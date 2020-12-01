Healthy Chicken Rice Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken rice soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulligatawny Soup

This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.
By Lisa Holderness Brown

Korean Chicken Soup

This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
By Natalie Danford

Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl

Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Caldo Tlalpeno

Although there are many variations of this Mexican chicken soup, spicy chipotle chiles are always part of the broth. Make it a meal: Serve with a Mexican beer and cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas

Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy.
By Chris Gould

Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup

This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food and Mexican all in one! The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Mulligatawny

Mulligatawny, which literally means “pepper water,” is an English interpretation of an Indian dish. It has seemingly limitless versions, but most have curry and a bit of chicken. We've added tart Granny Smith apples, plenty of spice and a touch of coconut milk.
By Jessie Price

Chicken & Rice Soup

This is a great, easy chicken-and-rice soup. We like to use instant brown rice because it cooks so quickly, but you could substitute cooked brown rice (stirred in at the end) if you have it on hand. Try the recipe with other herbs if you like, such as dill or tarragon.Chicken
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Curry Soup

Curry powder, fresh ginger and garlic infuse this chicken soup with lots of flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Mushroom & Rice Soup

For this healthy chicken soup recipe, you'll start with raw chicken to make stock from scratch. If you're short on time, skip Steps 1-2 and use 12 cups low-sodium chicken stock and about 1 1/2 pounds shredded cooked chicken in Step 4.
By Danielle Centoni

Greek Lemony-Rice Soup with Pita Salad

Full of chicken, tofu and brown rice, and served alongside a Greek-inspired pita bread, cucumber, olive and feta cheese salad, this filling soup can be served for either lunch or dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Based on an Italian classic, this soup blends the goodness of an Old World kitchen with modern convenience.
Escarole adds an assertive bite to an Italian-themed soup that would otherwise be just another chicken and rice soup.
