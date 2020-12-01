Healthy Gazpacho Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gazpacho recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Creamy Cucumber Dill Soup

A combination of avocado and yogurt gives juicy cucumber just the right amount of creaminess in this rich chilled cucumber soup.
By Devon O'Brien

Cucumber-Almond Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
Not all gazpachos are red. In this healthy white gazpacho recipe, we use cucumbers, yellow bell pepper and unsweetened almond milk for more savory results.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Tomato Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this one uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
By Carolyn Casner

José Andrés's Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
By José Andrés

Golden Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by Spanish pureed gazpachos, this golden-yellow one is based on an idea of Greg Parks's at the Four Columns Inn in Newfane, Vermont.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
6
The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwest Gazpacho

Add pizzazz to any meal by starting it off with this refreshing gazpacho soup, topped with a delicious black bean and corn salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomatillo Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
5
This tomatillo-based gazpacho is gorgeously green with a tart flavor that complements the sweet shrimp and salty olives. Make this meatless by substituting ricotta salata or feta for the shrimp. Serve with: Cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Tomato Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
4
Grill the vegetables for this refreshing soup earlier in the day or even the night before. We sometimes serve the gazpacho in clear Spanish wine tumblers to show off the rich color.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Summer Tomato Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy gazpacho recipe is a great way to use less-than-beautiful-but-still-great-tasting tomatoes since they get whirled up in a food processor. The chilled soup is served here with Mexican sour gherkins--bite-size cucumbers that look like mini watermelons and have a slightly sour flavor. Look for them at your farmers' market.
By Charlie Foster

Blender Gazpacho

This easy gazpacho recipe is heaven on a hot day. Just puree everything in a blender and top the gazpacho with a drizzle of great olive oil.
By Carolyn Casner

White Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
2
White gazpacho is made with bread, almonds, grapes and garlic and is one of the traditional Spanish gazpacho variations. In this white gazpacho soup recipe we add cucumbers and honeydew, whir it in a blender and it becomes silky, a little toasty (from the almonds) and refreshing.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Herby White Gazpacho

Herby White Gazpacho

This take on gazpacho replaces the tomato with melon or grapes for a sweeter taste and gets its silky texture from Marcona almonds. If you can't find them, use skinless almonds and add 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch more salt.
Summer Fresh Gazpacho with Cucumber Topping

Summer Fresh Gazpacho with Cucumber Topping

Watermelon, cucumber, and fresh lime juice make this Summer Fresh Gazpacho uniquely delicious and refreshing.
Roasted Tomato Gazpacho with Shrimp

Roasted Tomato Gazpacho with Shrimp

Green Gazpacho

Green Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
5
Yellow Gazpacho

Yellow Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1
Shrimp Gazpacho

Shrimp Gazpacho

Seaside Tomato Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
1

Though gazpacho originated as a soup made with bread, today tomato gazpacho recipes are often made with diced vegetables, tomato juice and seasonings, and no bread at all. It's a different approach, but one that's just as delicious, especially with a little seaside flair from Old Bay seasoning and lobster or shrimp floated on top. If you don't have time to cook lobster, buy precooked lobster or ask at the fish counter to have it cooked while you wait.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com