Healthy Hamburger Recipes

Find healthy, delicious hamburger recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns

These juicy burgers skip the traditional bread bun in favor of a savory grain-free cauliflower bun that contains a bit of Cheddar cheese. A mixture of onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce gives the burger patties tons of flavor, and the addition of a tangy special sauce completes the package for a burger with serious personality. Note: If you would like to make these burgers gluten-free, be sure to check the ingredients for the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce to make sure they're gluten-free.
By Carolyn Casner

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
By Karen Rankin

Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Barbecue Brisket Sliders

Serve these slow-cooker brisket sliders when company's coming--perhaps to watch the big game--for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish. The crisp, tangy coleslaw is the perfect pairing for the tender, rich brisket. Serve with chips, crudités and cold beer to round out the meal.
By Cooking Light

Southwestern Beef & Bean Burger Wraps

Kids and adults alike will love these quick, zippy burgers. The beans make the burgers a little fragile, so be careful when taking them off the broiler pan. Make it a meal: serve a green salad and frozen mango slices for dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Beef Burgers

Whatever the season, burgers remain America's favorite sandwich. When it is too cold to grill outdoors, broil the patties or use an indoor grill. In addition to the standard fixings--ketchup, salsa, onions and tomatoes--make your burgers more nutritious by adding dark greens, such as watercress or spinach.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cherry Burgers

In this healthy burger recipe, dried cherries are mixed into ground beef to reduce fat and increase antioxidants. Serve the burgers with your favorite garnishes. And, if you think that ketchup is made only from tomatoes, think again! Tart cherries are simmered in this delicious healthy ketchup recipe to make a fine condiment for just about any poultry or meat. Try the leftover ketchup with grilled chicken or pork, or as a dip with sweet potato fries.
By Patsy Jamieson

Middle Eastern Burgers with Yogurt-Garlic Sauce

Exotic-tasting spices and chopped prunes give Middle-Eastern flair to this succulent, healthy burger recipe. Serve the burgers with the cool, savory yogurt sauce and slices of ripe tomato, lettuce and sharp red onion.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza Sliders

Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
By Joy Howard

"Fajita" Burgers

This healthy burger recipe features a spicy fajita burger slathered with a spicy chipotle mayonnaise and topped with roasted Anaheim peppers and a delicious slaw. Serve it on an oblong bun.
By Bruce Aidells

Green Chile Bison Burger

Take a trip to the Southwest with this juicy green-chile cheeseburger made with rich-tasting ground bison. You could make these with freshly roasted green chiles, but canned green chiles, which you can find near other Mexican food in most supermarkets, keep this recipe a snap to make when you're in a hurry. Serve with a sliced tomato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopping steak instead of using ground beef to make these healthy burgers gives them a more toothsome texture. Come summer, give this a cooler spin by tossing the raw fennel with 2 tablespoons vinegar and 1 tablespoon oil to serve alongside.
For your next barbecue, try these Hawaiian-inspired sweet and savory burgers. They're made from lean ground beef and have bacon and crushed pineapple baked right in. Served with barbecue sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls, they're sure to impress your guests.
Feta-Stuffed Burgers

These cheese-stuffed burgers are served on English muffins instead of a bun and topped with a tomato relish instead of ketchup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Burgers with Caramelized Onions

Ah, the magic of seared beef! Sauteing the onions with sugar turns them into a meltingly sweet topping to dress up these hearty beef-and-bulgur patties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Bulgur Burgers with Blue Cheese for Two

Whole-grain bulgur (cracked parboiled wheat berries) bulks up this healthy burger recipe. Check the bulgur package directions--some brands just need a quick soak in boiling water, while others need to be cooked for up to 15 minutes. Serve with roasted potato wedges and sliced tomatoes.
By Lia Huber

Beef, Watercress & Roquefort Burgers

Roquefort cheese, peppery watercress and succulent beef create a deliciously bold burger that meat lovers will rave over. The bulgur stretches the ground beef and boosts the fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili Burgers

A chili burger without the mess--beans, jalapeños and chili seasonings are mixed right into the ground beef. By bulking up the ground beef with mashed beans, not only do you reduce saturated fat, you increase fiber. Canned beans are fine here; just be sure to drain and rinse them thoroughly before using.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Garden Burgers

Reach your goal of five a day when you add veggies inside and on top of these juicy burgers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
