaiian Turkey Sliders

Grilled pineapple tops flavorful turkey burgers to give this easy slider recipe Hawaiian flair.
Cranberry & Herb Turkey Burgers

Our usual problem with turkey burgers is the dry, chewy texture of the cooked meat. The usual solution is to add fat, but a little sautéed onion, dried cranberries and soaked couscous work even better without larding down this healthy main course. With sage and thyme, call it a summery answer to Thanksgiving dinner. If you like, serve with homemade Blueberry Ketchup.
Turkey Burgers with Mango Chutney

Turkey Sausage & Peppers Burger

Turkish Lamb Pita Burgers

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers with Cucumber Relish

Asian Turkey Burgers with Sesame Mayonnaise

4

Hoisin sauce gives these burgers a juicy texture, while ginger and garlic provide a burst of flavor, and water chestnuts deliver an appealing crunch. Serve them over tender greens or on toasted whole-wheat buns.

All Healthy Turkey Burger Recipes

Turkey Sausage & Peppers Burger for Two

If you love the classic flavors of the Italian sausage and peppers sandwich, this healthy burger recipe, inspired by that flavor combination, is for you. If you don't have a grill basket, fold a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this will prevent the vegetables from sliding through the grill rack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Three-Meat Burgers

Made with seasoned ground chicken and a zippy ground turkey mixture, these burgers are wrapped in turkey bacon before grilling. Now that's a high-protein dinner!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

''Jerk'' Turkey Burgers

Jamaican “jerk” seasonings transform a humble ground turkey patty into a lively summer burger.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Veggie-Filled Burgers

Carrots and green onions make these low-fat burgers juicy. Grill them to serve at your next cookout.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Turkey Burgers

Switch up the classic cheeseburger with this flavorful Thai twist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
