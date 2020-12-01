Healthy Meatloaf Recipes

Find healthy, delicious meatloaf recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Classic Diner Meat Loaf

Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoky Meatloaf

In this lightened-up meatloaf, healthy low-calorie shredded zucchini keeps very lean beef moist but doesn't take away from the meat itself. The flavor gets a boost from a touch of smoked paprika, Worcestershire and a sweet ketchup glaze. We've also included a variation with Italian flavors.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basic Meatloaf

While meatloaf purists focus on the meat, we like to look at meatloaf as a way to pack extra veggies and whole grains into a meal, as we do in this healthy, classic meatloaf recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Meatloaf with Collards

Plenty of dark leafy greens deliver the moisture needed to balance lean ground pork and beef in this spicy meatloaf recipe. Serve any leftovers with extra ketchup as meatloaf sandwiches.
By Breana Killeen

Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes

Meatloaf and potatoes cook together in your multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this weeknight-ready recipe. Cooking meatloaf in your pressure cooker keeps it nice and moist and, once assembled, the whole meal is cooked in just 20 minutes!
By Hilary Meyer

Blue Ribbon Meatloaf

In revisiting this classic, we put the meat back in the “loaf” by using ultra-lean ground beef and turkey. With fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs and beer-simmered sweet onions, you'll never notice the missing fat.
By Jim Romanoff

Cheddar-Stuffed Mini Meatloaves with Chipotle Glaze

Individual meatloaves not only take the guesswork out of portion size, they cook quicker than a large loaf. Look for ground chipotle in the spice section of the market--it gives the glaze a hit of smoke and spice. Serve with roasted broccoli and brown rice tossed with cilantro.
By David Bonom

Sausage-Spiked Meatloaves

This Italian meatloaf riff uses sausage to boost its flavor. When you're already cooking meatloaf, it's not much more effort to prep a second meatloaf. The extra one makes a delicious day-after meal (see Tip for ideas for the leftovers) or freeze it for another time.
By Adam Dolge

Meat Loaf with Sour Cream-Mushroom Sauce

This made-over classic boasts whole-grains and plenty of veggies for a really satisfying comfort-food dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meatloaf

The addition of richly flavored dried mushrooms and the whole-grain goodness of bulgur increases the vitamins and minerals and decreases the saturated fat of this meatloaf. The loaf is free-form, rather than baked in a loaf pan, which means more delicious, browned crust. This recipe is large enough to feed a big group or, even better, have leftovers for a cold sandwich the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Meatloaves

Baking individual portions in muffin tins speeds cooking, standardizes serving size and produces a moist, delicious main dish.
How to Make Meatloaf Healthier

Learn secrets to making meatloaf with less fat and fewer calories.
Cranberry-Turkey Meatloaf

Reuben Meatloaf

Mediterranean Meat Loaf

Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf

Picadillo Meatloaf

The flavors of picadillo--a dish found all over Latin America--turn meatloaf into something more than the usual. Make it a meal: Accompany with cornbread and hot green beans splashed with vinegar.

All Healthy Meatloaf Recipes

Black Rice Curried Meatloaf

Meatloaf need not be boring or dry. This version is moist with cooked rice and plenty of vegetables. Curry powder gives extra flavor to the meatloaf and mango chutney spread on top stands in for the traditional ketchup topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pizza-Style Meatloaf

Prepared marinara sauce, mushrooms and basil turns the usual meatloaf into something special.
By Ruth Cousineau

Horseradish BBQ Topped Mini Meat Loaves

These mini meat loaves are cooked in a muffin tin. A barbeque-horseradish glaze is baked on at the end, adding a sweet and zesty flavoring to the loaves.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
