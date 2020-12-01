Healthy Hamburger Recipes

Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns
These juicy burgers skip the traditional bread bun in favor of a savory grain-free cauliflower bun that contains a bit of Cheddar cheese. A mixture of onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce gives the burger patties tons of flavor, and the addition of a tangy special sauce completes the package for a burger with serious personality. Note: If you would like to make these burgers gluten-free, be sure to check the ingredients for the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce to make sure they're gluten-free.
Jalapeño Popper Burgers
We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries
This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Brisket Sliders
Serve these slow-cooker brisket sliders when company's coming--perhaps to watch the big game--for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish. The crisp, tangy coleslaw is the perfect pairing for the tender, rich brisket. Serve with chips, crudités and cold beer to round out the meal.
Southwestern Beef & Bean Burger Wraps
Kids and adults alike will love these quick, zippy burgers. The beans make the burgers a little fragile, so be careful when taking them off the broiler pan. Make it a meal: serve a green salad and frozen mango slices for dessert.
Blueberry-Beef Burgers
Whatever the season, burgers remain America's favorite sandwich. When it is too cold to grill outdoors, broil the patties or use an indoor grill. In addition to the standard fixings--ketchup, salsa, onions and tomatoes--make your burgers more nutritious by adding dark greens, such as watercress or spinach.
Cherry Burgers
In this healthy burger recipe, dried cherries are mixed into ground beef to reduce fat and increase antioxidants. Serve the burgers with your favorite garnishes. And, if you think that ketchup is made only from tomatoes, think again! Tart cherries are simmered in this delicious healthy ketchup recipe to make a fine condiment for just about any poultry or meat. Try the leftover ketchup with grilled chicken or pork, or as a dip with sweet potato fries.
Middle Eastern Burgers with Yogurt-Garlic Sauce
Exotic-tasting spices and chopped prunes give Middle-Eastern flair to this succulent, healthy burger recipe. Serve the burgers with the cool, savory yogurt sauce and slices of ripe tomato, lettuce and sharp red onion.
Pizza Sliders
Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
"Fajita" Burgers
This healthy burger recipe features a spicy fajita burger slathered with a spicy chipotle mayonnaise and topped with roasted Anaheim peppers and a delicious slaw. Serve it on an oblong bun.
Green Chile Bison Burger
Take a trip to the Southwest with this juicy green-chile cheeseburger made with rich-tasting ground bison. You could make these with freshly roasted green chiles, but canned green chiles, which you can find near other Mexican food in most supermarkets, keep this recipe a snap to make when you're in a hurry. Serve with a sliced tomato salad.
Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders
With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.