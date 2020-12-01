Healthy Chicken Rice Soup Recipes

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup
Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
Mulligatawny Soup
This is a soup with a long history (references to it in English go back to 1784) that can now be conveniently made in a modern appliance. Although it's technically an English soup, its origins are decidedly Indian. (The name loosely means "pepper water" in the Tamil language of Southern India.) The sweetness of apple and coconut milk counterbalances the garlic, ginger, curry and cayenne.
Korean Chicken Soup
This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
Japanese Chicken-Scallion Rice Bowl
Here's the quintessence of Japanese home cooking: an aromatic, protein-rich broth served over rice. Admittedly, Japanese cooking leans heavily on sugar--for a less traditional taste, you could reduce or even omit the sugar.
Caldo Tlalpeno
Although there are many variations of this Mexican chicken soup, spicy chipotle chiles are always part of the broth. Make it a meal: Serve with a Mexican beer and cheese quesadillas.
Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas
Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy.
Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup
This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food and Mexican all in one! The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
Chicken Mulligatawny
Mulligatawny, which literally means “pepper water,” is an English interpretation of an Indian dish. It has seemingly limitless versions, but most have curry and a bit of chicken. We've added tart Granny Smith apples, plenty of spice and a touch of coconut milk.
Chicken & Rice Soup
This is a great, easy chicken-and-rice soup. We like to use instant brown rice because it cooks so quickly, but you could substitute cooked brown rice (stirred in at the end) if you have it on hand. Try the recipe with other herbs if you like, such as dill or tarragon.Chicken
Chicken Curry Soup
Curry powder, fresh ginger and garlic infuse this chicken soup with lots of flavor.
Chicken, Mushroom & Rice Soup
For this healthy chicken soup recipe, you'll start with raw chicken to make stock from scratch. If you're short on time, skip Steps 1-2 and use 12 cups low-sodium chicken stock and about 1 1/2 pounds shredded cooked chicken in Step 4.
Greek Lemony-Rice Soup with Pita Salad
Full of chicken, tofu and brown rice, and served alongside a Greek-inspired pita bread, cucumber, olive and feta cheese salad, this filling soup can be served for either lunch or dinner.